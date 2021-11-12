GTA Vice City cheats: Full list of codes for PC, Xbox, PlayStation & Switch
These GTA VC cheat codes bring extra fun on Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Series X/S and even Android mobiles.
Get ready to have more fun with GTA Vice City cheat codes, folks! The GTA Trilogy Remastered release date is in the rearview mirror, meaning you can now jump back into these classic games and get up to your old tricks.
If Vice City is the Grand Theft Auto game you’re launching into first with this new Remastered collection, you’ve come to the right place for a handy primer on all the best cheat codes for playing GTA VC on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Or you could even try them out on the Android/iPhone mobile version!
Rather than try to type them all in from memory and see which ones still work, just take a gander at our full list of GTA Vice City cheat codes below. Use one of these links and jump straight to your platform of choice.
Jump to:
- How to use GTA Vice City Remastered cheat codes
- GTA Vice City cheat codes on Xbox
- GTA Vice City cheat codes on Android or iPhone mobile
- GTA Vice City cheat codes on PC
- GTA Vice City cheat codes on PlayStation
- GTA Vice City cheat codes on Switch
How to use GTA Vice City Remastered cheat codes
To use a GTA Vice City cheat code in the Remastered Trilogy, you simply need to key in the code while you’re playing in the game. Don’t go to the pause menu. Literally just stand on the side of the road (or wherever you want to stand) and put in the right combination of button prompts from the list below, and you’ll be having extra fun in no time.
GTA Vice City Xbox cheat codes
If Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S is your platform of choice, try your hand with these GTA Vice City cheat codes:
- All Traffic Lights Green – →, RB, ↑, LT, LT, ←, RB, LB, RB, RB
- Amphibious Cars – →, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT
- Armed Female Pedestrians – →, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, LB, A
- Armed Pedestrians – RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓
- Big Wheels – RB, A, Y, →, RT, X, ↑, ↓, X
- Black Cars – B, LT, ↑, RB, ←, A, RB, LB, ←, B
- Candy Suxxx Skin – B, RT, ↓, RB, ←, →, RB, LB, A, LT
- Cloudy Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y
- Dick Skin – RB, LT, RT, LB, →, RT, ←, A, X, LB
- Flying Boats – RT, B, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, X, Y
- Flying Vehicles – Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓
- Foggy Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A
- Full Armor – RB, RT, LB, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Full Health – RB, RT, LB, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Handling Buff – Y, RB, RB, ←, RB, LB, RT, LB
- Hilary Skin – RB, B, RT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RT
- Hostile Pedestrians – ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, RT, RB, LT, LT
- Increase Wanted Level by 2 – RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
- Invisible Cars – Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB
- Jezz Skin – ↓, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A
- Ken Skin – →, LB, ↑, LT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RB
- Ladies’ Man – B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y
- Lance Skin – B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, LB
- Lower Wanted Level to 0 – RB, RB, B, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓
- Mercedes Skin – RT, LB, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, B, Y
- Nearby Vehicles Explode – RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB
- Phil Skin – →, RB, ↑, RT, LB, →, RB, LB ,→, B
- Pink Cars – B, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, →, A
- Quick Clock – B, B, LB, X, LB, X x3, LB, Y, B, Y
- Rainy Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B
- Random Outfit – →, →, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ←, ↑, ↓, →
- Ricardo Skin – LB, LT, RB, RT, ↓, LB, RT, LT
- Riot – ↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, RT, RB, LT, LB
- Road Rage – RT, B, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, RT, LT
- Slow Down Gameplay – Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RT, RB
- Sonny Skin – B, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – ↓, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, ←, ←
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – RT, LB, B, →, LB, RB, →, ↑, B, RT
- Spawn Bloodring Banger – ↑, →, →, LB, →, ↑, X, LT
- Spawn Caddie – B, LB, ↑, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- Spawn Hearse – ↓, RT, ↓, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, ←, →
- Spawn Hotring Racer – RB, B, RT, →, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- Spawn Limo – RT, ↑, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →
- Spawn Sabre Turbo – →, LT, ↓, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, ←
- Spawn Tank – B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- Spawn Trashmaster – B, RB, B, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →
- Speed Up Gameplay – Y, ↑, →, ↓, LT, LB, X
- Suicide – →, LT, ↓, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, LT, LB
- Sunny Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, ↓
- Very Cloudy Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- Weapon Set 1 – RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Weapon Set 2 –RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←
- Weapon Set 3 – RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓
GTA Vice City Android mobile cheat codes
If you’re playing GTA Vice City on an Android tablet, Android phone, iPhone or iPad, you can use the same codes as the PC ones shown in the section below.
