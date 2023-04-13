No longer a Padawan but a fully fledged Jedi, Cal Kestis takes centre stage as we follow him through the trials and tribulations with his faithful companion BD-1 by his side after the events of the preceding Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is nearly upon us and is shaping up to be one of the best entries in the colossal sci-fi saga, regardless of medium, but when is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor set and where does it fit in with the films and TV series?

To help make sense of the timeline we’ve got a handy breakdown of when the new game takes place.

When is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Set?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set in the year 9 BBY — that stands for 'before the Battle of Yavin', which basically means 'before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' (the original George Lucas film that started it all).

This is the same year in which the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show takes place. We’re not entirely sure if we’ll be bumping into Old Ben Kenobi in the game, but the parallel does lend some handy insight into what’s going on in the wider universe.

9 BBY is the halfway point between the prequels and the original trilogy, meaning the Empire at this time has consolidated its control over the galaxy far, far away after crushing the Jedi Order in Episode III, leaving the survivors living underground.

We know from the Kenobi series that Darth Vader and the Inquisitors are unrelenting in their pursuit of him and this could perhaps act as a blind spot that Cal and the Mantis crew could take advantage of.

Also introduced in Kenobi are characters Roken, rebel leader of The Path, and Tala who holds many of the Empire's secrets. We wouldn’t be too surprised to see either of these characters aiding Cal on his mission to destroy the Empire.

How much time passes between Fallen Order and Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of Fallen Order and details regarding what has happened in those five years is light, leaving it a mystery for us to discover when the game releases.

The only thing we do know is that things are bad for Cal and the rest of the Galaxy, but, there is a New Hope (sorry) on the horizon.

There may be a place of refuge where the Empire can’t find Cal, but we all know that a tiny corner of the galaxy isn’t going to cut it. We’ll no doubt be fighting with Cal and the rest 'til the bitter end.

