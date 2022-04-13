In April 2022, there are a few Shindo Life codes that are active in the anime-aping RPG game and ready for you to use. Plenty of codes from previous months have expired, so you'll want to grab these current codes before they time out as well.

Shindo Life codes allow you to get free spins and in-game currency (RELLcoins) in the Naruto-inspired Roblox game, which was formerly known as Shinobi Life 2.

Keep on reading, then, and we'll share the full list of current Shindo Life codes, as well as how you're meant to redeem them in the game. Check it out!

Active Shindo Life codes list

There are four active codes in Shindo Life right now. This is what they are and what you'll get for claiming them before they expire:

Johnsuki! - 100 Spins and 10,000 RELLcoins

- 100 Spins and 10,000 RELLcoins Erenshiki! - 50 Spins and 5,000 RELLcoins

- 50 Spins and 5,000 RELLcoins farmsJins! - 50 Spins and 5,000 RELLcoins

- 50 Spins and 5,000 RELLcoins SeaARELL! - 25 Spins and 2,500 RELLcoins

How to redeem Shindo Life codes

If you're wondering how to redeem codes in Shindo Life, this is what you need to do:

In the game's main menu, scroll up to the 'Edit' button and click on it

Now that you're in the Edit menu, type in the code in the 'YouTube code' box up in the top-right corner

Press enter and the code will be entered.

If we've lost you at any point, the video guide below should show you how to redeem your Shindo Life codes.

