While not every game has one, New Game Plus modes are becoming something of an industry standard. They offer a great chance to replay a game in a way, with skills and the like unlocked from the start.

Once the credits roll on its story, what else is there to do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ? A New Game Plus mode, perhaps, or extra content to complete once you finish the story? Here is everything you need to know about the sequel’s post-game options.

Many games also let you return to the same save file after completing the game. This is done to allow players the chance to mop everything up and complete side quests/challenges they missed the first time around.

Is there a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New Game Plus mode? Read on to find out if you can keep playing after finishing the game and to find out everything there is to know about its post-game options.

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have New Game Plus?

Yes! There is a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New Game Plus mode.

In Jedi Survivor, the mode is named ‘New Journey +’ and it unlocks when you complete the game.

You’ll find New Journey + on the game’s main menu. In this New Game Plus mode, you’ll restart the story with all stances and cosmetics from previous playthroughs unlocked. Any skill points will also carry over to the New Journey.

That isn’t all. You’ll also have some new lightsaber colours unlocked and three new free perks. The New Journey + free perks are as follows:

Purity | Massive increase in weapon damage for everyone, including enemies

| Massive increase in weapon damage for everyone, including enemies Warrior | Standard enemies are replaced with new, more difficult combat encounters

| Standard enemies are replaced with new, more difficult combat encounters Trendsetter | Randomise your cosmetics every time you die

If this doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, read on to find out if you can carry on playing the game after the credits roll on the story or not.

Can you keep playing after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ending?

Yes, you can keep playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor after completing its story. This is great news for anyone who missed collectables and side quests along the way.

Trophy hunters, you should be able to go back and unlock those you missed during your initial playthrough of the Jedi Survivor story.

After completing the game, you can carry on playing and explore the galaxy freely. Those side quests you skipped? You should be able to go back and complete them. The same goes for any secret and collectable you failed to find the first time around.

As the game puts it once you complete it: “You have reached the end of your journey. However, the galaxy can be freely explored, and there may yet be secrets left to discover.”

Now it’s up to you whether you want to head back into the game and explore its planets freely or if you’d rather start again with those fancy new perks.

