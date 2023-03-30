Disney Plus’s latest animated project Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 has landed, revolving around Cloneforce 99 as they navigate a rapidly changing galaxy.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Bad Batch season 2.

With the second season ending with a dramatic cliffhanger, naturally fans are already looking towards a third instalment.

So, is more galactic goodness in store for fans? Read on for everything you need to know about a potential season 3 on Disney Plus.

Alternatively, if you're wondering where The Bad Batch fits in the timeline, check out how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.

Will there be a Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2. Disney

While Lucasfilm has not officially confirmed that Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been renewed for a third season, the cliffhanger ending of season 2 makes another instalment very likely.

We might gain more clarity on the situation at Star Wars Celebration 2023, which will host a panel dedicated to The Bad Batch on Monday 10th April.

With several cast and crew members expected to appear on the panel, it could be the perfect opportunity to announce a third season, but for now fans will have to wait and see.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 cast – who could return?

Fans will be thrilled to hear that several members of The Bad Batch’s main cast are likely to return for season 3, including Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the Clone Troopers.

Michelle Ang's scheduled appearance at The Bad Batch's panel indicates she’ll also return for season 3.

Other cast members who are likely to return include Stephen Stanton as Admiral Tarkin, Ben Diskin as AZI-3, Gwendoline Yeo as Nala Se, Jimmi Simpson's Dr Hemlock, and Rhea Perlman as Cid.

All the updates from this world and others... The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 plot – what could happen?

With season 3 yet to officially be confirmed, plot details are still very much under wraps.

However, the epic season 2 finale gave us a few clues.

The season 2 ending saw the surviving members of the Bad Batch swear to rescue Omega, who has been captured by the Empire, which could see them join the nascent Rebel Alliance in a third season.

The season 2 finale also introduced a new sister for Omega, Imperial scientist Emerie Karr, and season 3 is likely to delve into her backstory.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3?

Not yet, but watch this space!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £79.90 for a year or £7.99 a month.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.