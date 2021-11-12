GTA Vice City cheats: Full list of codes for PC, Xbox, PlayStation & Switch

Get ready to have more fun with GTA Vice City cheat codes, folks! The GTA Trilogy Remastered release date is in the rearview mirror, meaning you can now jump back into these classic games and get up to your old tricks.

If Vice City is the Grand Theft Auto game you’re launching into first with this new Remastered collection, you’ve come to the right place for a handy primer on all the best cheat codes for playing GTA VC on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Or you could even try them out on the Android/iPhone mobile version!

Rather than try to type them all in from memory and see which ones still work, just take a gander at our full list of GTA Vice City cheat codes below. Use one of these links and jump straight to your platform of choice.

Jump to:

How to use GTA Vice City Remastered cheat codes

To use a GTA Vice City cheat code in the Remastered Trilogy, you simply need to key in the code while you’re playing in the game. Don’t go to the pause menu. Literally just stand on the side of the road (or wherever you want to stand) and put in the right combination of button prompts from the list below, and you’ll be having extra fun in no time.

GTA Vice City Xbox cheat codes

If Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S is your platform of choice, try your hand with these GTA Vice City cheat codes:

All Traffic Lights Green – →, RB, ↑, LT, LT, ←, RB, LB, RB, RB

→, RB, ↑, LT, LT, ←, RB, LB, RB, RB Amphibious Cars – →, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT

→, RT, B, RB, LT, X, RB, RT Armed Female Pedestrians – →, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, LB, A

→, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, LB, A Armed Pedestrians – RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓

RT, RB, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓ Big Wheels – RB, A, Y, →, RT, X, ↑, ↓, X

RB, A, Y, →, RT, X, ↑, ↓, X Black Cars – B, LT, ↑, RB, ←, A, RB, LB, ←, B

B, LT, ↑, RB, ←, A, RB, LB, ←, B Candy Suxxx Skin – B, RT, ↓, RB, ←, →, RB, LB, A, LT

B, RT, ↓, RB, ←, →, RB, LB, A, LT Cloudy Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y

– RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, Y Dick Skin – RB, LT, RT, LB, →, RT, ←, A, X, LB

RB, LT, RT, LB, →, RT, ←, A, X, LB Flying Boats – RT, B, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, X, Y

– RT, B, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, X, Y Flying Vehicles – Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓ Foggy Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, A Full Armor – RB, RT, LB, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

RB, RT, LB, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full Health – RB, RT, LB, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

RB, RT, LB, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Handling Buff – Y, RB, RB, ←, RB, LB, RT, LB

Y, RB, RB, ←, RB, LB, RT, LB Hilary Skin – RB, B, RT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RT

RB, B, RT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RT Hostile Pedestrians – ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, RT, RB, LT, LT

↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, RT, RB, LT, LT Increase Wanted Level by 2 – RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →

RB, RB, B, RT, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → Invisible Cars – Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB

Y, LB, Y, RT, X, LB, LB Jezz Skin – ↓, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A

↓, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A Ken Skin – →, LB, ↑, LT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RB

→, LB, ↑, LT, LB, →, RB, LB, A, RB Ladies’ Man – B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y

B, A, LB, LB, RT, A, A, B, Y Lance Skin – B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, LB

B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, LB Lower Wanted Level to 0 – RB, RB, B, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

RB, RB, B, RT, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Mercedes Skin – RT, LB, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, B, Y

RT, LB, ↑, LB, →, RB, →, ↑, B, Y Nearby Vehicles Explode – RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB

RT, LT, RB, LB, LT, RT, X, Y, B, Y, LT, LB Phil Skin – →, RB, ↑, RT, LB, →, RB, LB ,→, B

→, RB, ↑, RT, LB, →, RB, LB ,→, B Pink Cars – B, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, →, A

B, LB, ↓, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, →, A Quick Clock – B, B, LB, X, LB, X x3, LB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, X, LB, X x3, LB, Y, B, Y Rainy Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, B Random Outfit – →, →, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ←, ↑, ↓, →

