Doctor Who v Outlander – Vote for your Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion
It’s all been leading to this – but who will be the ultimate winner?
After three days of hectic voting, we’re almost ready to crown our Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion – but one more round remains.
In this TV Champion final, two Titans of TV – two fandoms par excellence – remain to battle it out in our final head-to-head, with Outlander taking on Doctor Who for the top prize.
Given that both shows have won various versions of our TV Champion tournament in previous years, it’s anyone’s game – and all to play for.
To get to this point, both series have seen off some of the biggest Genre franchises out there. Marvel, Netflix, Sky, Apple TV and Amazon big-shots lie in the dust, all paving the way to this last match-up.
But who will be the ultimate winner? Well, once again, it’s up to you.
As with every other round of the tournament so far, voting in the Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion final is open from 12pm-5pm BST today (Thursday 28th July), with unlimited votes available for both sides.
Basically, that means you can vote as many times as you want for either Doctor Who or Outlander – in fact, that’s the whole point. Think of this less like a traditional poll or vote, and more like a digital tug of war. The best way to make sure your favourite show triumphs is to keep refreshing the page and voting, driving up the percentage as fans on the other side try to do the same to theirs.
Join in with all the fun and commentary by using the #TVChampion hashtag, and follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for the latest updates. And don’t forget to vote, and vote often – your effort could make the difference between winning and losing for your favourite show.
Your time starts... now!
