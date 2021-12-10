Star Wars Eclipse: Release date rumours for Quantic Dream High Republic game

A brand-new Star Wars game called Star Wars Eclipse has been announced, and this new galactic adventure will take players to The High Republic era. The Star Was Eclipse release date is quite far off, but we do have some details to mull over in the meantime.

Advertisement

The game Star Wars Eclipse comes to us from the developers at Quantic Dream. Previous Quantic Dream games include Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human, so the studio certainly has plenty of experience.

Star Wars Eclipse was announced at The Game Awards 2021 with its first trailer and few other morsels of intriguing information. If you missed the reveal, keep on reading for all the essential information!

What is Star Wars Eclipse?

Quantic Dream/Lucasfilm

Star Wars Eclipse is an upcoming video game from the developers at Quantic Dream. It will take place a number of years prior to the prequel trilogy movies, set in the time period that Lucasfilm calls The High Republic era.

If you were wondering, Yoda is one of the few characters from the films that would’ve been alive in this era, and he does appear to be present in one of the promo images for the game that were lifted from the recent trailer. We’ve embedded that particular picture above for your viewing pleasure.

The High Republic is said to be the golden age of the Jedi and a prosperous time for galactic society, but it sounds like a lot of the events of Star Wars Eclipse will be happening quite far away from the bright centre of the universe. The game is said to be set largely in “an uncharted region of the Outer Rim”.

The official announcement for Star Wars Eclipse says that will have “new places to explore through untold stories with unique characters, each with their own path, abilities, and roles to play.”

When is the Star Wars Eclipse release date?

The Star Wars Eclipse release date has not been confirmed, and we would be surprised if the game launches on this side of 2024.

There don’t seem to be many rumours or serious predictions floating around the web just yet, but we’re confident in anticipating that Star Wars Eclipse won’t be with us for a couple of years at least.

The game was first announced at The Game Awards on 9th December 2021, and it was said at that point to be “in the early stages of development” rather than outright production racing towards a finish line. With that in mind, we could be waiting years for the game to actually launch.

Which consoles and platforms can play Star Wars Eclipse?

Quantic Dream/Lucasfilm

The consoles and platforms for Star Wars Eclipse have not been confirmed yet, but we’d be very surprised if it doesn’t launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Previous generation consoles like the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch might be a longer shot, but we’ll be sure to let you know when the game’s launch platforms are confirmed.

Can I pre-order Star Wars Eclipse?

Star Wars Eclipse pre-orders have not started yet, and it could be quite a long time before those product pages do start to appear on the likes of Amazon, GAME and Currys.

For now, there is an option to sign up for email updates on the Star Wars Eclipse website, which might be worth doing if you want to stay in the loop on this one.

Star Wars Eclipse gameplay

Quantic Dream/Lucasfilm

There’s no Star Wars Eclipse gameplay footage to look at yet, but the official imagery that we’ve littered throughout this article – all of which was lifted directly from the game’s cinematic trailer – does give you a flavour of what the game will look like. Certainly, it looks like lightsaber combat will feature.

The official announcement of the game also offered a description of the Star Wars Eclipse gameplay experience, saying the game “will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim.”

The description continues: “Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.” It sounds pretty cool to us!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Star Wars Eclipse trailer

Filled with ominous drumming, epic lightsaber battles and lots of intriguing characters (plus an actual eclipse), the cinematic reveal trailer for Star Wars Eclipse is well worth checking out. We may well watch it quite a few times while waiting for the Star Wars Eclipse release date.

In the meantime, if you’re itching to play some Star Wars history, we’d highly recommend BioWare’s classic RPG, Knights of the Old Republic (KotOR). A full KotOR remake is on the way, but the original 2003 game recently got its long-awaited KotOR Switch release, and it’s also available on PC, Xbox, tablets and mobile.

In case you’re wondering, KotOR takes place hundreds of years before all of the Star Wars movies to date, placing it further back in the narrative timeline than Star Wars Eclipse. It’s also worth stressing that KotOR isn’t officially considered canon anymore, but it is well worth playing nonetheless, especially if you just can’t wait for. Star Wars Eclipse!

Latest deals

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.