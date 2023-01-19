Starz will bring the popular series to an end with a final eighth season, which will consist of 10 episodes, while the forthcoming seventh season will have an extended run of 16 episodes.

Outlander is coming to a close with season 8, it has now been confirmed.

Fans of the time-traveling historical romance, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s series of novels, can hold the disappointment for now, though. The saga of the Fraser family will live on in a brand new prequel series that has been given the green light.

Speaking about the end of Outlander, Kathryn Busby, president original programming at Starz, said: “For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion.

“But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with [showrunner] Matthew Roberts, [and executive producers] Maril Davis and Ronald Moore and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the new prequel series will chronicle the the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Matthew Roberts will continue showrunning duties from the main series, while Gabaldon is a consulting producer.

Speaking about the new series order, Roberts commented: “Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain.

“The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book 10.

"With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in Outlander. Starz

Alongside fan favourites Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the season 7 cast also includes Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips.

Season 6 aired on Starz (and Lionsgate+ in the UK) in March last year, ending with Jamie and Claire fighting for Fraser's Ridge as the Browns and the Christies continued their feud.

The show also confirmed last year that Bridgerton's Chris Fulton would be joining the show as Roger and Brianna's acquaintance Rob Cameron, while House of the Dragon's Graham McTavish is back to play Dougal MacKenzie - despite his character's death in season 2. The 16-episode seventh season is currently filming in Scotland and will air this summer on Starz.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on LIONSGATE+ in the UK. You can buy Diana Gabaldon's books on Amazon.

