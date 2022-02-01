Every time that Aspyr (the company that seems to be trusted with the KotOR brand at the moment) ports the game onto a new system, interest in those good old KotOR cheat codes rears its head once again.

A long time ago in a galaxy much like our own, BioWare created one of the best role-playing games ever. It was called Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and many of us are still playing it to this day, making the most of all the fun KotOR cheats.

It remains to be seen if Aspyr's upcoming KotOR remake will support cheats, but their recent KotOR Switch release certainly does! BioWare's original PC version had cheats, too, although the Xbox version did not offer cheats (and still doesn't). The iOS and Android versions don't have cheats currently, but the Mac version does, if you were wondering.

So, what are the KotOR cheat codes and how do you use them on every platform that supports them? Keep on reading to learn all about KotOR cheat codes.

Jump to:

How use KotOR cheats on Switch

Fans have recently discovered that it is now possible to cheat with KotOR on Switch, and there's a rather unique method you have to use in order to make this happen. To cheat at the Switch version of KotOR, press down on the left stick three times and it will bring up a very handy cheat menu. If you can't work out how to do it, see the video below:

Full list of KotOR cheats on Switch

When you do depress the left stick on Switch, the following list of KotOR cheats will pop up, and you can take your pick:

Add any feat, power or skill

Add 1000 experience

Add 5000 experience

Add 10,000 experience

Turbo Speed

Create Item

Spawn Cheat Bot

Toggle Screenshot Mode

Toggle Flight Camera

Note: Under 'Create Item', you will find a list of items you can spawn for yourself. On this list you'll also find the option to give yourself money (referred to as 'credits' here).

Can you cheat on KotOR for Xbox, iOS or Android?

The Xbox, iOS and Android versions of KotOR do not support cheats in the same way as the PC, Mac and Switch editions of the game. So unless you fancy yourself as a splicer that can jailbreak their devices and tamper with the files, you probably won't get KotOR cheats running on any of those devices. You'll just have to play the game the normal way!

How to use KotOR cheats on PC

It takes a bit of fiddling to activate cheats in KotOR if you're playing on a Windows computer. If you are playing on a PC via Steam, you'll need to follow these steps to activate KotOR cheats:

On your PC, go to your 'Local Disk (C)' and then open the 'Program Files' directory

Head into the 'Steam' file, select 'steamapps' and then open the file labelled 'common'

In the common folder, open the 'swkotor' folder and find the file inside labelled 'swkotor' - opening the swkotor settings file will bring up a NotePad document.

In the document, scroll down to [Game Options] and type in EnableCheats=1 in the line underneath

in the line underneath Save the file and close

Open the game itself, load up a save and press the cheat key (commonly the key directly to the right of your left-hand shift key, but this can vary by region or keyboard) and the cheat console should appear in the top-left corner - this is where you type in cheat codes

Then, once you've typed in a code, you press enter to make them happen

If that description didn't quite make sense, consult the video below:

How to use KotOR cheats on Mac

If you want to cheat in KotOR on a Mac, the steps to follow are quite different, but the end result is the same. Here's what you need to do:

On your Mac, click on your Desktop background

In the nav-bar at the top of the screen, click 'Go' and then, when the drop-down menu appears, press the options key

Select 'Library' from the list of options

In your Library, locate the file named 'Containers'

In the Containers folder, scroll down until you find the file marked 'com.aspyr.kotor'

In that file, open the folder named 'Data', then the file marked 'Library',

In the Library, find a file marked 'Application Support', and then the folder named 'Knights of the Old Republic'

Right click on the file 'swkotor.ini', then choose 'Open With', and then choose to open your file with the software named 'TextEdit'

In the Text Editor, under 'GameOptions', add this line of code: EnableCheats=01

Save the file and exit out of all your folders

In the game, press the cheats key (commonly the key directly to the right of your left-hand shift key, but this can vary by region or keyboard) to bring up the cheat console in the top-left corner.

You can now enter cheat codes by typing them into the cheat console, and pressing enter to make them take effect.

Note: if you can't find your 'swkotor.ini' file by following the steps above, try following this path instead: Library > Application Support > Knights of the Old Republic. Your 'swkotor.ini' file might be hiding in there if you're playing on Mac via Steam. Once you've found it, pick up with the bullet point in the list above that starts with the words 'Right click'.

If that wasn't working for you, check out the video below. It'll teach you how to activate cheats in KotOR on Mac.