→, →, ←, ↑, LB, LT, ←, ↑, ↓, → Ricardo Skin – LB, LT, RB, RT, ↓, LB, RT, LT

LB, LT, RB, RT, ↓, LB, RT, LT Riot – ↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, RT, RB, LT, LB

↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, RT, RB, LT, LB Road Rage – RT, B, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, RT, LT

RT, B, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, RT, LT Slow Down Gameplay – Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RT, RB

Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, RT, RB Sonny Skin – B, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A

B, LB, B, LT, ←, A, RB, LB, A, A Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – ↓, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, ←, ←

↓, RB, B, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, ←, ← Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – RT, LB, B, →, LB, RB, →, ↑, B, RT

RT, LB, B, →, LB, RB, →, ↑, B, RT Spawn Bloodring Banger – ↑, →, →, LB, →, ↑, X, LT

↑, →, →, LB, →, ↑, X, LT Spawn Caddie – B, LB, ↑, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

B, LB, ↑, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Hearse – ↓, RT, ↓, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, ←, →

↓, RT, ↓, RB, LT, ←, RB, LB, ←, → Spawn Hotring Racer – RB, B, RT, →, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

RB, B, RT, →, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Limo – RT, ↑, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →

RT, ↑, LT, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, → Spawn Sabre Turbo – →, LT, ↓, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, ←

→, LT, ↓, LT, LT, A, RB, LB, B, ← Spawn Tank – B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Trashmaster – B, RB, B, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, →

B, RB, B, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, B, → Speed Up Gameplay – Y, ↑, →, ↓, LT, LB, X

Y, ↑, →, ↓, LT, LB, X Suicide – →, LT, ↓, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, LT, LB

→, LT, ↓, RB, ←, ←, RB, LB, LT, LB Sunny Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, ↓

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, ↓ Very Cloudy Weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Weapon Set 1 – RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Weapon Set 2 – RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←

RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ← Weapon Set 3 – RB, RT, LB, RT, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓

GTA Vice City Android mobile cheat codes

If you’re playing GTA Vice City on an Android tablet, Android phone, iPhone or iPad, you can use the same codes as the PC ones shown in the section below.

You will need to use a third-party app like Hacker’s Keyboard in order to type them, though, or link up a physical keyboard, seeing as most phones don’t come with keyboards these days.

GTA Vice City PC cheat codes

When you’re playing GTA Vice City on PC, these are the cheat codes you’ll want to type in:

All Traffic Lights Green – GREENLIGHT

GREENLIGHT Amphibious Cars – SEAWAYS

SEAWAYS Armed Female Pedestrians – CHICKSWITHGUNS

CHICKSWITHGUNS Armed Pedestrians – OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

– OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS Big Wheels – LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS Black Cars – IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

– IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK Buy All Properties – FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

– FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES Candy Suxxx Skin – IWANTBIGTITS

IWANTBIGTITS Cloudy Weather – APLEASANTDAY

– APLEASANTDAY Dick Skin – WELOVEOURDICK

WELOVEOURDICK Fat Skin – DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS Flying Boats – AIRSHIP

AIRSHIP Flying Vehicles – COMEFLYWITHME

COMEFLYWITHME Foggy Weather – CANTSEEATHING

CANTSEEATHING Full Armor – PRECIOUSPROTECTION

PRECIOUSPROTECTION Full Heath – ASPIRINE

ASPIRINE Handling Buff – GRIPISEVERYTHING

GRIPISEVERYTHING Hilary Skin – ILOOKLIKEHILARY

ILOOKLIKEHILARY Hostile Pedestrians – NOBODYLIKESME

NOBODYLIKESME Increase Wanted Level by 2 – YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE Invincibility – YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE

YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE Invisible Cars – WHEELSAREALLINEED

WHEELSAREALLINEED Jezz Skin – ROCKANDROLLMAN

ROCKANDROLLMAN Ken Skin – MYSONISALAWYER

MYSONISALAWYER Ladies’ Man – FANNYMAGNET

FANNYMAGNET Lance Skin – LOOKLIKELANCE

LOOKLIKELANCE Lower Wanted Level to 0 – LEAVEMEALONE

LEAVEMEALONE Mass Bike Spawn – FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

