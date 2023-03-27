Mixing some of life's more profound existential questions with wit, charm and humour, the upcoming Apple TV+ show promises introspection as much as it does laughs.

Chris O'Dowd returns to our screens in new comedy-drama series The Big Door Prize .

And in a new clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, it's easy to see just how this 10-part series will keep viewers hooked and chuckling.

In the clip, we see Chris O'Dowd's character Dusty don his best basketball gear in an attempt to help out his school's team.

Usually a fun-loving teacher off the court, Dusty is tasked with stepping in after the coach has been dealing "a bit of a cheating scandal", as he reveals in the teaser.

Read more:

When one of the students asks how Coach Eagleson is cheating, Dusty says: "He was caught deflating basketballs... so yeah, pretty bad." But the kids aren't buying it and another student says: "I heard he was cheating on his wife with a woman named Vicky."

Clearly, Dusty isn't an experienced basketball teacher but is quickly interrupted by Giorgio (Josh Segarra), who interrupts him and proclaims himself to be the "greatest athlete" that Deerfield has ever known.

Watch the clip below.

The new series comes from David West Read, who is best known for being one of the writers and executive producers behind hit comedy Schitt's Creek, and is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by MO Walsh.

In The Big Door Prize, we follow the residents of Deerfield as they get to grips with the mysterious Morpho machine that one day appears in the general store. It promises to reveal each resident’s true life potential, with the small town soon undergoing major change.

More like this

In addition to O'Dowd, the cast for The Big Door Prize also includes Gabrielle Dennis as Dusty's wife Cass, as well as Ally Maki (Wrecked), Damon Gupton (Prime Suspect), Crystal Fox (The Haves and the Have Nots), Djouliet Amara (Riverdale) and newcomer Sammy Fourlas.

The Big Door Prize premieres globally on Wednesday 29th March on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

