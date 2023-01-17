Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere on the streamer on Wednesday 19th April and is described as a scripted, standalone special.

Netflix has confirmed that original Power Rangers stars David Yost, Walter E Jones and Barbara Goodson will be reuniting for a one-off special to celebrate the franchise's 30th anniversary.

Yost, Jones and Goodson were all involved in the show from the very first episode, playing the original Blue Ranger, the original Black Ranger and the voice of Rita Repulsa respectively.

And according to Entertainment Weekly, the cast will also include former stars Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch, who played the second Pink Ranger, Red Ranger, Yellow Ranger and the second Black Ranger respectively.

In the same report, it is explained that the special will see the Rangers face "a familiar threat from the past".

The synopsis continues: "In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

The first episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers aired in August 1993 and helped launch a huge global franchise that has since grown to include numerous spin-offs, including several films and animated series.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