Full list of KotOR cheat codes on PC or Mac

Type in any of the cheat codes below and your KotOR experience will be altered in the way we've described. Where it says (number), you need to input an actual number. You don't need to put brackets around the number, but you do need to leave a space between the cheat and the number or words that come after it:

adddarkside (number) - Gives your character the amount of Dark Side points you want

- Gives your character the amount of Dark Side points you want addexp (number) - Gives your character the amount of experience points you want

Gives your character the amount of experience points you want addlevel (number) - Increases your character's level to the number you want

Increases your character's level to the number you want addlightside (number) - Gives your character the amount of Light Side points you want

Gives your character the amount of Light Side points you want bright - Increases the brightness in the game

Increases the brightness in the game dancedancemalak - Skip the final battle by turning Malak into a dancing Twi'lek

Skip the final battle by turning Malak into a dancing Twi'lek givecomspikes - Receive 100 computer spikes

Receive 100 computer spikes givecredits (number) - Receive the amount of credits you want

Receive the amount of credits you want giveitem (item name) - Receive the item you want (full list of items included further down this page)

Receive the item you want (full list of items included further down this page) givemed - Receive 100 medkits

Receive 100 medkits giverepair - Receive 100 advanced repair kits

Receive 100 advanced repair kits givesitharmor (number) - Receive the amount of armour you want

Receive the amount of armour you want heal - Refills your character's health and Force points

Refills your character's health and Force points infiniteuses - Allows you to repeatedly use items without losing them

Allows you to repeatedly use items without losing them invulnerability - Stops you from taking damage

Stops you from taking damage restartminigame - Restarts the minigame you're in

Restarts the minigame you're in revealmap - Reveals the entire map for the area you're in

Reveals the entire map for the area you're in setawareness (number) - Will set your awareness stat to the level you want

Will set your awareness stat to the level you want setcharisma (number) - Will set your charisma stat to the level you want

Will set your charisma stat to the level you want setcomputeruse (number) - Will set your computer use stat to the level you want

Will set your computer use stat to the level you want setconstitution (number) - Will set your constitution stat to the level you want

Will set your constitution stat to the level you want setdemolitions (number) - Will set your demolitions stat to the level you want

Will set your demolitions stat to the level you want setdexterity (number) - Will set your dexterity stat to the level you want

Will set your dexterity stat to the level you want setintelligence (number) - Will set your intelligence stat to the level you want

Will set your intelligence stat to the level you want setpersuade (number) - Will set your persuasion stat to the level you want

Will set your persuasion stat to the level you want setrepair (number) - Will set your repair stat to the level you want

Will set your repair stat to the level you want setsecurity (number) - Will set your security stat to the level you want

Will set your security stat to the level you want setstealth (number) - Will set your stealth stat to the level you want

Will set your stealth stat to the level you want setstrength (number) - Will set your strength stat to the level you want

Will set your strength stat to the level you want settreatinjury (number) - Will set your treating injury stat to the level you want

Will set your treating injury stat to the level you want setwisdom (number) - Will set your wisdom stat to the level you want

Will set your wisdom stat to the level you want turbo - Increases the speed at which your characters move

Increases the speed at which your characters move warp - Teleports your characters to a specific location

Teleports your characters to a specific location whereami - Will display your character's current coordinates

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full list of item cheat codes in KotOR for PC and Mac

If you're looking for a specific item, the KotOR item cheats are broken down into categories, which we've included for you below. Don't forget you need to type giveitem first, then include a space, then insert the relevant code from the list below. Then hit enter, and the item will show up in your inventory!

Standard Lightsabers

g_w_lghtsbr01 - Blue Lightsaber

g_w_lghtsbr02 - Red Lightsaber

g_w_lghtsbr03 - Green Lightsaber

g_w_lghtsbr04 - Yellow Lightsaber

g_w_lghtsbr05 - Violet Lightsaber

g_w_lghtsbr06 - Malak's Lightsaber

g1_w_lghtsbr01 - Lightsaber w/ Heart of the Guardian Crystal

g1_w_lghtsbr02 - Lightsaber w/ Mantle of the Force Crystal

Short Lightsabers

g_w_shortsbr01 - Blue Short Lightsaber

g_w_shortsbr02 - Red Short Lightsaber

g_w_shortsbr03 - Green Short Lightsaber

g_w_shortsbr04 - Yellow Short Lightsaber

g_w_shortsbr05 - Violet Short Lightsaber

g1_w_shortsbr01 - Short Lightsaber w/ Heart of the Guardian Crystal

g1_w_shortsbr02 - Short Lightsaber w/ Mantle of the Force Crystal

Double-Bladed Lightsabers

g_w_dblsbr001 - Blue Double-Bladed Lightsaber

g_w_dblsbr002 - Red Double-Bladed Lightsaber

g_w_dblsbr003 - Green Double-Bladed Lightsaber

g_w_dblsbr004 - Yellow Double-Bladed Lightsaber

g_w_dblsbr005 - Violet Double-Bladed Lightsaber

g_w_dblsbr006 - Bastila's Double-Bladed Lightsaber (Yellow)

