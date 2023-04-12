Eschewing the previous generation of consoles (with apologies to PS4 and Xbox One players), developers Respawn Entertainment have been able to massively increase the scope of the game with bigger worlds and better visuals making sure it is Star Wars as we have never seen it before.

Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases later this month and is shaping up to be one of the best Star Wars games ever, like the brilliant Fallen Order that came before it, but will it be coming to Xbox Game Pass ?

With all that said, we cannot wait to get our grubby gamer paws on it on day one. Xbox Game Pass has allowed some truly huge games to be ready to play as soon as they come which has been brilliant with the ever-rising cost of games, but read on and we’ll give you the lowdown on what to expect when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor come to Xbox Game Pass or EA Play?

Unfortunately, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, which will no doubt disappoint fans of the service. It won’t be coming to PS Plus, either.

It also won’t be coming to the base level of EA Play, which can be accessed through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is a real shame.

The only good news is that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be coming to the most expensive tier of EA's subscription, namely EA Play Pro, which is available for PC players on EA's Origin launcher (and the EA app).

The saving grace here is that members of EA Play Pro will get access to all pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus items for no extra charge on top of the EA Play Pro premium.

Considering the Deluxe Edition will cost £79.99 and EA Play Pro costs £89.99, it could be worth opting to pay a little more to get EA Play Pro if you were planning to get the Deluxe Edition, but read on to see how we can get you even better value and save you some money!

What are the best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deals?

So, Game Pass is a bust! But if you want to pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there are a few deals in the wild that can stave off the sharp edge of the eye-watering retail price.

Best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition prices

For PC, the best deals currently are over at CDKeys where you can pick up an Origin PC copy for £37.99 at time writing – a whopping 36 per cent saving over retail!

The Xbox Series X/S version can be had on Hit.co.uk for as little as £54.85, a very lovely saving of £15.14.

Over on the Sony side, the PlayStation 5 version is available on Hit.co.uk for the same £54.85, the same £15.14 being saved!

Best Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition Prices

On the PC front, CDKeys is pulling through once more with a Steam PC copy for £70.99, a nifty 11 per cent saving over retail.

For Xbox Series X|S, Hit.co.uk is hitting it out of the park again with a discounted price of £77.85 leaving you with an extra £12.14 in your pocket.

Similarly for PlayStation 5, Hit.co.uk is delivering the goods with the Deluxe Edition going for £77.85 for another saving of £12.14.

What are the best sci-fi games on Xbox Game Pass right now?

If you can’t wait until Friday 28th April for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Xbox Game Pass has plenty of brilliant sci-fi games to fill the void till then. Here are a few of our favourites.

The Outer Worlds

Though far sillier than Star Wars, it is definitely more mature in its presentation and humour. Legendary developer Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds provides us with a very funny take on life under the megacorporations that control the very classist society of the future. You’ll hop between different worlds inhabited by many factions, all of them vying for control. In this narrative driven RPG adventure, your choices will decide the fate these factions and the characters you come across.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the gameplay loop was perfected long ago when Obsidian developed Fallout: New Vegas under direction from Bethesda, and more of the same can be found here in a fresh new setting.

If you’re looking for a great story where you can have many a laugh, then definitely consider checking The Outer Worlds out on Xbox Game Pass on either PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

No Man’s Sky

Hello Games

It almost needs no introduction at this point. After its undoubtedly troubled launch in 2016, Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky has flourished in the years since, becoming an excellent open world exploration and survival game that takes place in an essentially infinite universe.

More like this

Do you want to strike out across the universe or find a planet and lay some roots and settle? You can also follow the story and discover the mystery of the Sentinels or ignore them entirely. The choice on how to play really is yours here. Better yet, you need not play alone as No Man’s Sky fully supports crossplay and co-op if the local haunt isn’t cutting it for you and your friends’ galactic aspirations.

Explore No Man’s Sky on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and still be able to play with your pals on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Everspace 2

ROCKFISH Games’ Everspace 2 has just taken off and landed on Xbox Game Pass for PC for the moment, but if you can play, it is most definitely worth checking out.

Differing itself from the original Everspace, Everspace 2 is more of a true storytelling RPG with plenty of loot, open exploration and space combat all with absolutely gorgeous graphics.

The emphasis here is definitely on flying and to get your Star Wars fills, you can pretend you’re Anakin Skywalker or Obi-Wan flying your Eta-2 Interceptor in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Try Everspace 2 on Xbox Game Pass for PC today.

