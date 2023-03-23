Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will be back on our screens as Claire and Jamie Fraser on Friday 16th June on LIONSGATE+ in the UK and Starz in the US.

Calling all Outlander fans – the release date for season 7 of the time travel historical drama has been confirmed.

The season will be split into two parts, each containing eight episodes stripped across eight consecutive weeks, with the second instalment arriving in 2024.

Due to a shorter season 6 (eight episodes in total), the beginning of season 7 will likely round off Diana Gabaldon's sixth book A Breath of Snow and Ashes before diving into An Echo in the Bone.

Alongside Balfe and Heughan, the following are also returning: Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), John Bell (Young Ian), David Berry (Lord John Grey), Caitlin O'Ryan (Lizzie Beardsley) and Paul Gorman (Josiah and Keziah Beardsley).

"One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favourite characters in different times and places, and we're thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season 7," said showrunner Matthew B Roberts.

"In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.

Some of those new faces include Charles Vandervaart as Jamie's adult son William Ransom, and Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips as siblings Rachel and Denzell Hunter. Rachel is married to Ian Fraser Murray and Denzell is Dorothea Grey's husband.

The full list is as follows:

Outlander has also been renewed for season 8, which will be the final chapter, as well as a prequel series, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will revolve around Jamie Fraser's parents – so fear not! There's still plenty more Outlander on the horizon.

