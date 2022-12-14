The presenter and former cricketer suffered injuries – which are not thought to be life-threatening – while filming a segment of the long-running motoring show at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey on Tuesday (13th December 2022).

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has been airlifted to hospital after a crash while filming for an upcoming episode of Top Gear .

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As reported by The Guardian, a BBC spokesperson said: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Flintoff is not the first presenter of the show to be hospitalised due to an accident while filming. A particularly nasty crash in 2006 saw former host Richard Hammond suffer life-threatening injuries and enter a coma, while Flintoff himself crashed when he lost control of a motorised trike during filming on a 2019 episode.

Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness presenting Top Gear. BBC

Flintoff has been presenting the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris since 2019, and the series has enjoyed something of a resurgence with that trio at the helm – gaining its highest ratings since the days of Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

The current season began airing on 30th October 2022, although there has been a gap between the last episode on 20th November and the upcoming season finale on Sunday 18th December.

All previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.