As part of The Sims' 25th anniversary, EA has re-released the social simulator sequel with a bunch of new updates and performance improvements so the game runs well on modern computers.

Likewise, the majority of cheats have returned. Everything from getting rich quickly to going slow-motion to keeping your furry friends around forever and beyond can be accessed.

Also, if you want to read up on The Sims, The Sims 3 and The Sims 4 cheats, we have them covered, too.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about cheats in The Sims 2: Legacy Collection as well as how to access the cheats menu in the first place.

How to use cheats in The Sims 2: Legacy Collection

Accessing the cheats menu in The Sims 2 and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection can be done by entering the commands Control + Shift + C.

This then prompts the cheat console to appear. From this, you can type a code before pressing the enter button to set it live.

Certain cheats require you to be in specific areas of the map to be enabled. If not done correctly, the console will report back an error.

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection cheat codes

EA has made a variety of cheat codes available, though it's worth noting that these are specifically for The Sims 2: Legacy Collection.

The cheat codes are slightly different or in some cases do not work for the modern re-release. See below for the list:

ageing on/off - Sims don't age and pauses pregnancy

- Sims don't age and pauses pregnancy Autopatch on/off - Toggles notifications of game patches available

- Toggles notifications of game patches available boolprop controlpets on/off - Makes pets fully controllable

- Makes pets fully controllable boolprop disablepuppykittenaging true/false - Enable or disable aging for puppies and kittens

Enable or disable aging for puppies and kittens boolprop displayneighborhoodflora true/false - Toggles trees and plants display

- Toggles trees and plants display boolprop displayneighborhoodprops true/false - Toggles decorations display

- Toggles decorations display boolprop displayneighborhoodroads true/false - Toggles road displays

- Toggles road displays boolprop displayneighborhoodroadswithmodel true/false - Toggles bridge display

- Toggles bridge display boolprop displayneighborhoodwater true/false - toggles display of water

- toggles display of water boolprop petactioncancel true/false - Cancels pet's actoions in in the pet action queue

Cancels pet's actoions in in the pet action queue boolprop petsfreewill true/false - Toggles free will for pets

Toggles free will for pets Exit - Close cheat window

Close cheat window Expand - Expands cheat window

Expands cheat window familyFunds [FamilyName] [+/-] [#] - Household funds receive specified amount

- Household funds receive specified amount filmgrain[#] - Adds a film grain effect

- Adds a film grain effect Forcetwins - The pregnant Sim will have twins

- The pregnant Sim will have twins Help - List available cheats

- List available cheats Karching - Household receives 1,000 simoleons (cash)

- Household receives 1,000 simoleons (cash) lockaspiration on/off - Locks aspirations of Sims on the lot

- Locks aspirations of Sims on the lot Motherlode - Household receives 50,000 simoleons (cash)

- Household receives 50,000 simoleons (cash) Slowmotion [0-8] - Enable slow motion with 8 being slowest

- Enable slow motion with 8 being slowest StretchSkeleton [#] - Adjust a Sim's height with 1 being the default height

- Adjust a Sim's height with 1 being the default height unlockCareerRewards - Unlocks all career rewards

- Unlocks all career rewards Vsync on/off - Increases game performance, lowers graphics

