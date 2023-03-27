Known for her role as Kimberly Hart on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Johnson has shut down claims that she's not part of the new special on account of money.

Amy Jo Johnson has confronted circulating rumours about why she is not taking part in the new Power Rangers reunion movie, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always .

She took to Twitter and said: "Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money Simply not true."

She continued: "Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn’t go to [New Zealand] for a month. Or none of ur beeswax. [Jason David Frank] & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed."

She then added that she was "excited to see [her] pals" Davis Yost and Walter Jones "rock it" in the movie, where they'll be reprising their roles as the Blue and Black Ranger respectively.

The one-off episode will debut on Netflix on Wednesday 19th April and is described as a scripted, standalone special and will take place "30 years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers".

The synopsis for the special continues: "In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Johnson had also previously confronted claims about why she chose not to take part in the movie, stating in a January tweet: "For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!"

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' first episode aired in August 1993 and has of course been successful, having helped launch a huge global franchise that has included multiple spin-offs, numerous films and animated series.

While Johnson isn't part of the cast for the returning episode, many of the original heroes are set to return with David Yost, Walter E Jones and Barbara Goodson all reuniting, as well as Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch.

You can catch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always on Netflix from Wednesday 19th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

