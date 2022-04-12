The game was released all the way back in 2004, but approaching its 20th anniversary does not mean it is waning in popularity in the slightest as people continue to flock back to it in their droves - a gaming developer's dream to still have that after two decades.

How to cheat in Pokémon Emerald

If you have the Gameshark or Action Replay accessory then you will be pleased to know that inputing cheats is as simple as tapping in a code - and there are a lot of codes out there to use.

Some of them require a master code to be used first. The master codes for Pokémon Emerald are:

D8BAE4D9 4864DCE5

A86CDBA5 19BA49B3

Type that master code in using your Gameshark or Action Replay and you should then be able to enter a number of cheats – we've got a list of great codes further down this page.

On the other hand, if you are playing using the Visual Boy Advance emulator, follow these steps to cheat in Pokémon Emerald:

First, open up the VBA emulator.

Now select File, then Open and now choose the Pokémon Emerald ROM.

Select Cheats and then Cheat list from the VBA menu.

Select Gameshark.

Enter your codes of choice

Select OK twice and you will be back in the game.

List of Pokémon Emerald cheats

Here are some Pokémon Emerald Game Shark/Action Replay cheat codes to use in the game if you want things like infinite money or the chance to never miss when in a battle. Note that some of these codes include multiple lines of code, and they may not work every time!

Walk through walls (the code has to be entered last and no master code is required)

7881A409 E2026E0C 8E883EFF 92E9660D

Infinite money

C051CCF6 975E8DA1

Never miss in battle

DF5CCB074CC8

F95E9565CCD8

No random battles

B505DB41 6E39EA4E

Have all Pokéballs

085938BB 99FF313D

2DAFD739 5D796510

Have all master balls (No master code required)

958D8046 A7151D70

8BB602F7 8CEB681A

Have All TMs/HMs

C6511EC5 0F15C8E0

4689920D 5CFF6FFE

8631B929 014933DF

10257B84 3365249C

AEA23F29 64EDD481

166577A1 EB80A832

Never see wild Pokémon

B505DB41 6E39EA4E

Press R to increase EXP when fighting wild Pokémon

43D8AC45 0D3B349A

3DC869E3 D39C09B2

Light up dark areas

0C7BD341 E9775222

Complete the Pokédex

CBDAAE69 BFD58B4D

D03454A1

533A3DB3

7FD9EC4A

BD5C4B38

8F76DA15

170C64A2

B94C6BE1

DF983606

1585FC0E

4912436A

DF983606

1585

Max HP

35A039FD B90C0C5B

Max attack

973FBE3F EDC8200D

Max defense

979050AE 6F56B497

Max SP attack

E9B89F9D C73B5749

Max SP defense

DBC9F375 30D76D78

Max speed

35B2E18D FC573426

Nature Modifier codes

For these, use the code 6658C989 89518A0F and then add the below on the end:

Hardy - 217A1A8B E666BC3F

Lonely - CD72C719 F2831689

Brave - EB200815 63938154

Adamant - C8CE1977 779F1AA5

Naughty - 2AC59EBF 40C4F367

Bold- 5E7363AA 5D262877

Docile - 2C707820 9C67A3F0

Relaxed - 471AA96A 79ECA891

Impish - 4F71D6E0 699827D5

Lax = 2717EE59 7564BC55

Timid - 71296D0B D469AD70

Hasty - A79D2EF2 F82F5AF7

Serious - A8510C52 65C50481

Jolly - 5769723D 1DA05C56

Naive - ED5B105D B88A30D8

Modest - CA12F7A9 56873493

Mild - 31D9195E 5DF03DCE

Quiet - E7EC9FF0 70029AE9

Bashful - 5C43DDAA 02D3FC98

Rash - 24775C3B A15419C7

Calm - D090BDDA 1968867D

Gentle - 7B499E06 77185F5C

Sassy - EBA4E60F F5F19690

Careful - 5BFE17AB A5DC524C

Quirky - ADF48A64 04D2988F

Pokémon Emerald Item Codes

Use this code, 82005274 0 and then add one of the numbers on the end:

