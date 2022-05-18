The game, as its name suggests, takes its lead from the One Piece anime franchise and there's a lot to love in the game for anyone with even a passing interest in the genre - and pirate fans in this case.

Roblox really is the gift that keeps on giving with some of the most fun games you can find hidden away on it – and some of the most popular ones at that, including A One Piece.

You'll be living the true pirate life here, looking for treasure while exploring the world that is at your disposal. But as with any good game comes codes for bonus loot, and A One Piece is no exception.

So here is all you need to know about using codes in A One Piece, and which ones are active right now.

How to use codes in A One Piece

To use codes, all you need to do is follow these simple instructions:

Open the game up and then press the menu button.

You will see the familiar Twitter logo – click it.

Now type in the code

Hit redeem and you're done, the codes are active!

What codes are working in A One Piece?

We have two active codes at the moment (as of 18th May 2022) and here they all are:

UPDATE8 – 100k beli

– 100k beli 120KSUBS – devil fruit reset

As mentioned, codes come and go in A One Piece and these will no doubt change in the near future. We will keep tabs here and update this page as and when new codes are added.