g1_w_dblsbr001 - Double-Bladed Lightsaber w/ Heart of the Guardian Crystal

g1_w_dblsbr002 - Double-Bladed Lightsaber w/ Mantle of the Force Crystal

Lightsaber Crystals

g_w_sbrcrstl01 - Rubat Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl02 - Damind Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl03 - Eralam Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl04 - Sapith Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl05 - Nextor Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl06 - Opila Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl07 - Jenruax Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl08 - Phond Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl09 - Luxum Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl10 - Firkrann Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl11 - Bondar Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl12 - Sigal Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl13 - Upari Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl14 - Blue Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl15 - Yellow Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl16 - Green Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl17 - Violet Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl18 - Red Crystal

g_w_sbrcrstl19 - Solari Crystal

g1_w_sbrcrstl20 - Heart of the Guardian

g1_w_sbrcrstl21 - Mantle of the Force

tat18_dragonprl - Krayt Dragon Pearl

kas25_wookcrysta - Rough-cut Upari Amulet

Clothes

g_a_clothes01 - Clothing

g_a_clothes02 - Clothing Variant 2

g_a_clothes03 - Clothing Variant 3

g_a_clothes04 - Clothing Variant 4

g_a_clothes05 - Clothing Variant 5

g_a_clothes06 - Clothing Variant 6

g_a_clothes07 - Clothing Variant 1

g_a_clothes08 - Clothing Variant 7

g_a_clothes09 - Clothing Variant 8

Jedi Robes

g_a_jedirobe01 - Jedi Robe (Brown)

g_a_jedirobe02 - Dark Jedi Robe (Black)

g_a_jedirobe03 - Jedi Robe (Red)

g_a_jedirobe04 - Jedi Robe (Blue)

g_a_jedirobe05 - Dark Jedi Robe (Blue)

g_a_jedirobe06 - Qel-Droma Robes

Jedi Knight Robes

g_a_kghtrobe01 - Jedi Knight Robe (Brown)

g_a_kghtrobe02 - Dark Jedi Knight Robe (Black)

g_a_kghtrobe03 - Jedi Knight Robe (Red)

g_a_kghtrobe04 - Jedi Knight Robe (Blue)

g_a_kghtrobe05 - Dark Jedi Knight Robe (Blue)

Jedi Master Robes

g_a_mstrrobe01 - Jedi Master Robe (Brown)

g_a_mstrrobe02 - Dark Jedi Master Robe (Black)

g_a_mstrrobe03 - Jedi Master Robe (Red)

g_a_mstrrobe04 - Jedi Master Robe (Blue)

g_a_mstrrobe05 - Dark Jedi Master Robe (Blue)

g_a_mstrrobe06 - Darth Revan's Robes (Restricted to Dark)

g_a_mstrrobe07 - Star Forge Robes (Restricted to Light)

Armour Class 4 (Light)

g_a_class4001 - Combat Suit

g_a_class4002 - Zabrak Combat Suit

g_a_class4003 - Echani Light Armor

g_a_class4004 - Cinnagar Weave Armor

g_a_class4005 - Massassi Ceremonial Armor

g_a_class4006 - Darth Bandon's Fiber Armor

g_a_class4007 - Darth Bandon's Fiber Armor

g_a_class4008 - Darth Bandon's Fiber Armor

g_a_class4009 - Echani Fiber Armor

Armour Class 5 (Light)

g_a_class5001 - Heavy Combat Suit

g_a_class5002 - Bonadan Alloy Heavy Suit

g_a_class5003 - Zabrak Battle Armor

g_a_class5004 - Zabrak Field Armor

g_a_class5005 - Reinforced Fiber Armor

g_a_class5006 - Ulic Qel Droma's Mesh Suit

g_a_class5007 - Eriadu Prototype Armor

g_a_class5008 - Eriadu Prototype Armor

g_a_class5009 - Eriadu Prototype Armor

g_a_class5010 - Republic Mod Armor

g1_a_class5001 - Light Exoskeleton

g1_a_class5002 - Baragwin Shadow Armor

Armour Class 6 (Medium)

