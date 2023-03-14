As with all games on PC, your computer will need to either match or outperform the minimum requirements to run the game well. Match or overpower the recommended specs and you’ll be getting great results in graphical fidelity, resolution and frame rate.

Cal Kestis and BD-1 are back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — and if you wish to play the game on PC, you will need to ensure your desktop or gaming laptop matches the official minimum requirements or recommended specs.

Fortunately, EA has unveiled both the minimum and recommended system specifications for the much-anticipated sequel. Surprisingly enough, you don’t need a ridiculously powerful rig to play the game with solid performance. The only sticking point might be the required GPU and hard-drive space.

Read on below to discover the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor minimum PC requirements and recommended specs.

Minimum PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To play the game at a passable level, you will need to ensure that your PC matches the requirements below. Here are the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor minimum PC requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit RAM: 8 GB

8 GB CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-7700 Make sure it’s quad-core/has 8 threads

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i7-7700 GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia GTX 1070 Make sure it’s DirectX 12 compatible and has 8 GB VRAM

Storage: 130 GB available space

If your PC matches the above specs you should be able to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at lower settings with an acceptable frame rate and a decent resolution. You likely won’t be going above 1080p, 30fps here, though. That’s where the recommended specs come in.

Recommended PC specs for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To play the game at higher resolutions with better graphics settings enabled at a solid frame rate, your PC will need to match the specifications below. Here are the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor recommended PC specs:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit RAM: 16 GB

16 GB CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i5 11600K Make sure it’s quad-core/has 8 threads

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i5 11600K GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX2070

AMD RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX2070 Make sure it’s DirectX 12 compatible and has 8 GB VRAM

Storage: 130 GB SSD available space

These recommended specs are a fair bit more demanding than the minimum requirements listed above, but we have seen worse. If you match the recommended specs, you should be able to run the game with medium/high graphics settings at a stable frame rate at least.

If you’re unsure if your PC matches either the minimum requirements or recommended system specs listed above, it’s worth checking out PCGameBenchmark. This website should tell you if your PC is capable of running the game. If you need to upgrade any component ahead of the game’s launch, it’s time to do so right now.

