Bridgerton 's Philip Crane star Chris Fulton is joining as Roger and Brianna's acquaintance Rob Cameron, while House of the Dragon's Graham McTavish will be reprising the role of Dougal MacKenzie for the seventh run of the time-travelling drama, despite the character being killed by Jamie just before the Battle of Culloden in season 2.

The cast for Outlander 's upcoming season 7 has been announced, and it includes a familiar face or two.

It's not the first time the character has returned. In season 5, McTavish played his character's illegitimate son with Geillis Duncan (who's also back), Buck.

This time around, however, Buck will be played by Vikings star Diarmaid Murtagh.

McTavish and Lotte Verbeek (who plays Geillis) aren't the only ones coming back. They're joined by Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser, Jamie's ex-wife and Marsali's mother, and Steve Cree as Old Ian Murray.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling in House of the Dragon HBO

The fan-favourite characters join Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe and the rest of the core cast, including Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie and David Berry as Lord John Grey.

There are some new faces too, with Dune's Gloria Obianyo playing Mercy Woodcock, a free Black woman navigating Colonial America, and The Last Kingdom's Rod Hallett as Revolutionary soldier turned traitor Benedict Arnold.

Kristin Atherton will play Jamie’s sister Jenny, taking over from Laura Donnelly, who played the role in seasons 1 through 3.

Showrunner Matthew B Roberts said of the cast announcements: “One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favourite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season 7.

"In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season.”

