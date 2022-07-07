And that probably isn't too surprising, as the option to start again on a new game with a new set of characters may not appeal to everybody. So, at the very least, this makes The Sims 3 a game that is worth revisiting for many.

We're going a little bit old school here but even though The Sims 4 has been out for ages, and The Sims 5 is incoming, The Sims 3 remains a go-to game for many.

And just like cheats in The Sims 4, there are a fair few here in The Sims 3 too! If you want to know what the special codes are, we have you covered below.

How to use The Sims 3 cheat codes

First up, there are different ways to play The Sims 3, so here is how to access the cheats from each of them.

Activate The Sims 3 cheats on PC: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press C

Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press C Activate The Sims 3 cheats on Mac: Hold Command and Shift, then press C

Hold Command and Shift, then press C Activate The Sims 3 cheats on PS3: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once Activate The Sims 3 cheats on Xbox: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

Once you do this, you will be ready to enter your code of choice!

Before we get to them though, if you want to edit things like friendships or traits, or you want to teleport or change your career, then enter "testingcheatsenabled true" and you will be able to edit all sorts of things by clicking on them.

Full list of The Sims 3 cheat codes

So then, you know how to cheat... but what cheats can you use?

Below you will find all the available cheat codes you need, and what you will get when you use them.

help – Display most cheats

– Display most cheats kaching – +1,000 Simoleons

– +1,000 Simoleons rosebud – +1,000 Simoleons

– +1,000 Simoleons motherlode – +50,000 Simoleons

– +50,000 Simoleons familyfunds [sims last name] [money wanted] – most money possible is 9,999,999. This saves you from constantly entering the “motherlode” cheat several times

– most money possible is 9,999,999. This saves you from constantly entering the “motherlode” cheat several times shazaam – +2,500 lifetime happiness points to active Sim

– +2,500 lifetime happiness points to active Sim modify traits – Set or clear traits

– Set or clear traits make happy – Sets all mood/moodlets for everyone in the house to perfect; removes negative moodlets

– Sets all mood/moodlets for everyone in the house to perfect; removes negative moodlets make motives [static|dynamic] – Set motives static or dynamic for the entire household

– Set motives static or dynamic for the entire household set age [number] – Set age of the Sim

– Set age of the Sim ageuptonpc on – Ages up a Sim into a non-controllable NPC who lives in your household. Works on children.

– Ages up a Sim into a non-controllable NPC who lives in your household. Works on children. forcetwins – enter after clicking on a pregnant Sim

– enter after clicking on a pregnant Sim edit in cas – Take the Sim back to Create-a-Sim

– Take the Sim back to Create-a-Sim make me know everyone – Selected Sim knows every other Sim

– Selected Sim knows every other Sim make friends for me – Make several random friends for selected Sim

– Make several random friends for selected Sim resetsim [first name] [last name] – Return Sims to safe and neutral state at home

– Return Sims to safe and neutral state at home freerealestate – Ignore the cost when buying a lot

– Ignore the cost when buying a lot buydebug – Lets you buy anything, including locked objects

– Lets you buy anything, including locked objects add to household – Add active Sim to current household

– Add active Sim to current household force service sim [name] – Force a specific service Sim to appear

– Force a specific service Sim to appear force visitor – Forces a neighbour to show up

– Forces a neighbour to show up set career [career] [level] – Give selected Sim a career

– Give selected Sim a career force opportunity – Click career building you work at to force an opportunity

– Click career building you work at to force an opportunity force all events – Click career building to display all events for the career consecutively

– Click career building to display all events for the career consecutively unlockoutfits [on|off] – View career outfits and service uniforms. This code must be enabled before entering Create-A-Sim mode

– View career outfits and service uniforms. This code must be enabled before entering Create-A-Sim mode force event – Click career building you work at to force an event

– Click career building you work at to force an event moveobjects [on|off] – No limitations for placing/moving objects

– No limitations for placing/moving objects constrainfloorelevation [true|false] – Force terrain adjustments regardless of objects, Sims, and other structures

– Force terrain adjustments regardless of objects, Sims, and other structures disablesnappingtoslotsonalt [on|off] – Objects will not snap to slots while holding Alt

– Objects will not snap to slots while holding Alt fadeobjects [on|off] – Objects fade when camera gets close to them

– Objects fade when camera gets close to them snapobjectstoangle [true|false] – Toggle 45 degree angle object snap

– Toggle 45 degree angle object snap snapobjectstogrid [true|false] – Toggle snap to grid for placed objects

– Toggle snap to grid for placed objects hideheadlineeffects [on|off] – Show or hide talk/thought balloons above Sim’s head

– Show or hide talk/thought balloons above Sim’s head slowmotionviz: [0-8] – Slow motion visuals; 0 is normal, 8 is slowest

– Slow motion visuals; 0 is normal, 8 is slowest fps [on|off] – Toggle framerate display at top right

– Toggle framerate display at top right fullscreen [on|off] – Toggle full screen

– Toggle full screen quit – Quit the game

– Quit the game jokeplease – Print random joke to console

– Print random joke to console enablellamas [on|off] – Llamas enabled message

