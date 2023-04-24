While there is plenty of hype surrounding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , it could be a great time to replay the original. For those looking to play through it for the first time, too, now could represent a great opportunity.

If you’re looking to replay the game ahead of its sequel or are looking to play it for the first time to see what all the fuss is about, you’ll want to know how long Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is.

With the game being available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, EA Play, and often spotted on sale at ludicrously low prices, it’s the perfect time to play through the game either for the first time or once more.

Read on to find out how long it takes to complete Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and to see how many hours you’ll need to put aside to beat the game’s story.

How long is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

Although it will be dependent on how you play through the game, it should take the average person around 17-25 hours to complete Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

If you’re planning to focus solely on the story, you’ll be looking at completing Cal Kestis’s first adventure in under 20 hours (around 17-18 hours). You might have just enough time before Friday 28th April to complete the game again or for the first time if you put some serious hours in each day before Jedi: Survivor releases.

There’s more to the game than just its story, however, with Metroid-style exploration and backtracking, side quests to complete and more. If you’re looking to see it all, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order could take you around 30-32 hours to complete.

This is all according to HowLongToBeat, anyway, which collects completion times inputted by players from around the world. Depending on your skill level, the timings listed above could prove inaccurate. Take them as a guideline on the expected Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order length, rather than a guarantee.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is not an easy game (unless you’re playing on its easiest difficulty). You may find yourself taking multiple attempts to clear small areas of enemies, let alone the game’s multiple boss battles. The many puzzles you’ll come across could leave you scratching your head for some time, too.

With plenty of scope for exploration and taking in the sights, too, you could spend hours covering every blade of grass on each planet searching for mysteries for BD-1 to scan, chests to open, and secrets to discover. You don’t want to miss out on all those ponchos, right?

Now, get out there and master the art of the lightsaber and the force to fight back against the Galactic Empire in Cal’s efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order.