FREEWAYFORANGELJOY Mercedes Skin – FOXYLITTLETHING

FOXYLITTLETHING Nearby Vehicles Explode – BIGBANG

BIGBANG Phil Skin – ONEARMEDBANDIT

ONEARMEDBANDIT Pink Cars – AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

AHAIRDRESSERSCAR Quick Clock – LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Rainy Weather – CATSANDDOGS

CATSANDDOGS Random Outfit – STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP Ricardo Skin – CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED Riot – FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT Road Rage – MIAMITRAFFIC

MIAMITRAFFIC Skinny Skin – PROGRAMMER

PROGRAMMER Slow Down Gameplay – BOOOOOORING

BOOOOOORING Smoke a Cigarette – CERTAINDEATH

CERTAINDEATH Sonny Skin – IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY Spawn Aeroplane – FLYINGWAYS

FLYINGWAYS Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – GETTHEREQUICKLY

GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Spawn Bloodring Banger – TRAVELINSTYLE

TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn Caddie – BETTERTHANWALKING

BETTERTHANWALKING Spawn Hearse – THELASTRIDE

THELASTRIDE Spawn Hotring Racer – GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn Hunter – AMERICAHELICOPTER

AMERICAHELICOPTER Spawn Limo – ROCKANDROLLCAR

ROCKANDROLLCAR Spawn Sabre Turbo – GETTHEREFAST

– GETTHEREFAST Spawn Tank – PANZER

PANZER Spawn Trashmaster – RUBBISHCAR

RUBBISHCAR Speed Up Gameplay – ONSPEED

ONSPEED Suicide – ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

ICANTTAKEITANYMORE Sunny Weather – ALOVELYDAY

ALOVELYDAY Very Cloudy Weather – ABITDRIEG

ABITDRIEG Weapon Set 1 – THUGSTOOLS

THUGSTOOLS Weapon Set 2 – PROFESSIONALTOOLS

PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon Set 3 – NUTTERTOOLS

GTA Vice City PlayStation cheat codes

If you’re a PS4 or PS5 player, these are the GTA Vice City cheat codes for you:

All Traffic Lights Green – →, R1, ↑, L2, L2, ←, R1, L1, R1, R1

→, R1, ↑, L2, L2, ←, R1, L1, R1, R1 Amphibious Cars – →, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2

→, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2 Armed Female Pedestrians – →, L1, CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, L1, X

→, L1, CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, L1, X Armed Pedestrians – R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, ↑, ↓

R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, ↑, ↓ Big Wheels – R1, X, Triangle, →, R2, Square, ↑, ↓, Square

– R1, X, Triangle, →, R2, Square, ↑, ↓, Square Black Cars – CIRCLE, L2, ↑, R1, ←, X, R1, L1, ←, CIRCLE

CIRCLE, L2, ↑, R1, ←, X, R1, L1, ←, CIRCLE Candy Suxxx Skin – CIRCLE, R2, ↓, R1, ←, →, R1, L1, X, L2

CIRCLE, R2, ↓, R1, ←, →, R1, L1, X, L2 Cloudy Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE Dick Skin – R1, L2, R2, L1, →, R2, ←, X, SQUARE, L1

R1, L2, R2, L1, →, R2, ←, X, SQUARE, L1 Flying Boats – R2, Circle, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, Square, Triangle

R2, Circle, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, Square, Triangle Flying Vehicles – Triangle, Circle, Triangle, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

Triangle, Circle, Triangle, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓ Foggy Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Full Armor – R1, R2, L1, X, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R1, R2, L1, X, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full Health – R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Handling Buff – TRIANGLE, R1, R1, ←, R1, L1, R2, L1

TRIANGLE, R1, R1, ←, R1, L1, R2, L1 Hilary Skin – R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R2

R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R2 Hostile Pedestrians – ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Increase Wanted Level by 2 – R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → Invisible Cars – TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1

TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, SQUARE, L1, L1 Jezz Skin – ↓, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X

↓, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X Ken Skin – →, L1, ↑, L2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R1

→, L1, ↑, L2, L1, →, R1, L1, X, R1 Ladies’ Man – CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Lance Skin – CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, L1

CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Lower Wanted Level to 0 – R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Mercedes Skin – R2, L1, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

R2, L1, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Nearby Vehicles Explode – R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1

R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1 Phil Skin – →, R1, ↑, R2, L1, →, R1, L1 ,→, CIRCLE

→, R1, ↑, R2, L1, →, R1, L1 ,→, CIRCLE Pink Cars – CIRCLE, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, →, X

CIRCLE, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, →, X Quick Clock – CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE x3, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE x3, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Rainy Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE Random Outfit – →, →, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ←, ↑, ↓, →

→, →, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ←, ↑, ↓, → Ricardo Skin – L1, L2, R1, R2, ↓, L1, R2, L2

L1, L2, R1, R2, ↓, L1, R2, L2 Riot – ↓, ←, ↑, ←, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

↓, ←, ↑, ←, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 Road Rage – R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, R2, L2

R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, R2, L2 Slow Down Gameplay – TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R2, R1

TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R2, R1 Sonny Skin – CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X

CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, X, X Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – ↓, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, ←, ←

↓, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, ←, ← Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – R2, L1, CIRCLE, →, L1, R1, →, ↑, CIRCLE, R2

R2, L1, CIRCLE, →, L1, R1, →, ↑, CIRCLE, R2 Spawn Bloodring Banger – ↑, →, →, L1, →, ↑, SQUARE, L2

↑, →, →, L1, →, ↑, SQUARE, L2 Spawn Caddie – CIRCLE, L1, ↑, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

CIRCLE, L1, ↑, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Spawn Hearse – ↓, R2, ↓, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, ←, →

↓, R2, ↓, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, ←, → Spawn Hotring Racer – R1, CIRCLE, R2, →, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

R1, CIRCLE, R2, →, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Spawn Limo – R2, ↑, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, CIRCLE, →

R2, ↑, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, CIRCLE, → Spawn Sabre Turbo – →, L2, ↓, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, ←

→, L2, ↓, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, ← Spawn Tank – CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Spawn Trashmaster – CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, CIRCLE, →

CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, CIRCLE, → Speed Up Gameplay – Triangle, ↑, →, ↓, L2, L1, Square

Triangle, ↑, →, ↓, L2, L1, Square Suicide – →, L2, ↓, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, L2, L1

→, L2, ↓, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, L2, L1 Sunny Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, ↓

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, ↓ Very Cloudy Weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Weapon Set 1 – R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Weapon Set 2 – R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←

R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ← Weapon Set 3 – R1, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓

GTA Vice City Switch cheat codes

If you’re playing on Nintendo Switch, check out these GTA Vice City cheat codes:

All Traffic Lights Green – →, R, ↑, ZL, ZL, ←, R, L, R, R

→, R, ↑, ZL, ZL, ←, R, L, R, R Amphibious Cars – →, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR

→, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR Armed Female Pedestrians – →, L, A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, L, B

→, L, A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, L, B Armed Pedestrians – ZR, R, B, X, B, X, ↑, ↓

ZR, R, B, X, B, X, ↑, ↓ Big Wheels – R, B, X, →, ZR, Y, ↑, ↓, Y

– R, B, X, →, ZR, Y, ↑, ↓, Y Black Cars – A, ZL, ↑, R, ←, B, R, L, ←, A

A, ZL, ↑, R, ←, B, R, L, ←, A Candy Suxxx Skin – A, ZR, ↓, R, ←, →, R, L, B, ZL

A, ZR, ↓, R, ←, →, R, L, B, ZL Cloudy Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X

ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X Dick Skin – R, ZL, ZR, L, →, ZR, ←, B, Y, L

R, ZL, ZR, L, →, ZR, ←, B, Y, L Flying Boats – ZR, A, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, Y, X

ZR, A, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, Y, X Flying Vehicles – X, A, X, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