You will need to use a third-party app like Hacker’s Keyboard in order to type them, though, or link up a physical keyboard, seeing as most phones don’t come with keyboards these days.
GTA Vice City PC cheat codes
When you’re playing GTA Vice City on PC, these are the cheat codes you’ll want to type in:
- All Traffic Lights Green – GREENLIGHT
- Amphibious Cars – SEAWAYS
- Armed Female Pedestrians – CHICKSWITHGUNS
- Armed Pedestrians – OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
- Big Wheels – LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
- Black Cars – IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- Buy All Properties – FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
- Candy Suxxx Skin – IWANTBIGTITS
- Cloudy Weather – APLEASANTDAY
- Dick Skin – WELOVEOURDICK
- Fat Skin – DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
- Flying Boats – AIRSHIP
- Flying Vehicles – COMEFLYWITHME
- Foggy Weather – CANTSEEATHING
- Full Armor – PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Full Heath – ASPIRINE
- Handling Buff – GRIPISEVERYTHING
- Hilary Skin – ILOOKLIKEHILARY
- Hostile Pedestrians – NOBODYLIKESME
- Increase Wanted Level by 2 – YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Invincibility – YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
- Invisible Cars – WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Jezz Skin – ROCKANDROLLMAN
- Ken Skin – MYSONISALAWYER
- Ladies’ Man – FANNYMAGNET
- Lance Skin – LOOKLIKELANCE
- Lower Wanted Level to 0 – LEAVEMEALONE
- Mass Bike Spawn – FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
- Mercedes Skin – FOXYLITTLETHING
- Nearby Vehicles Explode – BIGBANG
- Phil Skin – ONEARMEDBANDIT
- Pink Cars – AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- Quick Clock – LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
- Rainy Weather – CATSANDDOGS
- Random Outfit – STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
- Ricardo Skin – CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
- Riot – FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
- Road Rage – MIAMITRAFFIC
- Skinny Skin – PROGRAMMER
- Slow Down Gameplay – BOOOOOORING
- Smoke a Cigarette – CERTAINDEATH
- Sonny Skin – IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
- Spawn Aeroplane – FLYINGWAYS
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Bloodring Banger – TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Caddie – BETTERTHANWALKING
- Spawn Hearse – THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Hotring Racer – GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Hunter – AMERICAHELICOPTER
- Spawn Limo – ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Sabre Turbo – GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Tank – PANZER
- Spawn Trashmaster – RUBBISHCAR
- Speed Up Gameplay – ONSPEED
- Suicide – ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Sunny Weather – ALOVELYDAY
- Very Cloudy Weather – ABITDRIEG
- Weapon Set 1 – THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon Set 2 – PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon Set 3 – NUTTERTOOLS
GTA Vice City PlayStation cheat codes
If you’re a PS4 or PS5 player, these are the GTA Vice City cheat codes for you:
- All Traffic Lights Green – →, R1, ↑, L2, L2, ←, R1, L1, R1, R1
- Amphibious Cars – →, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2
- Armed Female Pedestrians – →, L1, CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, L1, X
- Armed Pedestrians – R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, ↑, ↓
- Big Wheels – R1, X, Triangle, →, R2, Square, ↑, ↓, Square
- Black Cars – CIRCLE, L2, ↑, R1, ←, X, R1, L1, ←, CIRCLE
- Candy Suxxx Skin – CIRCLE, R2, ↓, R1, ←, →, R1, L1, X, L2
- Cloudy Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE
- Dick Skin – R1, L2, R2, L1, →, R2, ←, X, SQUARE, L1
- Flying Boats – R2, Circle, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, Square, Triangle
- Flying Vehicles – Triangle, Circle, Triangle, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓
- Foggy Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Full Armor – R1, R2, L1, X, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Full Health – R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Handling Buff – TRIANGLE, R1, R1, ←, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Hilary Skin – R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R2
- Hostile Pedestrians – ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Increase Wanted Level by 2 – R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
- Invisible Cars – TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1
- Jezz Skin – ↓, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Ken Skin – →, L1, ↑, L2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R1
- Ladies’ Man – CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
- Lance Skin – CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Lower Wanted Level to 0 – R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓
- Mercedes Skin – R2, L1, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
- Nearby Vehicles Explode – R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1
- Phil Skin – →, R1, ↑, R2, L1, →, R1, L1 ,→, CIRCLE
- Pink Cars – CIRCLE, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, →, X
- Quick Clock – CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE x3, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
