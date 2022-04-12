Now the real-time strategy video game that was developed by Microsoft Corporation's Ensemble Studios and published by Microsoft Game Studios is a real talking point once again– and the subject of what cheats the game has hidden away has reared its head.

While Age of Empires 3 was originally released back in 2005, it got a whole new lease of life courtesy of Age of Empires 3: The Definitive Edition, which came along at the tail end of 2020.

There's a good collection of Age of Empire 3 cheats and we have listed them for you below – including the ones in the Asian Dynasties expansion.

So read on to learn how you can, amongst other things, fatten up animals across the land!

How to use cheat codes in Age of Empires 3

This could not be simpler: to use a cheat code in Age of Empires 3, all you need to do here is to tap the enter button and when the chat box appears, type in your code of choice – full details of all those are below.

It really is that easy, so now the only complication is picking one to use!

Full list of Age of Empires 3 cheats

a recent study indicated that 100% of herdables are obese : Fattens all the animals on the map, generating more Food from them. Keep in mind that your opponents benefit from this too.

: Fattens all the animals on the map, generating more Food from them. Keep in mind that your opponents benefit from this too. Give me liberty or give me coin : Adds 10,000 coin.

: Adds 10,000 coin. Medium Rare Please : Adds 10,000 food.

: Adds 10,000 food. <censored> : Adds 10,000 wood Resources.

: Adds 10,000 wood Resources. Nova & Orion : Gives 10,000 experience points.

: Gives 10,000 experience points. X marks the spot : Reveals the map for all the players, the fog of war effect remains.

: Reveals the map for all the players, the fog of war effect remains. tuck tuck tuck : The Tommynator monster truck spawns

: The Tommynator monster truck spawns ya gotta make do with what ya got : A Mediocre Bombard spawns

: A Mediocre Bombard spawns sooo good : Comical text appears regarding unit and building kills.

: Comical text appears regarding unit and building kills. speed always wins : Increases build, research, shipment, and gather rates by 100 times for all players. If you use it twice, the effects will be cancelled.

: Increases build, research, shipment, and gather rates by 100 times for all players. If you use it twice, the effects will be cancelled. this is too hard : Skips to the next scenario in the campaign.

: Skips to the next scenario in the campaign. where's that axe? : George Crushington will spawn

: George Crushington will spawn o Canada 2005 : A Lazerbear spawns

: A Lazerbear spawns don't kick the pitbull : A Learicorn spawns

: A Learicorn spawns we <3 fluffy!1! : Want Fluffy? Well fluffy will appear with this code!

: Want Fluffy? Well fluffy will appear with this code! wuv woo vol.2 : A flying Purple Tapir will spawn!

: A flying Purple Tapir will spawn! wee ooh wee ooh : A Big Andy monster truck will spawn!

: A Big Andy monster truck will spawn! red pocket: Spawns a Lion Dance Parade at the player's Town Center, gifting them resources

And then there is also the cheats for Age of Empires 3: Asian Dynasties:

a whole lot of love : Adds 10,000 to each of all available resources

: Adds 10,000 to each of all available resources ding ding ding : – Spawns a Monster Ice Cream Truck

: – Spawns a Monster Ice Cream Truck mustard relish and burning oil : – Spawns a Flaming Hot Dog Cart

: – Spawns a Flaming Hot Dog Cart trade plz – Adds 10,000 export