X, A, X, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓ Foggy Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B

ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, B Full Armor – R, ZR, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R, ZR, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full Health – R, ZR, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R, ZR, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Handling Buff – X, R, R, ←, R, L, ZR, L

X, R, R, ←, R, L, ZR, L Hilary Skin – R, A, ZR, L, →, R, L, B, ZR

R, A, ZR, L, →, R, L, B, ZR Hostile Pedestrians – ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL

↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Increase Wanted Level by 2 – R, R, A, ZR, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →

R, R, A, ZR, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → Invisible Cars – X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L

X, L, X, ZR, Y, L, L Jezz Skin – ↓, L, ↓, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, B

↓, L, ↓, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, B Ken Skin – →, L, ↑, ZL, L, →, R, L, B, R

→, L, ↑, ZL, L, →, R, L, B, R Ladies’ Man – A, B, L, L, ZR, B, B, A, X

A, B, L, L, ZR, B, B, A, X Lance Skin – A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, L

A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, L Lower Wanted Level to 0 – R, R, A, ZR, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

R, R, A, ZR, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Mercedes Skin – ZR, L, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, A, X

ZR, L, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, A, X Nearby Vehicles Explode – ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L

ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L Phil Skin – →, R, ↑, ZR, L, →, R, L ,→, A

→, R, ↑, ZR, L, →, R, L ,→, A Pink Cars – A, L, ↓, ZL, ←, B, R, L, →, B

A, L, ↓, ZL, ←, B, R, L, →, B Quick Clock – A, A, L, Y, L, Y B3, L, X, A, X

A, A, L, Y, L, Y B3, L, X, A, X Rainy Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A

ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A Random Outfit – →, →, ←, ↑, L, ZL, ←, ↑, ↓, →

→, →, ←, ↑, L, ZL, ←, ↑, ↓, → Ricardo Skin – L, ZL, R, ZR, ↓, L, ZR, ZL

L, ZL, R, ZR, ↓, L, ZR, ZL Riot – ↓, ←, ↑, ←, B, ZR, R, ZL, L

↓, ←, ↑, ←, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Road Rage – ZR, A, R, ZL, ←, R, L, ZR, ZL

ZR, A, R, ZL, ←, R, L, ZR, ZL Slow Down Gameplay – X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, ZR, R

X, ↑, →, ↓, Y, ZR, R Sonny Skin – A, L, A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, B

A, L, A, ZL, ←, B, R, L, B, B Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger – ↓, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, ←, ←

↓, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, ←, ← Spawn Alt Hotring Racer – ZR, L, A, →, L, R, →, ↑, A, ZR

ZR, L, A, →, L, R, →, ↑, A, ZR Spawn Bloodring Banger – ↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, Y, ZL

↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, Y, ZL Spawn Caddie – A, L, ↑, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B

A, L, ↑, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, B Spawn Hearse – ↓, ZR, ↓, R, ZL, ←, R, L, ←, →

↓, ZR, ↓, R, ZL, ←, R, L, ←, → Spawn Hotring Racer – R, A, ZR, →, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R

R, A, ZR, →, L, ZL, B, B, Y, R Spawn Limo – ZR, ↑, ZL, ←, ←, R, L, A, →

ZR, ↑, ZL, ←, ←, R, L, A, → Spawn Sabre Turbo – →, ZL, ↓, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, ←

→, ZL, ↓, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, A, ← Spawn Tank – A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X

A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Spawn Trashmaster – A, R, A, R, ←, ←, R, L, A, →

A, R, A, R, ←, ←, R, L, A, → Speed Up Gameplay – X, ↑, →, ↓, ZL, L, Y

X, ↑, →, ↓, ZL, L, Y Suicide – →, ZL, ↓, R, ←, ←, R, L, ZL, L

→, ZL, ↓, R, ←, ←, R, L, ZL, L Sunny Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, ↓

ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, ↓ Very Cloudy Weather – ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y

ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Weapon Set 1 – R, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

R, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Weapon Set 2 – R, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←

R, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ← Weapon Set 3 – R, ZR, L, ZR, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓

