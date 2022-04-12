Pokémon Emerald cheats: Full list of codes and how to use them
If you gotta catch 'em all, you may as well cheat while you do it
There are some games that stand the test of time better than others and will no doubt continue to be played for many years to come. Several of those games come from the Pokémon franchise and Pokémon Emerald is no exception.
The game was released all the way back in 2004, but approaching its 20th anniversary does not mean it is waning in popularity in the slightest as people continue to flock back to it in their droves - a gaming developer's dream to still have that after two decades.
And Pokémon Emerald is a game chock full of cheats. If you were wondering what they were, we have you covered with the code list right here!
How to cheat in Pokémon Emerald
If you have the Gameshark or Action Replay accessory then you will be pleased to know that inputing cheats is as simple as tapping in a code - and there are a lot of codes out there to use.
Some of them require a master code to be used first. The master codes for Pokémon Emerald are:
D8BAE4D9 4864DCE5
A86CDBA5 19BA49B3
Type that master code in using your Gameshark or Action Replay and you should then be able to enter a number of cheats – we've got a list of great codes further down this page.
On the other hand, if you are playing using the Visual Boy Advance emulator, follow these steps to cheat in Pokémon Emerald:
- First, open up the VBA emulator.
- Now select File, then Open and now choose the Pokémon Emerald ROM.
- Select Cheats and then Cheat list from the VBA menu.
- Select Gameshark.
- Enter your codes of choice
- Select OK twice and you will be back in the game.
List of Pokémon Emerald cheats
Here are some Pokémon Emerald Game Shark/Action Replay cheat codes to use in the game if you want things like infinite money or the chance to never miss when in a battle. Note that some of these codes include multiple lines of code, and they may not work every time!
Walk through walls (the code has to be entered last and no master code is required)
7881A409 E2026E0C 8E883EFF 92E9660D
Infinite money
C051CCF6 975E8DA1
Never miss in battle
DF5CCB074CC8
F95E9565CCD8
No random battles
B505DB41 6E39EA4E
Have all Pokéballs
085938BB 99FF313D
2DAFD739 5D796510
Have all master balls (No master code required)
958D8046 A7151D70
8BB602F7 8CEB681A
Have All TMs/HMs
C6511EC5 0F15C8E0
4689920D 5CFF6FFE
8631B929 014933DF
10257B84 3365249C
AEA23F29 64EDD481
166577A1 EB80A832
Never see wild Pokémon
B505DB41 6E39EA4E
Press R to increase EXP when fighting wild Pokémon
43D8AC45 0D3B349A
3DC869E3 D39C09B2
Light up dark areas
0C7BD341 E9775222
Complete the Pokédex
CBDAAE69 BFD58B4D
D03454A1
533A3DB3
7FD9EC4A
BD5C4B38
8F76DA15
170C64A2
B94C6BE1
DF983606
1585FC0E
4912436A
DF983606
1585
Max HP
35A039FD B90C0C5B
Max attack
973FBE3F EDC8200D
Max defense
979050AE 6F56B497
Max SP attack
E9B89F9D C73B5749
Max SP defense
DBC9F375 30D76D78
Max speed
35B2E18D FC573426
Nature Modifier codes
For these, use the code 6658C989 89518A0F and then add the below on the end:
Hardy - 217A1A8B E666BC3F
Lonely - CD72C719 F2831689
Brave - EB200815 63938154
Adamant - C8CE1977 779F1AA5
Naughty - 2AC59EBF 40C4F367
Bold- 5E7363AA 5D262877
Docile - 2C707820 9C67A3F0
Relaxed - 471AA96A 79ECA891
Impish - 4F71D6E0 699827D5
Lax = 2717EE59 7564BC55
Timid - 71296D0B D469AD70
Hasty - A79D2EF2 F82F5AF7
Serious - A8510C52 65C50481
Jolly - 5769723D 1DA05C56
Naive - ED5B105D B88A30D8
Modest - CA12F7A9 56873493
Mild - 31D9195E 5DF03DCE
Quiet - E7EC9FF0 70029AE9
Bashful - 5C43DDAA 02D3FC98
Rash - 24775C3B A15419C7
Calm - D090BDDA 1968867D
Gentle - 7B499E06 77185F5C
Sassy - EBA4E60F F5F19690
Careful - 5BFE17AB A5DC524C
Quirky - ADF48A64 04D2988F
Pokémon Emerald Item Codes