- Rainy Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE
- Random Outfit – →, →, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ←, ↑, ↓, →
- Ricardo Skin – L1, L2, R1, R2, ↓, L1, R2, L2
- Riot – ↓, ←, ↑, ←, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
- Road Rage – R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Slow Down Gameplay – TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R2, R1
- Sonny Skin – CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – ↓, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, ←, ←
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – R2, L1, CIRCLE, →, L1, R1, →, ↑, CIRCLE, R2
- Spawn Bloodring Banger – ↑, →, →, L1, →, ↑, SQUARE, L2
- Spawn Caddie – CIRCLE, L1, ↑, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
- Spawn Hearse – ↓, R2, ↓, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, ←, →
- Spawn Hotring Racer – R1, CIRCLE, R2, →, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
- Spawn Limo – R2, ↑, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, CIRCLE, →
- Spawn Sabre Turbo – →, L2, ↓, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, ←
- Spawn Tank – CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE
- Spawn Trashmaster – CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, CIRCLE, →
- Speed Up Gameplay – Triangle, ↑, →, ↓, L2, L1, Square
- Suicide – →, L2, ↓, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Sunny Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, ↓
- Very Cloudy Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE
- Weapon Set 1 – R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Weapon Set 2 – R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←
- Weapon Set 3 – R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓
GTA Vice City Switch cheat codes
If you’re playing on Nintendo Switch, check out these GTA Vice City cheat codes:
- All Traffic Lights Green – →, R, ↑, ZL, ZL, ←, R, L, R, R
- Amphibious Cars – →, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR
- Armed Female Pedestrians – →, L, A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, L, B
- Armed Pedestrians – ZR, R, B, X, B, X, ↑, ↓
- Big Wheels – R, B, X, →, ZR, Y, ↑, ↓, Y
- Black Cars – A, ZL, ↑, R, ←, B, R, L, ←, A
- Candy Suxxx Skin – A, ZR, ↓, R, ←, →, R, L, B, ZL
- Cloudy Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X
- Dick Skin – R, ZL, ZR, L, →, ZR, ←, B, Y, L
- Flying Boats – ZR, A, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, Y, X
- Flying Vehicles – X, A, X, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓
- Foggy Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B
- Full Armor – R, ZR, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Full Health – R, ZR, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Handling Buff – X, R, R, ←, R, L, ZR, L
- Hilary Skin – R, A, ZR, L, →, R, L, B, ZR
- Hostile Pedestrians – ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL
- Increase Wanted Level by 2 – R, R, A, ZR, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →
- Invisible Cars – X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L
- Jezz Skin – ↓, L, ↓, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, B
- Ken Skin – →, L, ↑, ZL, L, →, R, L, B, R
- Ladies’ Man – A, B, L, L, ZR, B, B, A, X
- Lance Skin – A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, L
- Lower Wanted Level to 0 – R, R, A, ZR, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓
- Mercedes Skin – ZR, L, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, A, X
- Nearby Vehicles Explode – ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L
- Phil Skin – →, R, ↑, ZR, L, →, R, L ,→, A
- Pink Cars – A, L, ↓, ZL, ←, B, R, L, →, B
- Quick Clock – A, A, L, Y, L, Y B3, L, X, A, X
- Rainy Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A
- Random Outfit – →, →, ←, ↑, L, ZL, ←, ↑, ↓, →
- Ricardo Skin – L, ZL, R, ZR, ↓, L, ZR, ZL
- Riot – ↓, ←, ↑, ←, B, ZR, R, ZL, L
- Road Rage – ZR, A, R, ZL, ←, R, L, ZR, ZL
- Slow Down Gameplay – X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, ZR, R
- Sonny Skin – A, L, A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, B
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – ↓, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, ←, ←
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – ZR, L, A, →, L, R, →, ↑, A, ZR
- Spawn Bloodring Banger – ↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, Y, ZL
- Spawn Caddie – A, L, ↑, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B
- Spawn Hearse – ↓, ZR, ↓, R, ZL, ←, R, L, ←, →
- Spawn Hotring Racer – R, A, ZR, →, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R
- Spawn Limo – ZR, ↑, ZL, ←, ←, R, L, A, →
- Spawn Sabre Turbo – →, ZL, ↓, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, ←
- Spawn Tank – A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X
- Spawn Trashmaster – A, R, A, R, ←, ←, R, L, A, →
- Speed Up Gameplay – X, ↑, →, ↓, ZL, L, Y
- Suicide – →, ZL, ↓, R, ←, ←, R, L, ZL, L
- Sunny Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, ↓
- Very Cloudy Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y
- Weapon Set 1 – R, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑
- Weapon Set 2 – R, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←
- Weapon Set 3 – R, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓
