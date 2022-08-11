The series, which will tell the story of Jamie Fraser's parents, was confirmed earlier this month , with Gabaldon revealing shortly afterwards that no one had asking her to be a consulting producer on the show despite being listed as one in the announcement.

Starz has confirmed that Outlander author Diana Gabaldon "will definitely be involved" in the upcoming prequel Blood of My Blood, after the writer said that she had not been approached to consult on the spin-off.

Sam Heughan as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe as Claire in Outlander. Starz

Kathryn Busby, Starz's President of Original Programming, has now shared details about the upcoming show, telling Deadline that Blood of My Blood will "absolutely not [take away Starz’s commitment to the original series]" and that Gabaldon will be involved.

"We’re still working the details out but Diana Gabaldon will definitely be involved,” she said. “She is a fantastic writer and from season to season, she’s been a pleasure to work with. We are going to keep working with her."

As for how Blood of My Blood will impact the future of Outlander, which is currently working on its seventh season, Busby said that the prequel will not affect the show.

"Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much Outlander as we possibly can have," she said.

"What we’ve proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all."

Casting for the upcoming prequel is yet to be announced but in the meantime, fans can't wait for the arrival of Outlander's new season after the fantasy show was crowned RadioTimes.com’s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion, beating Doctor Who to the top spot.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz in the US and on STARZPLAY in the UK.