Use this code, 82005274 0 and then add one of the numbers on the end:
Master Ball- 001
Ultra Ball - 002
Great Ball - 003
Poke Ball - 004
Safari Ball - 005
Net Ball - 006
Dive Ball - 007
Nest Ball - 008
Repeat Ball - 009
Timer Ball - 00A
Luxury Ball - 00B
Premier Ball - 00C
Potion - 00D
Antidote - 00E
Burn Heal - 00F
Ice Heal - 010
Awakening - 011
Paralyz heal - 012
Full Restore - 013
Max Potion - 014
Hyper Potion - 015
Super Potion - 016
Full Heal - 017
Revive - 018
Max Revive - 019
Fresh Water - 01A
Soda Pop - 01B
Lemonade - 01C
MooMoo Milk - 01D
Energy Powder - 01E
Energy Root - 01F
Heal Powder - 020
Revival Herb - 021
Ether - 022
Max Ether - 023
Elixir - 024
Max Elixir - 025
Lava Cookie - 026
Blue Flute - 027
Yellow Flute - 028
Red Flute - 029
Black Flute - 02A
White Flute - 02B
Berry Juice - 02C
Sacred Ash - 02D
Shoal Salt - 02E
Shoal Shell - 02F
Red Shard - 030
Blue Shard - 031
Yellow Shard - 032
Green Shard -033
HR Up - 03F
Protein - 040
Iron - 041
Carbos - 042
Calcium - 043
Rare Candy - 044
PP Up - 045
Zinc - 046
PP Max - 047
Guard Spec -049
Dire Hit - 04A
X Attack - 04B
X Defend - 04C
X Speed - 04D
X Accuracy -04E
X Special - 04F
Poke Doll - 050
Fluffy Tail - 051
Fire Stone - 053
Max Repel - 054
Escape Rope - 055
Repel - 056
Sun Stone - 05D
Moon Stone - 05E
Fire Stone- 05F
Thunder Stone - 060
Water Stone - 061
Leaf Stone - 062
Tiny Mushroom - 067
Big Mushroom - 068
Pearl - 06A
Big Pearl - 06B
Stardust - 06C
Star Piece - 06D
Nugget - 06E
Heart Scale- 06F
Orange Mail - 079
Harbor Mail - 07A
Glitter Mail - 07B
Mech Mail - 07C
Wood Mail - 07D
Wave Mail - 07E
Bead Mail - 07F
Shadow Mail - 080
Tropic Mail- 081
Dream Mail - 082
Fab Mail - 083
Retro Mail - 084
Warp codes
To use a warp code, you will need to activate the master code first. Tap in the code and then walk through a door and you will be sent to the location - just turn it off, else you will find yourself looping back to it.
Player's House- 6266061B C8C9D80F
Elite Four Sidney- 6178C413 3E2FF736
Shard Collector's house (Route 124)- CE4225D2 7BDD5C76
Flower House (Route 104) - 41509519 56FA6E47
Old Lady Rest Stop (Route 111) - A6DF8006 B219CFD6
Ever Grande City- 16830A6F EEFE51C8
Southern Island - F0EC26B8 31EC5657
Petalburg City- 734D21AC ABA1D48F
Slateport City - 4CF78722 99D85A9F
Mauville City - B49EB935 5B46BF8B
Ever Grande City - 16830A6F EEFE51C8
Southern Island - F0EC26B8 31EC5657
Petalburg City - 734D21AC ABA1D48F
Slateport City - 4CF78722 99D85A9F
Mauville City - B49EB935 5B46BF8B
Rustboro City - 93DF5785 8CD8CE27
Fortree City - B6D1DB88 5987C390
Lilycove City - EF6C4684 7B994DBB
Mossdeep City - 872D5923 BC0EB4CF
Sootopolis City - 1DE2E5F2 55690815
Ever Grande City - 16830A6F EEFE51C8
Littleroot Town- F89BD08B ED8D449E
Oldale Town - 8F7BB880 613514DE
Dewford Town - 26FE9036 CFBAF75B
Lavaridge Town - 05DF8009 6EB6EEA8
Fallarbor Town - 7F7F34B1 DC5CFBD6
Verdanturf Town - 453A42B4 BE47C4F9
Pacifidlog Town - 9697749C BF836364
Hall of Fame - CE3EF9E9 3C41A95C
Safari Zone 28C0A6F2 8513BE9A
Meteor Falls - 8B15AE7E 9AAD3F68
Rusturf Tunnel3A - CDD41E AD84C3F9
Sootopolis City - 2AD334DD 7DC12C96
Desert Ruins - 5CEE6819 2848B620
Granite Cave - E7195B55 A78FB01D
Seafloor Cavern - E9948A36 18A43F4A
Cave of Origin - F94D9C59 8E44B1FD
Victory Road - 29A1BB9F 7597347F
Victory Road - 29A1BB9F 7597347F
Shoal Cave - 5A82DDA5 3EE48807
New Mauville - 7F9CEE84 60922F8D
Abandoned Ship - 16EBB0DB E1C1C203
Island Cave - F8A26E0B EACA612A
Ancient Tomb - 23BB6E2D 5625207C
Aqua Hideout - 0E2A9416 7BEA4915
Sky Pillar Entrance - C4338331 146F9E5C
Top of Sky Pillar - 37A21411 E441F3EA
Magma Hideout - 9AA83A82 81BEF3E1
Desert Underpass - A74FB133 AAC2ACE1
Artisan Cave - 7DC043F4 06E4B479
Southern Island - F0EC26B8 31EC5657
Battle Frontier - 4D2A5A81 4E69A107
Faraway Island - 8DEB234A 4C8DC5EC
Birth Island - 4A99A22B 58284D2D
Navel Rock - 842CB8A9 7F8B0149