g_a_class6001 - Military Suit

g_a_class6002 - Echani Battle Armor

g_a_class6003 - Cinnagar War Suit

g_a_class6004 - Verpine Fiber Mesh

g_a_class6005 - Arkanian Bond Armor

g_a_class6006 - Exar Kun's Light Battle Suit

g_a_class6007 - Davik's War Suit

g_a_class6008 - Davik's War Suit

g_a_class6009 - Davik's War Suit

g1_a_class6001 - Environmental Bastion Armor

Armour Class 7 (Medium)

g_a_class7001 - Light Battle Armor

g_a_class7002 - Bronzium Light Battle Armor

g_a_class7003 - Powered Light Battle Armor

g_a_class7004 - Krath Heavy Armor

g_a_class7005 - Krath Holy Battle Suit

g_a_class7006 - Jamoh Hogra's Battle Armor

Armour Class 8 (Heavy)

g_a_class8001 - Battle Armor

g_a_class8002 - Powered Battle Armor

g_a_class8003 - Cinnagar Plate Armor

g_a_class8004 - Mandalorian Armor

g_a_class8005 - Calo Nord's Armor

g_a_class8006 - Calo Nord's Armor

g_a_class8007 - Calo Nord's Armor

g_a_class8008 - Blank

g_a_class8009 - Verpine Zal Alloy Mesh

g1_a_class8001 - Heavy Exoskeleton

Armour Class 9 (Heavy)

g_a_class9001 - Heavy Battle Armor

g_a_class9002 - Durasteel Heavy Armor

g_a_class9003 - Mandalorian Battle Armor

g_a_class9004 - Mandalorian Heavy Armor

g_a_class9005 - Jurgan Kalta's Power Suit

g_a_class9006 - Jurgan Kalta's Power Suit

g_a_class9007 - Jurgan Kalta's Power Suit

g_a_class9009 - Cassus Fett's Armor

g_a_class9010 - Mandalorian Assault Armor

g_a_class9011 - Cassus Fett's Amor (Special type)

