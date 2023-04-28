Surprisingly enough, we found that Jedi Survivor is not too different in terms of length from the original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order . It’s a bigger game, yes, but thanks to some handy new traversal features it should prove to be a smoother and tighter experience for everyone.

At last, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is here and most of you want to know how long it takes to beat. Fortunately, we’ve played through the game and know exactly that.

The introduction of a fast travel system has made exploration tighter and quicker. No longer do you need to backtrack once you’ve cleared an area of a planet. It’s something of a godsend and, as per our five-star review, “it makes such a huge difference in the moment.”

As we also point out, “respawn took the mandate of ‘bigger and better’ seriously”. This is a big game, but how big, exactly? Read on to find out how long it takes to complete Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and to see how many hours you’ll need to put aside to complete the game.

How long is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Based on our experience with the game, you should be able to complete Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in around 20 hours if you focus solely on the story and stop to take in the sights from time to time.

For most players, though, it will probably take longer. You’re looking at 30 hours plus if you take your time, look for some collectables and complete a number of side quests.

If you’re a completion-ist and will track down everything the game has to offer and go on a search for those trophies/achievements, you’re looking at spending between 40-50 hours in Jedi Survivor.

That’s not to mention the New Game Plus mode, too. There’s scope here for multiple play-throughs if you’re a big fan of the game.

Interestingly, if you slide the difficulty down to its easiest and ignore everything else the game has to offer, you can probably complete the story in around 15 hours. Good news for those just wishing to experience the plot.

Overall, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a larger game than Fallen Order in scope and has more things to do in it, but the addition of fast travel has seemingly sped the whole process up, making room for so many more activities.

Of course, your playtime will depend on a multitude of reasons. You could, for example, spend hours in the game’s fantastic photo mode, spend ages agonising over tricky puzzles, and take multiple attempts to take down difficult enemies.

The timings listed above are to be taken as a guide, not gospel. Ultimately, the time it takes to beat the game will differ from person to person.

