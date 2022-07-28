After thousands of votes and dozens of head-to-head battles, RadioTimes.com’s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion tournament has finally come to an end, with beloved Fantasy romance drama Outlander named the winner after today's final (Thursday 28th July).

The clash between Outlander and fellow finalist Doctor Who was a particularly hard-fought match-up, with both shows taking the lead at various points throughout the voting period.

Still, in the end the hard-voting Outlander fans managed to pull ahead and take Claire, Jamie and the rest of the Clan Fraser to victory with 56 per cent of the vote versus Doctor Who’s final 44 per cent (see, we told you it was close).

Perhaps this result should be no surprise. Outlander has often come up trumps in RadioTimes.com’s various TV Champion tournaments before, and even after a few years away it’s clear that the fans haven’t lost their passion and dedication. Or voting power, more pertinently.

This time around it managed to outpace other Sci-Fi and Fantasy shows including Stranger Things, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Loki, The Umbrella Academy and A Discovery of Witches to reach the final rounds, where it saw off cult Sky Sci-Fi The Lazarus Project before facing Doctor Who in the final.

Outlander v Doctor Who STARZ, BBC

There, Outlander faced its toughest competition yet – but even an army of voting Whovians wasn't enough to stop them romping to victory in the final hours.

Can any show catch the unassailable Outlander when it comes to a TV Champion tournament? For this year, at least, it appears not. Congratulations to the team behind the show and all the fans – you truly did show your dedication and enthusiasm all the way through the contest.

Our contest is over… long live the new Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion!