Implants

g_i_implant101 - Cardio Package

g_i_implant102 - Response Package

g_i_implant103 - Memory Package

g_i_implant201 - Biotech Package

g_i_implant202 - Retinal Combat Implant

g_i_implant203 - Nerve Enhancement Package

g_i_implant301 - Bavakar Cardio Package

g_i_implant302 - Bavakar Reflex Enhancement Package

g_i_implant303 - Bavakar Memory Chip

g_i_implant304 - Bio-Antidote Package

g_i_implant305 - Cardio Power System

g_i_implant306 - Gordulan Reaction System

g_i_implant307 - Navaradon Regenerator

g_i_implant308 - Sith Regenerator

g_i_implant309 - Beemon Package

g_i_implant310 - Cyber Reaction System

g1_i_implant301 - Advanced Sensory Implant

g1_i_implant302 - Advanced Bio-Stabilizer Implant

g1_i_implant303 - Advanced Combat Implant

g1_i_implant304 - Advanced Alacrity

Masks

g_i_mask01 - Light-scan Visor

g_i_mask02 - Motion Detection Goggles

g_i_mask03 - Bothan Perception Visor

g_i_mask04 - Verpine Ocular Enhancer

g_i_mask05 - Bothan Sensory Visor

g_i_mask06 - Vacuum Mask

g_i_mask07 - Sonic Nullifiers

g_i_mask08 - Aural Amplifier

g_i_mask09 - Advanced Aural Amplifier

g_i_mask10 - Neural Band

g_i_mask11 - Verpine Headband

g_i_mask12 - Breath Mask

g_i_mask13 - Teta's Royal Band

g_i_mask14 - Sith Mask

g_i_mask15 - Stabilizer Mask

g_i_mask16 - Interface Band

g_i_mask17 - Demolitions Sensor

g_i_mask18 - Combat Sensor

g_i_mask19 - Stealth Field Enhancer

g_i_mask20 - Stealth Field Reinforcement

g_i_mask21 - Interface Visor

g_i_mask22 - Circlet of Saresh

g_i_mask23 - Pistol Targeting Optics

g_i_mask24 - Heavy Targeting Optics

g1_i_mask01 - Advanced Bio-Stabilizer Mask

g1_i_mask02 - Medical Interface Visor

g1_i_mask03 - Advanced Agent Interface

Gauntlets

g_i_gauntlet01 - Strength Gauntlet

g_i_gauntlet02 - Eriadu Strength Gauntlets

g_i_gauntlet03 - Sith Power Gauntlets

g_i_gauntlet04 - Stabilizer Gauntlets

g_i_gauntlet05 - Bothan Machinist Gloves

g_i_gauntlet06 - Verpine Bond Gauntlets

g_i_gauntlet07 - Dominator Gauntlets

g_i_gauntlet08 - Karaken Gauntlets

g_i_gauntlet09 - Infiltrator Gloves

g1_i_gauntlet01 - Advanced Stabilizer Gloves

Shields

g_i_frarmbnds01 - Energy Shield

g_i_frarmbnds02 - Sith Energy Shield

g_i_frarmbnds03 - Arkanian Energy Shield

g_i_frarmbnds04 - Echani Shield

g_i_frarmbnds05 - Mandalorian Melee Shield

g_i_frarmbnds06 - Mandalorian Power Shield

g_i_frarmbnds07 - Echani Dueling Shield

g_i_frarmbnds08 - Yusanis' Dueling Shield

g_i_frarmbnds09 - Verpine Prototype Shield

Belts

g_i_belt001 - Cardio Regulator

g_i_belt002 - Verpine Cardio Regulator

g_i_belt003 - Adrenaline Amplifier

g_i_belt004 - Advanced Adrenaline Amplifier

g_i_belt005 - Nerve Amplifying Belt

g_i_belt006 - Sound Dampening Stealth Unit

g_i_belt007 - Advanced Stealth Unit

g_i_belt008 - Eriadu Stealth Unit

g_i_belt009 - Calrissian's Utility Belt

g_i_belt010 - Stealth Field Generator

g_i_belt011 - Adrenaline Stimulator

g_i_belt012 - CNS Strength Enhancer

g_i_belt013 - Electrical Capacitance Charge

g_i_belt014 - Thermal Shield Generator

g1_i_belt001 - Baragwin Stealth Unit

Long Swords

g_w_lngswrd01 - Long Sword

g_w_lngswrd02 - Krath War Blade

g_w_lngswrd03 - Naga Sadow's Poison Blade

Double-Bladed Swords

g_w_dblswrd001 - Double-Bladed Sword

g_w_dblswrd002 - Echani Ritual Brand

g_w_dblswrd003 - Krath Double Sword

g_w_dblswrd005 - Ajunta Pall's Blade

Short Swords

g_w_shortswrd01 - Short Sword

g_w_shortswrd02 - Massassi Brand

g_w_shortswrd03 - Teta's Blade

