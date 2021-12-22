Sims 4 cheats: Full list of cheat codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

The Sims 4 is absolutely packed with cheats, and you’ll need to know all the major cheat codes in the base game if you want to make the most of them before The Sims 5 arrives.

While it is true that cheaters never prosper (achievements/trophies are turned off if you use cheats in the game), it is fun to bend the rules from time to time and you can do that on Sims 4 thanks to a whole load of cheats!

There are a ton of cheats that you can use for Sims 4 and you could lose a heck of a lot of time trying each of them out. But what cheats are there, and how do you use them on each console? Here are all our Sims 4 cheat details!

Jump to:

How to enable the Sims 4 cheats

To use The Sims 4 cheat codes, you first need to enable cheats in the game itself. Be warned, though: enabling cheats will mean that achievements or trophies are turned off in this particular save.

On PC, bring up the cheat menu by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C. Once there, enter testingCheats true and cheats will become enabled in this particular save.

On Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you can access the cheat menu by pressing and holding LT + RT + LB + RB for a couple of seconds. This will bring up the cheat menu, in which you need to type testingCheats true to enable cheats in this save.

On PS4 and PS5, you need to press and hold L1 + L2 + R1 + R2 to summon the cheat menu. When it appears, type in testingCheats true and cheats will then be enabled in this world.

How to use The Sims 4 cheat codes

Enabling cheats is one thing, but actually using Sims 4 cheats is another kettle of fish. The main way you’ll actually use cheat codes is by doing this:

Open the game and load up a world Bring up the cheat menu (by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C on PC, or holding down all the shoulder buttons on console) Enter testingCheats true and press Done, if you haven’t already Type the relevant cheat code into the little text box in the top-left corner of the screen Press Done, and the cheat will take effect

The only exceptions to this system are the Interaction Cheats, which are activated in a slightly different way. You still need to be in a world with testingCheats true activated, but then you need to follow the steps below (depending on your platform of choice).

To use The Sims 4 Interaction Cheats on PS4 or PS5, with testingCheats true already activated, hover the cursor over a Sim or an object, hold down Circle and then press X to bring up the Interaction Cheats menu.

On Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, once you have testingCheats true turned on, hold down B and then press A to summon the Interaction Menu.

Or on PC, after activating testingCheats true, hold shift and then click on the Sim/item in question – this will make the Interaction Cheats menu appear, and you can choose from a variety of cheats that it will list for you. All the other cheats in the game can just be typed into the cheat console as we discussed before. For the full list of what you can do, read on!

Full list of The Sims 4 cheat codes for PC, Xbox and PlayStation

While each new expansion tends to come with its own cheat codes, in this article we’re mainly going to focus on the main cheats in The Sims 4 base game.

Whether you want more money or skills, or simply want to potty train your virtual toddler, these cheats in The Sims 4 will help you live your best life. Check them out below!

The Sims 4 Interaction cheats

Cheat Need > Make Happy – make all your Sim’s motives full and set their mood to Happy

– make all your Sim’s motives full and set their mood to Happy Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay or Disable Need Decay – either allows you or stops your Sims from Need changes

or – either allows you or stops your Sims from Need changes Reset Object – Reset the status of Sims or objects.

– Reset the status of Sims or objects. Add to Family – Have a sim not in your family? Use this cheat to change that.

– Have a sim not in your family? Use this cheat to change that. Modify in CAS – allows you to alter the Sim in Create-a-Sim

– allows you to alter the Sim in Create-a-Sim Make Dirty or Make Clean – either cleans an object or makes it dirty

or – either cleans an object or makes it dirty Teleport Sim – allows you to move your Sim to a place of your choosing

– allows you to move your Sim to a place of your choosing Make head – will make any item your Sim’s new head

The Sims 4 money cheats

kaching – receive 1000 simoleons

– receive 1000 simoleons rosebud – receive 1000 simoleons

– receive 1000 simoleons motherlode – receive 50000 simoleons

– receive 50000 simoleons Money – type any number after the word money to receive that precise amount of dosh

– type any number after the word money to receive that precise amount of dosh FreeRealEstate on or off – all the lots in this area become free

or – all the lots in this area become free household.autopay_bills true or false – this one enables or disables monthly bill payments

The Sims 4 Build Mode cheats

modebb.moveobjects – lets you put items wherever you want

lets you put items wherever you want bb.showhiddenobjects – reveals hidden objects and lets you buy them

– reveals hidden objects and lets you buy them bb.enablefreebuild – lets you build wherever you want

