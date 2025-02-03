It’s worth noting that not all cheats for the original release and version of The Sims 1 will work on The Sims: Legacy Collection re-release. If you attempt to use a cheat that doesn’t work, though, the game does tell you.

Before we dive into the cheats for The Sims 1, however, you may want to learn more about what's next for The Sims and/or read up on The Sims 4 cheats.

Read on to find the full list of The Sims 1 cheat codes and to find out how to use cheats in this new re-release of the legendary EA game.

How to use cheats in The Sims 1

To use cheats in The Sims 1, you need to press Ctrl, Shift and C on your keyboard while playing the game.

Pressing those three keys together at the same time will bring up a little code box in the top-left corner of the screen. Simply type in the cheat code you wish to use once this box is open and press enter to activate it.

Again, it’s worth noting that not all cheats from the original release of the game work in the Legacy Collection re-release.

If you try to use a cheat code that doesn’t work, you’ll receive a short message telling you that that 'Cheat doesn’t exist'.

Full list of The Sims 1 cheat codes

Here is the full list of The Sims 1 cheats that should work in The Sims: Legacy Collection re-release on PC:

autonomy [1-100] | Sets the Sims’ ability to think

| Sets the Sims’ ability to think bubble_tweak [number] | Move the thought bubble

| Move the thought bubble draw_all_frames on/off | Turns on or off the draw all animation frames

| Turns on or off the draw all animation frames draw_floorable [on/off] | Enable/disable the floor grid

| Enable/disable the floor grid draw_routes on/off | Show the path for your Sim

| Show the path for your Sim genable default | Return all genable objects to default

| Return all genable objects to default genable objects on/off | Make genable objects visible/invisible

| Make genable objects visible/invisible history | Save your family history file

| Save your family history file interests | Show the interests and personality of your chosen Sim

| Show the interests and personality of your chosen Sim map_edit on/off | Turn the map editor on or off

| Turn the map editor on or off move_objects [on/off] | Lets you pick up and drop objects

| Lets you pick up and drop objects nessie | The Loch Ness Monster turns up

| The Loch Ness Monster turns up prepare_lot | Check or fix the chosen lot objects

| Check or fix the chosen lot objects rosebud | Get 1,000 Simoleons

| Get 1,000 Simoleons rotation [0-3] | Rotate the camera

| Rotate the camera route_balloons on/off | Turns the basic tutorial on or off

| Turns the basic tutorial on or off set_hour [1-24] | Change the time of day to your liking (24-hour clock)

| Change the time of day to your liking (24-hour clock) sim_log begin/end | Begin or end Sim logging

| Begin or end Sim logging sim_speed [1-1,000] | Set the game speed

| Set the game speed sweep on/off | Disable ticks

| Disable ticks tile_info on/off | Display or hide tile information

It’s worth noting that typing ‘!’ into the cheat bar will repeat the last cheat you activated.

Use a semicolon to enter several cheats at once. Entering ‘rosebud;!;!;!;!’ should earn you 5,000 Simoleons, for example.