Vibro Swords

g_w_vbroswrd01 - VibroSword

g_w_vbroswrd02 - Krath Dire Sword

g_w_vbroswrd03 - Sith Tremor Sword

g_w_vbroswrd04 - Echani Foil

g_w_vbroswrd05 - Bacca's Ceremonial Blade

g_w_vbroswrd06 - Bacca's Ceremonial Blade

g_w_vbroswrd07 - Bacca's Ceremonial Blade

g_w_vbroswrd08 - Bacca's Ceremonial Blade

g1_w_vbroswrd01 - Baragwin Assault Blade

Vibro Double-Blades

g_w_vbrdblswd01 - Vibro Double-Blade

g_w_vbrdblswd02 - Sith War Sword

g_w_vbrdblswd03 - Echani Double-Brand

g_w_vbrdblswd04 - Yusanis' Brand

g_w_vbrdblswd05 - Yusanis' Brand

g_w_vbrdblswd06 - Yusanis' Brand

g_w_vbrdblswd07 - Yusanis' Brand

Vibro Blades

g_w_vbroshort01 - Vibroblade

g_w_vbroshort02 - Krath Blood Blade

g_w_vbroshort03 - Echani Vibroblade

g_w_vbroshort04 - Sanasiki's Blade

g_w_vbroshort05 - Sanasiki's Blade

g_w_vbroshort06 - Sanasiki's Blade

g_w_vbroshort07 - Sanasiki's Blade

g_w_vbroshort08 - Mission's Vibroblade

g_w_vbroshort09 - Prototype Vibroblade

Quarterstaffs

g_w_qtrstaff01 - Quarterstaff

g_w_qtrstaff02 - Massassi Battle Staff

g_w_qtrstaff03 - Raito's Gaderffii

Stun Batons

g_w_stunbaton01 - Stun Baton

g_w_stunbaton02 - Botahn Stun Stick

g_w_stunbaton03 - Bothan Chuka

g_w_stunbaton04 - Rakatan Battle Wand

g_w_stunbaton05 - Rakatan Battle Wand

g_w_stunbaton06 - Rakatan Battle Wand

g_w_stunbaton07 - Rakatan Battle Wand

Blaster Pistols

g_w_blstrpstl001 - Blaster Pistol

g_w_blstrpstl002 - Mandalorian Blaster

g_w_blstrpstl003 - Arkanian Pistol

g_w_blstrpstl004 - Zabrak Blaster Pistol

g_w_blstrpstl005 - Bendak's Blaster

g_w_blstrpstl006 - Bendak's Blaster

g_w_blstrpstl007 - Bendak's Blaster

g_w_blstrpstl008 - Bendak's Blaster

g_w_blstrpstl009 - Bendak's Blaster

g_w_blstrpstl010 - Carth's Blaster

g_w_blstrpstl020 - Insta-Kill Pistol

Hold-Out Blasters

g_w_hldoblstr01 - Hold-Out Blaster

g_w_hldoblstr02 - Bothan Quick Draw

g_w_hldoblstr03 - Sith Assassin Pistol

g_w_hldoblstr04 - Bothan Needler

Heavy Blasters

g_w_hvyblstr01 - Heavy blaster

g_w_hvyblstr02 - Arkainian heavy pistol

g_w_hvyblstr03 - Zabrak Testal Mark III

g_w_hvyblstr04 - Mandalorian Heavy pistol

g_w_hvyblstr05 - Cassus Fetts Heavy pistol

g_w_hvyblstr06 - Cassus Fetts Heavy pistol

g_w_hvyblstr07 - Cassus Fetts Heavy pistol

g_w_hvyblstr08 - Cassus Fetts Heavy pistol

g_w_hvyblstr09 - Cassus Fetts Heavy pistol

Blaster Carbines

g_w_blstrcrbn001 - Blaster Carbine

g_w_blstrcrbn002 - Sith Assault Gun

g_w_blstrcrbn003 - Cinnagar Carbine

g_w_blstrcrbn004 - Jurgan Kalta's Carbine

g_w_blstrcrbn005 - Jamoh Hogra's Carbine

g_w_blstrcrbn006 - Jamoh Hogra's Carbine

g_w_blstrcrbn007 - Jamoh Hogra's Carbine

g_w_blstrcrbn008 - Jamoh Hogra's Carbine

g_w_blstrcrbn009 - Jamoh Hogra's Carbine

Blaster Rifles

g_w_blstrrfl001 - Blaster Rifle

g_w_blstrrfl002 - Sith Sniper Rifle

g_w_blstrrfl003 - Mandalorian assault Rifle

g_w_blstrrfl004 - Zabrak Battle Cannon

g_w_blstrrfl005 - Jurgan Kulta Assault Rifle

g_w_blstrrfl006 - Jurgan Kulta Assault Rifle

g_w_blstrrfl007 - Jurgan Kulta Assault Rifle

g_w_blstrrfl008 - Jurgan Kulta Assault Rifle

g_w_blstrrfl009 - Jurgan Kulta Assault Rifle

Repeating Blasters

g_w_rptnblstr01 - Light Repeating Blaster

g_w_rptnblstr02 - Medium Repeating Blaster

g_w_rptnblstr03 - Blaster Cannon

g1_w_rptnblstr01 - Baragwin Assault Gun

Heavy Repeating Blasters

g_w_hvrptbltr002 - Ordo's Repeating Blaster

g_w_hvrptbltr01 - Heavy Repeating Blaster

g_w_hvrptbltr02 - Mandalorian Heavy Repeater

g1_w_hvrptbltr001 - Baragwin Heavy Repeating Blaster

