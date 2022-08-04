Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood in the works at STARZ

Rumours have long circulated the screen adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's books and now, not only has Starz confirmed the news, it has also provided an ominous title to go with it. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will tell the story of Jamie Fraser's parents. Outlander writer and producer Matthew B Roberts has been announced as the prequel's showrunner.

Gabaldon first addressed a prequel book on Jamie's parents, Brian and Ellen, in 2020, when she told a fan it was in the works. In early 2022, she shared what she thought might the book's first line on Facebook, before confirming that there would also be a book 10 in the Outlander series, on top of the prequel.

It's still early days so there's no news on casting as of yet, but the news will definitely generate plenty of excitement among the time travelling series' fans, of which there are many. After thousands of votes, Outlander was recently crowned RadioTimes.com’s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion, beating Doctor Who to the top spot.

We'll have to wait and see whether the prequel reaches Outlander's heights but, judging by the glimpses of Jamie's parents we've seen in the books so far, it's not too far-fetched.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of the news, Starz boss Kathryn Busby said: "Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world. We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began."

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on STARZPLAY in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.