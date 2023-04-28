Thanks to the introduction of fast travel, getting around these planets will prove a lot quicker than in the first game. This is definitely a good thing as some areas are rather large.

Just as in Fallen Order, there are several Star Wars Jedi: Survivor planets to explore. You’ll find that each planet plays an important role in the action game’s story and discover hidden secrets on all of them.

It goes without saying that spoilers follow but you knew that if you were looking for a list of the planets in Jedi Survivor, right?

There are no returning planets from Fallen Order in Survivor. Typically speaking, you’d expect one or two returning locations from a previous game in its sequel but that’s not the case here. All six planets in this game are new to the series.

Keep reading to discover the complete list of planets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Full list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor planets

The full list of planets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is as follows:

Coruscant

Koboh

Koboh’s Shattered Moon

Jedha

Nova Garon

Tanalorr

Again, it’s worth noting that story spoilers follow. You’ve been warned.

Coruscant

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor opens on Coruscant. This is the cinematic opening level that reintroduces you to Cal Kestis and brings you up to speed with his current whereabouts. After initially being forced to rush away, you will be able to return to Coruscant to pick up collectables once you’ve completed a particular main story mission.

Koboh

Koboh is the main hub world in Jedi Survivor. This is where you’ll find Greez and his cantina: Pyloon’s Saloon. There’s a certain western frontier vibe to the planet, and you’ll find plenty of side missions and locals here. It’s on Koboh where you’ll come across a key location that triggers the main plot.

Koboh’s Shattered Moon

Just a hop from Koboh is its Shattered Moon. During the main story, you’ll visit the Shattered Moon a couple of times. You will find a science lab on this planet and the whole thing can also be explored freely once unlocked.

Jedha

From the film Rogue One, Jedha is in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Unlike in the film, however, you cannot visit or explore the planet’s capital city. In the game, you instead explore some desert landscapes and a hidden base.

Nova Garon

Potentially the smallest of the lot, on Nova Garon you visit an ISB base. It’s a short section but there are still a few things to find and collect. This is a late-game destination.

Tanalorr

Finally, we have Tanalorr. This mythical planet is mentioned throughout Jedi Survivor’s story. It’s a famously difficult planet to reach and this is where Cal Kestis wishes to create a safe haven for anyone wishing to escape the might of the Empire. This is where you’ll find yourself at the culmination of the story.

