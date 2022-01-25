Electronic Arts (EA), the owners of Respawn, confirmed the news with an official statement, saying: "Vince Zampella, Group GM and Founder of Respawn, will oversee this new phase of EA’s relationship with Lucasfilm, building on Respawn’s award-winning history in game development and expertise in telling compelling Star Wars stories."

Respawn Entertainment, the company behind hit 2019 game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , is working on three new games in the Star Wars galaxy.

Of the three Star Wars games in the works at Respawn, one of them is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, which was described rather blandly in the announcement as "the next game in the action adventure Star Wars Jedi series". Stig Asmussen, director of the previous Fallen Order game, will return to direct this one.

The other two Star Wars projects at Respawn are described in the announcement as an "all-new Star Wars first-person shooter game" developed by Peter Hirschmann, and "a Star Wars strategy game developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foerstch."

Neither of those genres are brand new to the Star Wars franchise overall, but this does mark the first time that Respawn specifically has tackled either of those gameplay types within the Star Wars galaxy.

Respawn does have plenty of experience in the world of shooters, though, having developed the much-loved online multiplayer title Apex Legends, which has a battle royale mode and a three-versus-three arena mode.

It'll be interesting to see what a Respawn spin on a Star Wars shooter looks like, especially when you consider that EA DICE (another company owned by EA) has delivered two Star Wars Battlefront games in the years since Disney bought Lucasfilm.

"Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," said Peter Hirschmann, who will oversee the new shooter project. He has previously been credited on a number of Star Wars titles, including the original two Star Wars Battlefront games and 2008's The Force Unleashed.

We shall also watch the development of Respawn and Bit Reactor's Star Wars strategy game with interest. There have been plenty of tactics-based Star Wars games over the years, with 2006's Star Wars: Empire at War remaining a particular standout. (Here's a fun fact: Hirschmann was credited on that one, too.)

"We are huge fans of Star Wars here at Respawn and we’re thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years," said company founder Vince Zampella. "If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey."

The official announcement links off to the Respawn Careers page, noting: "Work has already begun on all three of these projects, and Respawn is looking for talent to join the teams." None of these games have release dates yet, but as we hear more, we'll be sure to let you know.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.