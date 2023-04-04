The new action-packed adventure from Respawn Entertainment is only coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. And since the next-gen consoles have been available since late 2020, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

The launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting pretty close now, but you may have already noticed that the sequel to Fallen Order is not charting a course to PS4 and Xbox One.

But still, with lots of games still able to span the console generation divide, you might be wondering why this game is skipping the old hunks of junk in favour of the shiny new alternatives. Keep on reading to find out!

Why is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor not on PS4 or Xbox One?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is skipping the older consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, according to game director Stig Asmussen, because the newer hardware allows the developers "to create much larger maps, with more detail, greater density, broader enemy/NPC variety, and overall fidelity".

This quote comes from the March 2023 edition of PLAY Magazine (with hats off to MP1st.com for spotting it), where Asmussen is also quoted as saying: "We didn't want to break what we did in the first game because it was well received, but we wanted to evolve/enhance the experience.

"You'll experience the benefit of the more powerful hardware throughout Survivor," Asmussen added. "Bottom line, we learned quickly that we could take advantage of the faster processors, larger/faster memory, better loading times, etc."

He also said: "This new generation allowed us to do exactly that, and I believe it translates to a true new-gen experience in the Star Wars universe." This deal is getting better all the time!

Based on those quotes, we wouldn't expect to see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch any time soon.

This means that, if you want to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you basically have two options: you can either invest in a next-gen console (if you haven't already), or you can make sure your computer matches up to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC requirements.

You can browse PS5 bundles, Xbox Series X/S consoles and pre-built PCs at numerous retailers including Box.co.uk and Amazon. However you end up playing the game, may the Force be with you.

