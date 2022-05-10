LEGO Harry Potter cheats: Full list of cheat codes and how to use them
Get ready to use a little magic on the games.
If you're enchanted by the heroic adventures of Harry Potter and his friends, you might not think that cheating is something he tends to get up to – Hermione would certainly not approve and you run the risk of losing points for Gryffindor.
Yet the Harry Potter LEGO games – which you can buy separately or as part of the LEGO Harry Potter Collection – allow you plenty of ways to add fun elements to your game. Looking to increase your magical abilities? Or find items more easily? We know how.
Allow us to let you in on all the secrets of the Potter LEGO games – just don't tell Dumbledore!
Jump to:
- How to use LEGO Harry Potter cheat codes
- General LEGO Harry Potter cheat codes
- LEGO Harry Potter cheat codes – Years 1-4
- LEGO Harry Potter cheat codes – Years 5-7
How to use LEGO Harry Potter Cheats
There are actually two different ways to enter cheats. The first can be found in the LEGO Harry Potter Years 1-4 section, by heading over to Wiseacre's Wizarding Supplies in the Diagon Alley hub. Enter the building and head upstairs, there’s a chalk board that you can enter cheats on.
For LEGO Harry Potter years 5-7, you’ll need to head into the main menu and then select ‘Extras’. From here you can find the cheats section, so enter the codes below to switch up the game a bit.
There are some general cheats you can use whenever you want, while others are restricted to either the first half or second half of the story. Check out your options below!
General LEGO Harry Potter cheat codes
- Carrot Wands (Changes all wands into carrots) - AUC8EH
- Character Studs (Characters and enemies leave Studs behind) - H27KGC
- Character Token Detector (Detects Character Tokens) - HA79V8
- Christmas (Adds Santa hats to characters) - T7PVVN
- Disguise - ENTRY2 4DMK2R
- Extra Hearts (Adds extra hearts) - J9U6Z9
- Fall Rescue (Rescues from fall damage) - ZEX7MV
- Fast Dig (Faster digging animation) - Z9BFAD
- Fast Magic (Faster magic animation) - FA3GQA
- Gold Brick Detector (Detects Gold Bricks) - 84QNQN
- Hogwarts Crest Detector (Detects Hogwarts Crests) - TTMC6D
- Ice Rink (Floor behaves like slippery ice) - F88VUW
- Invincibility (Invincible to damage) - QQWC6B
- Red Brick Detector (Detects Red Bricks) - 7AD7HE
- Regenerate Hearts (Regenerates Hearts) - 89ML2W
- Score x2 (Multiplies score by 2) - 74YKR7
- Score x4 (Multiplies score by 4) - J3WHNK
- Score x6 (Multiplies score by 6) - XK9ANE
- Score x8 (Multiplies score by 8) - HUFV2H
- Score x10 (Multiplies score by 10) - H8X69Y
- Silhouettes (Turns every character into a black silhouette) - HZBVX7
- Singing Mandrake (Mandrake plants now sing) - BMEU6X
- Stud Magnet Attracts Studs to you) - 67FKWZ
LEGO Harry Potter cheat codes – Years 1-4
Spells
- Accio - VE9VV7
- Anteoculatia - QFB6NR
- Calvorio - 6DNR6L
- Colovaria - 9GJ442
- Engorgio Skullus - CD4JLX
- Entomorphis - MYN3NB
- Flipendo - ND2L7W
- Glacius - ERA9DR
- Herbifors - H8FTHL
- Incarcerous - YEB9Q9
- Locomotor Mortis - 2M2XJ6
- Multicorfors - JK6QRM
- Redactum Skullus - UW8LRH
- Rictusempra - 2UCA3M
- Slugulus Eructo - U6EE8X
- Stupefy - UWDJ4Y
- Tarantallegra - KWWQ44
- Trip Jinx - YZNRF6
Gold Bricks
- Gold Brick 1 - QE4VC7
- Gold Brick 2 - FY8H97
- Gold Brick 3 - 3MQT4P
- Gold Brick 4 - PQPM7Z
- Gold Brick 5 - ZY2CPA
- Gold Brick 6 - 3GMTP6
- Gold Brick 7 - XY6VYZ
- Gold Brick 8 - TUNC4W
- Gold Brick 9 - EJ42Q6
- Gold Brick 10 - GFJCV9
- Gold Brick 11 - DZCY6G
LEGO Harry Potter Cheat codes – Years 5-7
- Carrot Wands (Changes all wands into carrots) - AUC8EH
- Character Studs (Characters and enemies leave Studs behind) - H27KGC
- Character Token Detector (Detects Character Tokens) - HA79V8
- Christmas (Adds Santa hats to characters) - T7PVVN
- Collect Ghost Studs (Collect translucent waypoint Studs) - 2FLY6B
- Extra Hearts (Adds extra hearts) - J9U6Z9
- Fall Rescue (Rescues from fall damage) - ZEX7MV
- Fast Dig (Faster digging animation) - Z9BFAD
- Gold Brick Detector (Adds on-screen indicator to nearby Gold Bricks) - 84QNQN
- Hogwarts Chest Detector (Adds on-screen indicator to nearby Hogwarts Chests) - TTMC6D
- Invincibility (Invincible to damage) - QQWC6B
- Red Brick Detector (Adds on-screen indicator to nearby Red Bricks) - 7AD7HE
- Score x2 (Multiplies score by 2) - 74YKR7
- Score x4 (Multiplies score by 4) - J3WHNK
- Score x6 (Multiplies score by 6) - XK9ANE
- Score x8 (Multiplies score by 8) - HUFV2H
- Score x10 (Multiplies score by 10) - H8X69Y
- Super Strength (All characters have Super Strength ability) - BMEU6X
