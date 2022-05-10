Yet the Harry Potter LEGO games – which you can buy separately or as part of the LEGO Harry Potter Collection – allow you plenty of ways to add fun elements to your game. Looking to increase your magical abilities? Or find items more easily? We know how.

If you're enchanted by the heroic adventures of Harry Potter and his friends, you might not think that cheating is something he tends to get up to – Hermione would certainly not approve and you run the risk of losing points for Gryffindor.

Allow us to let you in on all the secrets of the Potter LEGO games – just don't tell Dumbledore!

Jump to:

How to use LEGO Harry Potter Cheats

There are actually two different ways to enter cheats. The first can be found in the LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4 section, by heading over to Wiseacre's Wizarding Supplies in the Diagon Alley hub. Enter the building and head upstairs, there’s a chalk board that you can enter cheats on.

For LEGO Harry Potter years 5-7, you’ll need to head into the main menu and then select ‘Extras’. From here you can find the cheats section, so enter the codes below to switch up the game a bit.

There are some general cheats you can use whenever you want, while others are restricted to either the first half or second half of the story. Check out your options below!

General LEGO Harry Potter cheat codes

Carrot Wands (Changes all wands into carrots) - AUC8EH

AUC8EH Character Studs (Characters and enemies leave Studs behind) - H27KGC

H27KGC Character Token Detector (Detects Character Tokens) - HA79V8

HA79V8 Christmas (Adds Santa hats to characters) - T7PVVN

T7PVVN Disguise - ENTRY2 4DMK2R

ENTRY2 4DMK2R Extra Hearts (Adds extra hearts) - J9U6Z9

J9U6Z9 Fall Rescue (Rescues from fall damage) - ZEX7MV

ZEX7MV Fast Dig (Faster digging animation) - Z9BFAD

Z9BFAD Fast Magic (Faster magic animation) - FA3GQA

FA3GQA Gold Brick Detector (Detects Gold Bricks) - 84QNQN

84QNQN Hogwarts Crest Detector (Detects Hogwarts Crests) - TTMC6D

TTMC6D Ice Rink (Floor behaves like slippery ice) - F88VUW

F88VUW Invincibility (Invincible to damage) - QQWC6B

QQWC6B Red Brick Detector (Detects Red Bricks) - 7AD7HE

7AD7HE Regenerate Hearts (Regenerates Hearts) - 89ML2W

89ML2W Score x2 (Multiplies score by 2) - 74YKR7

74YKR7 Score x4 (Multiplies score by 4) - J3WHNK

J3WHNK Score x6 (Multiplies score by 6) - XK9ANE

XK9ANE Score x8 (Multiplies score by 8) - HUFV2H

HUFV2H Score x10 (Multiplies score by 10) - H8X69Y

H8X69Y Silhouettes (Turns every character into a black silhouette) - HZBVX7

HZBVX7 Singing Mandrake (Mandrake plants now sing) - BMEU6X

BMEU6X Stud Magnet Attracts Studs to you) - 67FKWZ

LEGO Harry Potter cheat codes – Years 1-4

Spells

Accio - VE9VV7

VE9VV7 Anteoculatia - QFB6NR

QFB6NR Calvorio - 6DNR6L

6DNR6L Colovaria - 9GJ442

9GJ442 Engorgio Skullus - CD4JLX

CD4JLX Entomorphis - MYN3NB

MYN3NB Flipendo - ND2L7W

ND2L7W Glacius - ERA9DR

ERA9DR Herbifors - H8FTHL

H8FTHL Incarcerous - YEB9Q9

YEB9Q9 Locomotor Mortis - 2M2XJ6

2M2XJ6 Multicorfors - JK6QRM

JK6QRM Redactum Skullus - UW8LRH

UW8LRH Rictusempra - 2UCA3M

2UCA3M Slugulus Eructo - U6EE8X

U6EE8X Stupefy - UWDJ4Y

UWDJ4Y Tarantallegra - KWWQ44

KWWQ44 Trip Jinx - YZNRF6

Gold Bricks

Gold Brick 1 - QE4VC7

QE4VC7 Gold Brick 2 - FY8H97

FY8H97 Gold Brick 3 - 3MQT4P

3MQT4P Gold Brick 4 - PQPM7Z

PQPM7Z Gold Brick 5 - ZY2CPA

ZY2CPA Gold Brick 6 - 3GMTP6

3GMTP6 Gold Brick 7 - XY6VYZ

XY6VYZ Gold Brick 8 - TUNC4W

TUNC4W Gold Brick 9 - EJ42Q6

EJ42Q6 Gold Brick 10 - GFJCV9

GFJCV9 Gold Brick 11 - DZCY6G

LEGO Harry Potter Cheat codes – Years 5-7

Carrot Wands (Changes all wands into carrots) - AUC8EH

AUC8EH Character Studs (Characters and enemies leave Studs behind) - H27KGC

H27KGC Character Token Detector (Detects Character Tokens) - HA79V8

HA79V8 Christmas (Adds Santa hats to characters) - T7PVVN

T7PVVN Collect Ghost Studs (Collect translucent waypoint Studs) - 2FLY6B

2FLY6B Extra Hearts (Adds extra hearts) - J9U6Z9

J9U6Z9 Fall Rescue (Rescues from fall damage) - ZEX7MV

ZEX7MV Fast Dig (Faster digging animation) - Z9BFAD

Z9BFAD Gold Brick Detector (Adds on-screen indicator to nearby Gold Bricks) - 84QNQN

84QNQN Hogwarts Chest Detector (Adds on-screen indicator to nearby Hogwarts Chests) - TTMC6D

TTMC6D Invincibility (Invincible to damage) - QQWC6B

QQWC6B Red Brick Detector (Adds on-screen indicator to nearby Red Bricks) - 7AD7HE

7AD7HE Score x2 (Multiplies score by 2) - 74YKR7

74YKR7 Score x4 (Multiplies score by 4) - J3WHNK

J3WHNK Score x6 (Multiplies score by 6) - XK9ANE

XK9ANE Score x8 (Multiplies score by 8) - HUFV2H

HUFV2H Score x10 (Multiplies score by 10) - H8X69Y

H8X69Y Super Strength (All characters have Super Strength ability) - BMEU6X

