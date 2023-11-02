So, in a market saturated with other streaming platforms such as Netflix and Disney Plus, where does Lionsgate Plus fit in? What exactly does it offer? And what shows and films can you find there? Well, that’s what we’re here to tell you.

What is Lionsgate Plus?

Lionsgate Plus started off as a premium television channel in the U before building its own streaming service. The streaming platform is called STARZ in the US and Puerto Rico, whereas in Europe, Canada and the Middle East, viewers knew it as STARZPLAY before it recently changed to Lionsgate Plus.

The streaming service offers plenty of original titles such as Black Flag, The Spanish Princess, and a small-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s Castle Rock. These aren't available on any other platform and are only available to Lionsgate subscribers.

When Lionsgate Plus releases new shows they are all made available on Lionsgate Plus the same day they’re premiered in the US. This means you'll never be behind and don't have to worry you’ll log onto Twitter and see a spoiler for your favourite show from across the pond.

How to watch Lionsgate Plus in the UK

You can stream Lionsgate Plus in the UK on Apple TV, Rakuten TV and Roku. It’s also available as an add-on channel to your Amazon Prime Video account for a few extra quid.

The Lionsgate Plus app is available to download on your iOS or Android devices, including Android TVs, and is compatible with Google Chromecast. Simply head over to the app store, and install it. The Lionsgate Plus app also lets you download and watch videos offline.

How much does Lionsgate Plus cost in the UK?

Lionsgate Plus is available for £5.99 through the Lionsgate Plus app, Virgin TV or Amazon Prime Video. If you add Lionsgate Plus to Amazon Prime Video you'll have to buy a Prime membership beforehand and then add Lionsgate Plus to this.

For a limited time, you can sign up for both Hayu and Lionsgate Plus for £6.99 a month. Find out more about Hayu here.

Is Lionsgate Plus free on Amazon Prime Video?

As much as we’d all love free subscriptions, Lionsgate Plus is not free on Amazon Prime, unfortunately. On top of your Amazon Prime Video subscription, which will set you back £8.99 per month, Lionsgate Plus costs an extra £5.99 per month as it’s a channel on the service.

What TV shows and movies can I watch on Lionsgate Plus?

Here are just a few of the best shows and movies to watch on Lionsgate Plus:

The Stand

The Stand - Lionsgate Plus

The Stand is a mini-series based on Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague. It follows the lives of the people who survived and their attempts to make sure humanity survives. It is an original series produced by Lionsgate Plus and one of their most popular.

Gaslit

Julia Roberts in Gaslit. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Starz Entertainment

Gaslit is an upcoming TV series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. It promises a ‘modern take’ on the Watergate scandal, with Roberts playing Martha Mitchell, the unexpectedly heroic wife of John Mitchell (Penn), President Nixon’s reelection campaign chair.

The Serpent Queen

The Serpent Queen. STARZ

An exciting new show on Lionsgate Plus, The Serpent Queen follows Catherine de Medici, played by Samantha Morton, as she rises through the ranks of sixteenth-century France to become, with some skilled political manoeuvring, Queen of France. But this not your average stuffy period drama, with plenty of modern twists and looks down the barrel of the camera it keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in Outlander. Starz

Over the years, Outlander has collected quite a cult following. The fantasy drama is based on Diana Gabaldon’s books of the same name, and it follows former World War II nurse Claire Randall who gets transported back in time to 1743. She then meets and marries Highlander Jamie, and plenty of steamy scenes follow.

The Great

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in The Great. IMDb

This laugh-out-loud drama stars Elle Fanning as a royal woman living in rural 16th century Russia. Catherine (Fanning) has to choose between her own personal happiness and the future of Russia when she marries an Emperor, Peter (played by Nicholas Hoult).

American Psycho

American Psycho - Lionsgate Plus

This classic film stars Christian Bale, a young professional who lives a second life as a serial killer. It follows his life in the corporate world as detectives try to catch him as he violently kills his way around New York.

All these films and series, plus many more, are available on Lionsgate Plus.

