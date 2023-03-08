Adapted by Emmy Award-winner David West Read (Schitt's Creek) from M.O. Walsh’s 2020 novel of the same name, the series consists of 10 half-hour episodes and tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Big Door Prize – a "character-driven comedy" which stars Chris O'Dowd in the lead role.

In the trailer, we are introduced to O'Dowd's character Dusty as he discovers the unusual device – which soon leads to him querying his own purpose in life and asking some major existential questions.

The synopsis for the series provided by Apple reads: "Dusty Hubbard, a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him re-evaluate their life choices and ambitions – based on the machine’s printouts – and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought.

"While he remains sceptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), indulges in the dream that there’s something bigger out there for her."

In addition to O’Dowd and Dennis, the series stars Ally Maki (Wrecked), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Damon Gupton (Prime Suspect), Crystal Fox (The Haves and the Have Nots), Djouliet Amara (Riverdale) and newcomer Sammy Fourlas.

The Big Door Prize premieres globally on Wednesday 29th March on Apple TV+ – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

