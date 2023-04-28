Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophy guide - All trophies and achievements
Unlocking all 54 will be an achievement in itself.
While playing through Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll want to track its trophies and achievements in order to complete the game 100 per cent. Luckily for all you completionists, we know the full list of achievements and trophies in the game.
Including the coveted platinum, there are 54 trophies to unlock in Jedi Survivor. These are split across your usual list of bronze, silver, and gold, with achievements earned for story progress, gameplay challenges, and more.
Keep on reading for the full list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophies and achievements and to see how to unlock the lot of them.
Full list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophies and achievements
Including the platinum, there are 54 trophies to unlock in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and you’ll find the lot of them (and how to unlock each one) in the complete list below. As always, it’s worth pointing out that spoilers follow, so read on with that in mind.
The full list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophies and achievements is as follows:
- A Place You Could Call Home | Gold | Complete the story
- A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since... | Bronze | Wear an old wardrobe staple
- Among the Masters | Bronze | Meet the Jedi Masters
- At the Precipice | Bronze | Survive Nova Garon
- Blood, Sweat, and Tears | Gold | Complete all Force Tears
- Caij Match | Silver | Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger
- Can You Pet the Bogling? | Bronze | You can pet the Bogling
- Catch! | Bronze | Hit three enemies with a single roller mine
- Cleaning Up | Bronze | Refresh the Refresher
- Cobra Cal | Bronze | Train with your weapons while wearing a headband
- For Saw Gerrera | Bronze | Break free from the grasp of the Empire
- For the Path | Bronze | Protect Pilgrim’s Sanctuary
- Gambler | Silver | Win all holotactics matches
- Get Down from There | Bronze | Attack 20 Lifted enemies
- Grab Some Seat | Bronze | Chat with the owner of the Koboh cantina
- Greezy Money | Bronze | Trade 25 collected items
- Growth Spurt | Bronze | Find space for a full garden
- Han Slowlo | Bronze | Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow
- Hey, Luke at Us | Bronze | Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot
- I’m a Living Legend | Silver | Defeat all legendary adversaries
- Intergalactic Geographic | Silver | Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide
- Into the Abyss | Bronze | Discover the route to Tanalorr
- It’s a Trap | Bronze | Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns
- King of the World | Bronze | Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge
- Kitted Out | Bronze | Customise BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts
- Max Capacity | Bronze | Have a packed cantina
- Mirror Match | Bronze | A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type
- Now, this isn’t Podracing | Bronze | Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures
- One With the Force | Bronze | Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight
- Out of Bedlam | Bronze | Rescue a friend from the Bedlam Raiders
- Perk of the Job | Silver | Equip Perks in all slots
- Pinpoint | Bronze | Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases
- Reconnaissance | Bronze | Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance
- Riposte | Bronze | Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy
- Road House | Bronze | Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet
- Rooftop Duel | Bronze | Defeat an inquisitor
- Skoova Diving | Silver | Fill the aquarium in the cantina
- Skywalker | Bronze | Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds
- Slam Dunk | Bronze | Slam five enemies with a single use of Slam
- So Uncivilised | Bronze | Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill
- Splurgle | Bronze | Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise
- Star Tours | Silver | Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers
- Survivors, We Adapt | Bronze | Travel together with a Nightsister
- Tanalorr Bound | Bronze | Collect the Abyss Compass
- The Jedi Path | Bronze | Fully upgrade three skill trees
- The Jedi Survivor | Platinum | Unlock all trophies
- The Past Made Present | Bronze | Release the Jedi from the bacta tank
- There Is No Try | Bronze | Help lift a ship out of the tar pits
- They Never Saw It Coming | Bronze | Strike an unaware enemy 20 times
- They’re Probably Fine | Bronze | Drop your mount into the great unknown
- This is Canon | Bronze | Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon
- Tragedy | Bronze | Defend the Archive
- Who Gives a Puck | Bronze | Obtain your first bounty
- You’ve Got a Friend | Bronze | Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each
