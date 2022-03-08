The Outlander star, who plays Jamie Fraser in the Starz series, auditioned to play the Ian Fleming character in the early noughties and lost out on the role to Daniel Craig, but has been associated with casting rumours since Craig announced his exit from the franchise.

Sam Heughan has addressed the possibility of him becoming the next James Bond , adding that taking on the role of 007 would be "an incredible job".

When asked what his chances of playing Bond were, Heughan told the Gentleman's Journal: "Maybe 500/1?"

After hearing his actual odds, which are currently 12/1, the Outlander actor replied: "I don't think so. I think the odds are a bit of a fallacy.

"I mean, I'm obviously such a huge fan of the Bond movies. I actually just rewatched the most recent on again, No Time to Die," he continued. "I mean, it would be an incredible job, wouldn't it? But I did audition for it, back when they were doing Bond 21, Casino Royale."

He went on to say that he was in his twenties when he auditioned for Bond, adding: "And I think, initially at least, they were going to go younger; to go back to when Bond was like 20 years old. I actually feel like that’s what they might do next – do an origin story, which would be pretty cool."

Heughan is currently one of the bookies' favourites for who'll be the next 007, with the Scottish actor in the company of Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba, Richard Madden and Henry Cavill.

