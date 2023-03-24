The Mighty Morphin legends are celebrating in style, returning to their colourful suits for a one-off Netflix special.

It's a big year for Power Rangers fans, with the franchise turning 30! Who's feeling old?

The special episode will feature plenty of the original heroes, who will face up against Rita Repulsa, who is revealed to have killed Trini, the original Yellow Power Ranger.

David Yost, Walter E Jones and Barbara Goodson will be reuniting for the special, joining their fellow stars Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch.

Netflix recently released a trailer for the upcoming special, bringing back all sorts of memories and nostalgia for fans.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers first aired in 1993, with the franchise becoming a hit around the world.

Read on for everything we know so far about Netflix's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Power Rangers. Netflix

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always will be released on Netflix on 19th April 2023.

It begins the 30th-anniversary celebrations after the show first premiered in August 1993.

Who is in the cast for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always?

Plenty of the Power Rangers will be back in business for the epic new special. The confirmed cast are:

David Yost (Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston)

Walter E. Jones (first Black Ranger, Zack Taylor)

Barbara Goodson (the voice of Rita Repulsa)

Catherine Sutherland (Second Pink Ranger, Katherine "Kat" Hillard)



Steve Cardenas (second Red Ranger, Rocky DeSantos)

Karan Ashley (second Yellow Ranger, Aisha Campbell )

Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam Park, second Black Ranger)

One notable absence is Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger and White Ranger, after his death in November 2022. At the time, his co-stars paid heartfelt tributes.

Amy Jo Johnson, who played the original Pink Ranger, also won't be appearing. When the cast was confirmed, she shared a tweet reading: "For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!"

What is the plot of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always?

David Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones, Charlie Kersh Geoffrey H. Short/Netflix

Various plot details have been revealed for the new Netflix special.

An official synopsis released by Netflix reads: "Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past.

"In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th Anniversary Special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back."

Is there a trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always?

The new trailer for the Netflix special was recently released.

Watch it below!

You can catch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always on Netflix from 19th April. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.