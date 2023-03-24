In a statement , the BBC said that it has concluded its investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey, which "regrettably injured" presenter Freddie Flintoff.

The BBC has stated that it will not be resuming filming the latest season of Top Gear , after Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was involved in a crash while filming for the series in December 2022.

The broadcaster stated: "We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year. This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support.

"Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures."

The news comes after filming for the series was initially paused with no definitive air date for new episodes being set.

The crash involving Flintoff happened at the test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on Tuesday 13th December 2022, and the presenter was subsequently injured, receiving medical care at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.

The former cricketer joined the popular show as a presenter alongside co-hosts Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris in 2019. He had also had a previous crash while filming for the show in the same year, which saw him lose control of a motorised trike.

