It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that the Mantis gang are all back and accounted for, including the return of Cameron Monaghan and Debra Wilson who both voice and act as Cal Kestis and Cere Junda, respectively.

The main cast of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been revealed ahead of the game’s release, with a number of new and returning voice actors confirmed.

Just as in the original, this sequel features a strong core cast and you will likely recognise more than a few of them from something else — whether that be another video game, film, or TV show.

Keep reading to find out the confirmed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cast and to see where you might recognise the voice actors from.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cast – confirmed voice actors

The confirmed full list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cast members is as follows (plus who each voice actor plays in the game):

Cameron Monaghan | Cal Kestis

| Cal Kestis Daniel Roebuck | Greez Dritus

| Greez Dritus Debra Wilson | Cere Junda

| Cere Junda Tina Ivlev | Nightsister Merrin

| Nightsister Merrin DC Douglas | Rayvis

| Rayvis Elizabeth Frances | Moses

| Moses Kendal Rae | Zee

| Zee Noshir Dalal | Bode Akuna

| Bode Akuna Richard Steven Horvitz | Turgle

| Turgle Tommie Earl Jenkins | Gulu

| Gulu Tracy Ifeachor | Sanitary Khri

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How do you know the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cast?

There are a number of recognisable faces and voices in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cast. You may remember them from appearances across film, TV, and other games.

We’ll start with Cameron Monaghan, who voices and portrays the main player character Cal Kestis. Of course, anyone who has played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will recognise the actor from that, but he’s perhaps most well known for his 20 episodes in Gotham (Jerome Valeska/Jeremiah Valeska) and from the US version of Shameless, in which he played Ian Gallagher for 127 episodes.

Debra Wilson, who plays Cere Junda in the game, is another returnee from the original. You may recognise her from Forspoken, in which she also provides her voice and likeness as Bellette Krau and as the voice of Mayor Stevenson in Need for Speed Unbound. She’s also voiced Amanda Waller in Batman: The Enemy Within and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Daniel Roebuck, the voice of Greez Dritus, is another returning cast member from Fallen Order. With over 240 IMDb credits to his name, you’re bound to have seen or heard him in something. He's done 10 episodes as Arnold Walker in TV series The Man in the High Castle, 55 episodes of Matlock, and played Biggs in The Fugitive and its sequel US Marshals.

The last of the returning Mantis crew is Tina Ivlev, who plays Nightsister Merrin in Survivor and Fallen Order. She also appeared in the US version of Shameless in which she played Freelania Alexeyevich for three episodes. Other credits for Ivlev include Mayor of Kingstown, MacGyver, and The Young and the Restless.

Rounding out the cast is Richard Steven Horvitz who plays Torgal in the game, who is most well known for voicing Zim in Invader Zim, Billy in The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and the voice of Alpha 5 in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Noshir Dalal, who voices Bode Akuna, has appeared in the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch (15 episodes). Tracy Ifeachor, the voice of Sanitary Khri here, has appeared in Quantico (11 episodes as Lydia Bates) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Tommie Earl Jenkins, who voices Gulu in the game, played Mayor Noble Walker in Netflix’s Wednesday. DC Douglas, the voice of Rayvis, has appeared in a bunch of different animes, including Welcome to Demon-School, Iruma-kun. Elizabeth Frances, who plays Moses in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, appeared as Prairie Flower in 20 episodes of The Son.

Last but not least is Kendal Rae, who voices Zee in the game. She’s perhaps most well known in Australia for her 457 episodes of the soap opera The Shak, in which she plays Picasso.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.