“He's not quite as beat up as you see him [in Rogue One]," Rebels executive producer Dave Filoni told EW. "I never wanted to go into a lengthy thing about this is how Saw lost his foot. It’s more about his philosophy and who he is and what he thinks about the Rebellion — and how they go about resisting the Empire.”

Gerrera will appear on 7th January in a two-part story titled Ghosts of Geonosis, episodes that Filoni conceived along with Lucasfilm story group chief Kiri Hart and Rogue One director Gareth Edwards. And that’s a very important title: Geonosis (the desert planet that appeared in Star Wars Episode two: Attack of the Clones) is where the Death Star was first built.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the character has appeared in CGI form. In fact, George Lucas first introduced Gerrera in the fifth season Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2012, originally voiced by Andrew Kishino.

However, we still don’t know exactly why Gerrera is, say we shall, a bit unhinged in Rogue One – but this new Rebels episode should finally tell us. And it's probably not going to be pretty.