Ion Blasters

g_w_ionblstr01 - Ion Blaster

g_w_ionblstr02 - Verpine Prototype Ion Blaster

Ion Rifles

g_w_ionrfl01 - Ion Rifle

g_w_ionrfl02 - Bothan Droid disruptor

g_w_ionrfl03 - Verpine Droid disruptor

g1_w_ionrfl01 - Baragwin Ion X

Disruptor Pistols

g_w_dsrptpstl001 - Disruptor Pistol

g_w_dsrptpstl002 - Mandalorian Ripper

Disruptor Rifles

g_w_dsrptrfl001 - Disruptor Rifle

g_w_dsrptrfl002 - Zabrak Disruptor Rifle

g1_w_dsrptrfl001 - Baragwin Disruptor-X Weapon

Sonic Pistols

g_w_sonicpstl01 - Sonic Pistol

g_w_sonicpstl02 - Bothan Shrieker

Sonic Rifles

g_w_sonicrfl01 - Sonic Rifle

g_w_sonicrfl02 - Bothan Discord Gun

g_w_sonicrfl03 - Arkanian Sonic Rifle

Bowcasters

g_w_bowcstr001 - Bowcaster

g_w_bowcstr002 - Chuundar's Bowcaster

g_w_bowcstr003 - Zaalbar's Bowcaster

Droid Utility Items

g_i_drdcomspk001 - Computer Probe

g_i_drdcomspk002 - Universal Computer Interface

g_i_drdcomspk003 - Advanced Computer Tool

g1_i_drdcomspk01 - Advanced Droid Interface

g_i_drdsecspk001 - Security Interface Tool

g_i_drdsecspk002 - Security Domination Interface

g_i_drdsecspk003 - Security Decryption Interface

Droid Sensors

g_i_drdmtnsen001 - Droid Motion Sensors Type 1

g_i_drdmtnsen002 - Droid Motion Sensors Type 2

g_i_drdmtnsen003 - Droid Motion Sensors Type 3

g_i_drdsncsen001 - Droid Sonic Sensors Type 1

g_i_drdsncsen002 - Droid Sonic Sensors Type 2

g_i_drdsncsen003 - Droid Sonic Sensors Type 3

g_i_drdsrcscp001 - Droid Search Scope Type 1

g_i_drdsrcscp002 - Droid Search Scope Type 2

g_i_drdsrcscp003 - Droid Search Scope Type 3

g_i_drdtrgcom001 - Basic Targeting Computer

g_i_drdtrgcom002 - Advanced Targeting Computer

g_i_drdtrgcom003 - Superior Targeting Computer

g_i_drdtrgcom004 - Sensor Probe

g_i_drdtrgcom005 - Verpine Demolitions Probe

g_i_drdtrgcom006 - Bothan Demolitions Probe

Droid Special Weapons

g_i_drdutldev001 - Stun Ray

g_i_drdutldev002 - Advanced Stun Ray

g_i_drdutldev003 - Shield Disruptor

g_i_drdutldev004 - Advanced Shield Disruptor

g_i_drdutldev005 - Oil Slick

g_i_drdutldev006 - Flame Thrower

g_i_drdutldev007 - Advanced Flame Thrower

g_i_drdutldev008 - Carbonite Projector

g_i_drdutldev009 - Carbonite Projector Mark II

g_i_drdutldev010 - Gravity Generator

g_i_drdutldev011 - Advanced Gravity Generator

g1_i_drdshld001 - Baragwin Droid Shield

g1_i_drdutldev01 - Baragwin Flame Thrower

g1_i_drdutldev02 - Baragwin Stun Ray

g1_i_drdutldev03 - Baragwin Shield Disruptor

Droid Plating

g_i_drdhvplat001 - Droid Heavy Plating Type 1

g_i_drdhvplat002 - Droid Heavy Plating Type 2

g_i_drdhvplat003 - Droid Heavy Plating Type 3

g_i_drdltplat001 - Droid Light Plating Type 1

g_i_drdltplat002 - Droid Light Plating Type 2

g_i_drdltplat003 - Droid Light Plating Type 3

g_i_drdmdplat001 - Droid Medium Plating Type 1

g_i_drdmdplat002 - Droid Medium Plating Type 2

g_i_drdmdplat003 - Droid Medium Plating Type 3

g1_i_drdhvplat01 - Composite Heavy Plating

Droid Shields

g_i_drdshld001 - Energy Shield Level 1

g_i_drdshld002 - Energy Shield Level 2

g_i_drdshld003 - Energy Shield Level 3

g_i_drdshld005 - Environment Shield Level 1

g_i_drdshld006 - Environment Shield Level 2

g_i_drdshld007 - Environment Shield Level 3

g1_i_drdshld001 - Baragwin Droid Shield

Mines

g_i_trapkit001 - Minor Flash Mine

g_i_trapkit002 - Average Flash Mine

g_i_trapkit003 - Deadly Flash Mine

g_i_trapkit004 - Minor Frag Mine

g_i_trapkit005 - Average Frag Mine

g_i_trapkit006 - Deadly Frag Mine