Master Ball- 001

Ultra Ball - 002

Great Ball - 003

Poke Ball - 004

Safari Ball - 005

Net Ball - 006

Dive Ball - 007

Nest Ball - 008

Repeat Ball - 009

Timer Ball - 00A

Luxury Ball - 00B

Premier Ball - 00C

Potion - 00D

Antidote - 00E

Burn Heal - 00F

Ice Heal - 010

Awakening - 011

Paralyz heal - 012

Full Restore - 013

Max Potion - 014

Hyper Potion - 015

Super Potion - 016

Full Heal - 017

Revive - 018

Max Revive - 019

Fresh Water - 01A

Soda Pop - 01B

Lemonade - 01C

MooMoo Milk - 01D

Energy Powder - 01E

Energy Root - 01F

Heal Powder - 020

Revival Herb - 021

Ether - 022

Max Ether - 023

Elixir - 024

Max Elixir - 025

Lava Cookie - 026

Blue Flute - 027

Yellow Flute - 028

Red Flute - 029

Black Flute - 02A

White Flute - 02B

Berry Juice - 02C

Sacred Ash - 02D

Shoal Salt - 02E

Shoal Shell - 02F

Red Shard - 030

Blue Shard - 031

Yellow Shard - 032

Green Shard -033

HR Up - 03F

Protein - 040

Iron - 041

Carbos - 042

Calcium - 043

Rare Candy - 044

PP Up - 045

Zinc - 046

PP Max - 047

Guard Spec -049

Dire Hit - 04A

X Attack - 04B

X Defend - 04C

X Speed - 04D

X Accuracy -04E

X Special - 04F

Poke Doll - 050

Fluffy Tail - 051

Fire Stone - 053

Max Repel - 054

Escape Rope - 055

Repel - 056

Sun Stone - 05D

Moon Stone - 05E

Fire Stone- 05F

Thunder Stone - 060

Water Stone - 061

Leaf Stone - 062

Tiny Mushroom - 067

Big Mushroom - 068

Pearl - 06A

Big Pearl - 06B

Stardust - 06C

Star Piece - 06D

Nugget - 06E

Heart Scale- 06F

Orange Mail - 079

Harbor Mail - 07A

Glitter Mail - 07B

Mech Mail - 07C

Wood Mail - 07D

Wave Mail - 07E

Bead Mail - 07F

Shadow Mail - 080

Tropic Mail- 081

Dream Mail - 082

Fab Mail - 083

Retro Mail - 084

Warp codes

To use a warp code, you will need to activate the master code first. Tap in the code and then walk through a door and you will be sent to the location - just turn it off, else you will find yourself looping back to it.

Player's House- 6266061B C8C9D80F

Elite Four Sidney- 6178C413 3E2FF736

Shard Collector's house (Route 124)- CE4225D2 7BDD5C76

Flower House (Route 104) - 41509519 56FA6E47

Old Lady Rest Stop (Route 111) - A6DF8006 B219CFD6

Ever Grande City- 16830A6F EEFE51C8

Southern Island - F0EC26B8 31EC5657

Petalburg City- 734D21AC ABA1D48F

Slateport City - 4CF78722 99D85A9F

Mauville City - B49EB935 5B46BF8B

Ever Grande City - 16830A6F EEFE51C8

Southern Island - F0EC26B8 31EC5657

Petalburg City - 734D21AC ABA1D48F

Slateport City - 4CF78722 99D85A9F

Mauville City - B49EB935 5B46BF8B

Rustboro City - 93DF5785 8CD8CE27

Fortree City - B6D1DB88 5987C390

Lilycove City - EF6C4684 7B994DBB

Mossdeep City - 872D5923 BC0EB4CF

Sootopolis City - 1DE2E5F2 55690815

Ever Grande City - 16830A6F EEFE51C8

Littleroot Town- F89BD08B ED8D449E

Oldale Town - 8F7BB880 613514DE

Dewford Town - 26FE9036 CFBAF75B

Lavaridge Town - 05DF8009 6EB6EEA8

Fallarbor Town - 7F7F34B1 DC5CFBD6

Verdanturf Town - 453A42B4 BE47C4F9

Pacifidlog Town - 9697749C BF836364

Hall of Fame - CE3EF9E9 3C41A95C

Safari Zone 28C0A6F2 8513BE9A

Meteor Falls - 8B15AE7E 9AAD3F68

Rusturf Tunnel3A - CDD41E AD84C3F9

Sootopolis City - 2AD334DD 7DC12C96

Desert Ruins - 5CEE6819 2848B620

Granite Cave - E7195B55 A78FB01D

Seafloor Cavern - E9948A36 18A43F4A

Cave of Origin - F94D9C59 8E44B1FD

Victory Road - 29A1BB9F 7597347F

Victory Road - 29A1BB9F 7597347F

Shoal Cave - 5A82DDA5 3EE48807

New Mauville - 7F9CEE84 60922F8D

Abandoned Ship - 16EBB0DB E1C1C203

Island Cave - F8A26E0B EACA612A

Ancient Tomb - 23BB6E2D 5625207C

Aqua Hideout - 0E2A9416 7BEA4915

Sky Pillar Entrance - C4338331 146F9E5C

Top of Sky Pillar - 37A21411 E441F3EA

Magma Hideout - 9AA83A82 81BEF3E1

Desert Underpass - A74FB133 AAC2ACE1

Artisan Cave - 7DC043F4 06E4B479

Southern Island - F0EC26B8 31EC5657

Battle Frontier - 4D2A5A81 4E69A107

Faraway Island - 8DEB234A 4C8DC5EC

Birth Island - 4A99A22B 58284D2D

Navel Rock - 842CB8A9 7F8B0149

