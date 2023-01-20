In a post on Twitter, Heughan said: "Outlander season 8, the last and final season! So delighted to have the opportunity to finish this epic story and we hope you will come along with us. What a journey. What a story. What fans!!! …Can you guess how it ends? (Don’t worry, S7 is coming, 16 eps to enjoy!)"

It has now been confirmed that while Outlander will return for an eighth season beyond this year's upcoming seventh, it will also be the show's final outing , and Jamie star Sam Heughan has now given his reaction to the news.

Alongside this, he also posted a video which featured the cast paying tribute to the fans and acknowledging the bittersweet news. In the video, Heughan says that "it's been an incredible journey" but that "every good story has to come to an end", while his co-star Caitriona Balfe adds that "they always do".

John Bell adds that they are "going to go out with a bang and tell the story the way it should be", before Sophie Skelton says: "It's not over yet. And that means we get to be with our characters for another whole year".

Heughan says they "can't wait to bring the last season" to fans, while Balfe adds that they hope to do the fans proud, before saying the team are "very, very grateful".

Meanwhile, Balfe also posted the video on Instagram, alongside the message: "We have BIG news. Bittersweet but also very exciting that we get to continue this journey for an 8th and final season.

"It’s been a gift beyond my wildest dreams … brought me friendships for life, stretched me as an actor and a person and now we get to give you back one more season and finish it right for all you amazing fans. Thank you for being with us on this magical journey."

More like this

The news that the hit show is ending was announced yesterday (Thursday 19th January 2023), alongside confirmation that a prequel series, called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is in the works.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That show will chronicle the love story of Jamie's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, with Matthew B Roberts continuing as showrunner after also helming the original show.

Roberts added on Twitter: "Thank you Outlander fans. It was your steadfast passion and loyalty that helped make season 8 and Blood of My Blood happen. You’re the best!"

Meanwhile, Heughan also reacted to new of the prequel, saying: "Oh what a Family to follow…!!"

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.