g_i_trapkit007 - Minor Plasma Mine

g_i_trapkit008 - Average Plasma Mine

g_i_trapkit009 - Deadly Plasma Mine

g_i_trapkit010 - Minor Gas Mine

g_i_trapkit011 - Average Gas Mine

g_i_trapkit012 - Deadly Gas Mine

Grenades

g_w_adhsvgren001 - Adhesive Grenade

g_w_cryobgren001 - CryoBan Grenade

g_w_firegren001 - Plasma Grenade

g_w_fraggren01 - Frag Grenade

g_w_iongren01 - Ion Grenade

g_w_poisngren01 - Poison Grenade

g_w_sonicgren01 - Sonic Grenade

g_w_stungren01 - Concussion Grenade

g_w_thermldet01 - Thermal Detonator

Stimulators

g_i_adrnaline001 - Adrenal Strength

g_i_adrnaline002 - Adrenal Alacrity

g_i_adrnaline003 - Adrenal Stamina

g_i_adrnaline004 - Hyper-Adrenal Strength

g_i_adrnaline005 - Hyper-Adrenal Alacrity

g_i_adrnaline006 - Hyper-Adrenal Stamina

g_i_cmbtshot001 - Battle Stimulant

g_i_cmbtshot002 - Hyper-battle Stimulant

g_i_cmbtshot003 - Echani Battle Stimulant

Medical Items

g_i_medeqpmnt01 - Medpac

g_i_medeqpmnt02 - Advanced Medpac

g_i_medeqpmnt03 - Life Support Pack

g_i_medeqpmnt04 - Antidote Kit

g_i_medeqpmnt05 - Antibiotic Kit

g_i_medeqpmnt06 - Advanced Medpac

g_i_medeqpmnt07 - Life Support Pack

g_i_medeqpmnt08 - Squad Recovery Stim

Repair Kits

g_i_drdrepeqp001 - Repair Kit

g_i_drdrepeqp002 - Advanced Repair Kit

g_i_drdrepeqp003 - Construction Kit

Utilities

g_i_parts01 - Parts

g_i_progspike01 - Computer Spike

g_i_secspike01 - Security Spike

g_i_secspike02 - Security Spike Tunneler

Upgrade Items

g_i_upgrade001 - Scope

g_i_upgrade002 - Improved Energy Cell

g_i_upgrade003 - Beam Splitter

g_i_upgrade004 - Hair Trigger

g_i_upgrade005 - Armour Reinforcement

g_i_upgrade006 - Mesh Underlay

g_i_upgrade007 - Vibration Cell

g_i_upgrade008 - Durasteel Bonding Alloy

g_i_upgrade009 - Energy Projector

Pazaak Decks

g_i_pazdeck - Pazaak Deck

g_i_pazsidebd001 - Pazaak Side Deck

Pazaak Cards

g_i_pazcard_001 - Pazaak Card +1

g_i_pazcard_002 - Pazaak Card +2

g_i_pazcard_003 - Pazaak Card +3

g_i_pazcard_004 - Pazaak Card +4

g_i_pazcard_005 - Pazaak Card +5

g_i_pazcard_006 - Pazaak Card +6

g_i_pazcard_007 - Pazaak Card -1

g_i_pazcard_008 - Pazaak Card -2

g_i_pazcard_009 - Pazaak Card -3

g_i_pazcard_010 - Pazaak Card -4

g_i_pazcard_011 - Pazaak Card -5

g_i_pazcard_012 - Pazaak Card -6

g_i_pazcard_013 - Pazaak Card +/-1

g_i_pazcard_014 - Pazaak Card +/-2

g_i_pazcard_015 - Pazaak Card +/-3

g_i_pazcard_016 - Pazaak Card +/-4

g_i_pazcard_017 - Pazaak Card +/-5

g_i_pazcard_018 - Pazaak Card +/-6

Credits

g_i_credits001 - 5 credit stack

g_i_credits002 - 10 credit stack

g_i_credits003 - 25 credit stack

g_i_credits004 - 50 credit stack

g_i_credits005 - 100 credit stack

g_i_credits006 - 200 credit stack

g_i_credits007 - 300 credit stack

g_i_credits008 - 400 credit stack

g_i_credits009 - 500 credit stack

g_i_credits010 - 1000 credit stack

g_i_credits011 - 2000 credit stack

g_i_credits012 - 3000 credit stack

g_i_credits013 - 4000 credit stack

g_i_credits014 - 5000 credit stack

Geno Haradan Items

geno_blaster - GenoHaradan Blaster

geno_stealth - GenoHaradan Stealth Unit

geno_gloves - GenoHaradan Power Gloves

geno_armor - GenoHaradan Mesh Armor

geno_blade - GenoHaradan Poison Blade

geno_visor - GenoHaradan Visor

Miscellaneous Items

g_i_gizkapois001 - Gizka Poison

tat17_sandperdis - Sand People Clothing

ptar_sitharmor - Sith Armor

g_w_waraxe001 - Gamorrean BattleAxe

g_w_warblade001 - Wookiee Warblade

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.