– lets you build wherever you want bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement – lets you get items that are usually locked into certain careers

The Sims 4 Live Mode cheats

resetsim [firstname lastname] – this will reset a stuck Sim, as long as you spell the name right

– this will reset a stuck Sim, as long as you spell the name right aspirations.complete_current_milestone – completes the Sim’s current aspirational goal

– completes the Sim’s current aspirational goal sims.give_satisfaction_points [#] – type any number you want, your Sim will get that many satisfaction points

– type any number you want, your Sim will get that many satisfaction points fillmotive motive_Bladder or Energy or Fun or Hunger or Hygiene or Social – fulfils the specified motive

or or or or or – fulfils the specified motive sims.fill_all_commodities – fulfils every motive in the household

The Sims 4 skill cheats

To max out your Sim’s skill level in any of the major skills in the game, these are the convoluted codes you’ll want to use:

stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Violin 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10

stats.set_skill_level Major_Writing 10

Or for child Sims, use these to advance their skills to the max:

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Communication 5

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Imagination 5

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Movement 5

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Thinking 5

stats.set_skill_level_Toddler_Potty 3

The Sims 4 career cheats

There are four main Sims 4 Career cheats you’ll want to be aware of:

careers.promote – your Sim gets promoted

– your Sim gets promoted careers.add_career – gives your Sim a new career of your choice

– gives your Sim a new career of your choice careers.remove_career – removes a career of your choice from your Sim

– removes a career of your choice from your Sim careers.retire – your Sims retires from your chosen career and will get a weekly pension instead

To use any of those Sims 4 Career cheats, type the bold wording above followed by the official designation for your career of choice. The list of Careers and their designated cheat code words is below, with the part you need to type in bold:

Politician – Activist (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)

(requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion) Acting – Actor (requires The Sims 4 Get Famous expansion)

(requires The Sims 4 Get Famous expansion) Astronaut – Astronaut

Athlete – Athletic

Business – Business

Criminal – Criminal

Critic – Careers_Adult_Critic (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)

(requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion) Culinary – Culinary

Detective – Detective (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)

(requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion) Doctor- Doctor (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)

(requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion) Entertainer – Entertainer

Painter – Painter

Scientist – Scientist (requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion)

(requires The Sims 4 Get to Work expansion) Secret Agent – SecretAgent

Social Media – SocialMedia (requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion)

(requires The Sims 4 City Living expansion) Style Influencer – Influencer

Tech Guru – TechGuru

Writer – Writer

For example, you would enter careers.promote Actor into the cheats console to promote a Sim that is pursuing an acting career.

It’s also worth noting that teen Sims have some different Career options, instead of the grown-up ones, with the corresponding cheat codes listed in bold below:

Babysitter – Teen_Babysitter

Barista – Teen_Barista

Fast Food Employee – Teen_FastFood

Scout – Scout (requires The Sims 4 Seasons expansion)

(requires The Sims 4 Seasons expansion) Manual Laborer – Teen_Manual

Retail Employee – Teen_Retail

The Sims 4 romance cheats and friendship cheats

relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others – your Sim is instantly introduced to all their neighbours

– your Sim is instantly introduced to all their neighbours relationships.create_friends_for_sim – a friend will automatically spawn for your Sim

– a friend will automatically spawn for your Sim modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Friendship_Main – your Sim and the target Sim instantly have maximum friendship

– your Sim and the target Sim instantly have maximum friendship modifyrelationship [YourSimFirstName] [YourSimLastName] [TargetSimFirstName] [TargetSimLastName] 100 LTR_Romance_Main – your Sim and the target Sim now have maximum romance

With those last two, you can also put a lower number (where the 100 currently is) if you want to reduce your Sim’s level of friendship or romance with another Sim.

The Sims 4 killing cheats and unkilling cheats

death.toggle true – kill your Sim

– kill your Sim death.toggle false – unkill your sim

– unkill your sim sims.add_buff Ghostly – your Sim becomes a ghost for four in-game hours

– your Sim becomes a ghost for four in-game hours stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100 – kills a Vampire sim (requires The Sims 4 Vampires expansion)

The Sims 4 UI cheats

headlineeffects on or off – controls headline effects such as speech bubbles

or – controls headline effects such as speech bubbles hovereffects on or off – controls the hover effect when you move over a Sim

or – controls the hover effect when you move over a Sim fullscreenToggle – will make the game either full screen or windowed on PC

– will make the game either full screen or windowed on PC fps on or off – will show or hide the current frames per second on the screen

