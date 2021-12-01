KotOR remake: Release date, trailer and latest news for Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake

Ask people what the best Star Wars game of all time is and there is little doubt that the name you will hear the most is Knights of the Old Republic – or KotOR as we all call it for ease.

Being such a popular game, and with Star Wars all the rage again thanks in no small part to The Mandalorian, it came as little surprise to learn that we would be getting a KotOR remake and, if anything, the biggest surprise is that it has taken until now for it to happen.

And this is not just a touching up of the paint, this is a full-on remake from the ground up, so it should look incredible when we get to play it in glorious 4K HDR.

But when is the KotOR remake being released, and what changes are there to the gameplay? Here is everything you need to know!

When is the KotOR remake release date?

We will be making our return to around 4,000 years before the original Star Wars trilogy at some point, but don’t expect to be taking that trip any time soon. We do not have a release window yet, let alone a specific date, and with the team apparently still in the early stages of development, we would be surprised to see it this side of 2024 at the earliest.

What platforms can I get KotOR remake on?

The original KotOR was an Xbox exclusive. which makes it all the more jolting to learn that this will be a PlayStation and PC exclusive – at least at first.

The KotOR remake will be a timed exclusive and therefore should launch on other platforms after the time is up (which is normally 12 months). So Xbox will be getting it at some point, and there is the possibility of a Nintendo Switch release down the line too.

Can I pre-order KotOR remake?

Not yet! Fingers crossed we’ll be able to soon but, at the time of writing, there are no pre-order links available. As soon as that situation changes we will let you know right here.

KotOR remake story

Here is the official synopsis for the game, should you need your mind refreshed:

KOTOR, which is part of Legends storytelling, dials the Star Wars clock back to over 4,000 years before the Skywalker saga. The Galactic Republic is at its height and has just been through a major war. Jedi are plentiful, but so are the Sith, and the evil Darth Malak leads a growing legion of dark warriors. Players will go on an epic adventure and, along the way, visit different worlds, amass a party of memorable beings, and uncover their own mysterious past.

KotOR remake trailer

There certainly is a KotOR remake trailer and here it is for you to watch right now!

