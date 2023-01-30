Flintoff was injured in a crash at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on Tuesday 13th December 2022, and received medical care at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.

After Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was involved in a crash while filming for Top Gear in December, filming has been paused on the new season - with no definitive air date for new episodes currently set.

Now, RadioTimes.com understands that Top Gear filming has been paused while the investigation into Freddie’s accident is ongoing.

Once the investigation has concluded, a decision is set to be taken on when to restart production, although the logistical arrangements around the show mean this won't happen immediately.

This means there is currently no definitive air date for the new season.

Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness presenting Top Gear. BBC

Former cricketer Flintoff has been a presenter on the show since 2019, alongside co-hosts Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. McGuinness joined alongside Flintoff, while Harris has been on the presenting team since 2016.

Flintoff had a previous crash while filming for the show in 2019, when he lost control of a motorised trike.

The upcoming season Flintoff was filming for when the accident occurred would be the relaunched show's 34th, with this iteration of the programme starting in 2002 with now-The Grand Tour hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ahead of the 2022 season, McGuinness spoke about the show's history of changing presenters in June of last year, when talking exclusively with RadioTimes.com.

He said: "It's our show now and we're all in it, you know, and who knows further down the line if it'll stop here or carry on going… it'll always change hosts.

"But for now, it's not a case to reinvent – it’s just keeping up the good vibes of it and keeping the viewers interested, which it does every series, it gets more and more viewers. And that's all we can do. Those feelings of reinventing it and pressure and everything else kind of went with the first series for me."

All previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.