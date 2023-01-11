The Game Boy game was an enhanced version of the original Pokémon Red and Blue entries, and was recently remade as Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Yellow may be unique amongst the Pokémon pantheon as the first game based on the anime, but it is still susceptible to cheats much like the rest of the franchise .

However despite being nearly a quarter of a century old (!), the original Game Boy version still remains popular to this day - so you better believe the cheats are, too.

So, whether you want to complete the Pokédex the easy way, get unlimited rare candies or finally get hold of a Mew in generation one, here are all the cool cheats in Pokémon Yellow.

How to cheat in Pokémon Yellow

Firstly, if you're using a physical copy of Pokémon Yellow (what an antique!) you will need a GameShark to cheat. The below cheats are all GameShark codes and will not work on the game alone.

Once your GameShark is connected, all you have to do is enter the code for your chosen cheat as listed below.

However, if you're using an emulator (you do so at your own risk), you'll find that these codes can be typed in directly into the cheat menu.

Just a few pointers first:

Always save before cheating.

Try not to use more than two cheats at once.

There's a chance you could corrupt your save file, so make sure this is a playthrough you're potentially prepared to lose.

Cheating should be fun, just make sure you're aware of the risks to your game!

Full list of Pokémon Yellow cheat codes

See below for a full list of Pokémon Yellow cheats that can get you everything from infinite money to any Pokémon you like, and the legendary surfing Pikachu.

Be aware that cheats may not work every time, so it may take a few tries before you are successful.

Get 99 copies of the first item in your bag

This code increases the amount of the item at the top of your bag to 99. So long as the item remains in first place, the amount will not ever decrease from 99! We can think of several rare items we'd like to try this with - but bear in mind that master balls have their own duplication code.

01631ED3

Unlimited master balls

This cheat does exactly what it says on the tin. You'll then be able to buy master balls from the Poké Mart for a grand total of nothing.

01017CCF

Infinite HP in battle

01ff15do

Walk through walls

010138CD

Infinite PP

Don't sleep on the importance of power points, which dictate the number of times a move can be used! This cheat depends on where your chosen Pokémon is in your party:

1st Position = 01282CD0

2nd Position= 01282DD0

3rd Position = 01282ED0

Enemy burnt and can't attack

You don't have to do anything to win this battle!

0170e8cf

Have all eight badges

A word of warning - this cheat has been known to mess up people's bags. Make sure to save first!

01FF55D3

No random battles

If you've ever wanted an infinite repel.

01033BD1

Start the game with a Charizard

01033BD1

Infinite rare candy

This cheat requires you to enter a master code first.

Master code:

01281DD3

Rare Candies:

01281ED3

The rare candies should then appear in your bag!

Infinite money

019946D3

019947D0

019948D3

Attacks never miss and a better chance of critical hits

A double whammy if ever we saw one - Thunder will never miss again:

01ffd5cf

Change Pokémon level

This will change the level of any Pokémon you find in the wild - including to levels over 100!

010526d1 = Level 5

010a26d1 = Level 10

010f26d1 = Level 15

011426D1 = level 20

011926D1 = level 25

011E26D1 = level 30

012326D1 = level 35

012826D1 = level 40

012D26D1 = level 45

013226D1 = level 50

014B26D1 = level 75

016426D1 = level 100

019626D1 = level 150

01BE26D1 = level 190

Read more on Pokémon:

Choose wild Pokémon

These codes allow you to specify which Pokémon appears in the wild - a dream come true if we ever saw one:

BULBASAUR - 0199D7CF

IVYSAUR - 0109D7CF

VENUSAUR - 019AD7CF

CHARMANDER - 01B0D7CF

CHARMELEON - 01B2D7CF

CHARIZARD - 01B4D7CF

SQUIRTLE - 01B1D7CF

WARTORTLE - 01B3D7CF

BLASTOISE - 011CD7CF

CATERPIE - 017BD7CF

METAPOD - 017CD7CF

GYARADOS - 0116D7CF

LAPRAS - 0113D7CF

DITTO - 014CD7CF

EEVEE - 0166D7CF

VAPOREON - 0169D7CF

JOLTEON - 0168D7CF

FLAREON - 0167D7CF

PORYGON - 01AAD7CF

OMANYTLE - 0162D7CF

OMANYTE - 0162D7CF

OMASTAR - 0163D7CF

MAJIKARP - 0185D7CF

KABUTO - 015AD7CF

KABUTOPS - 015BD7CF

AERODACTYL - 01ABD7CF

SNORLAX - 0184D7CF

HITMONLEE - 012BD7CF

HITMONCHAN - 012CD7CF

MAROWAK - 0191D7CF

LICKITUNG - 010BD7CF

KOFFING - 0137D7CF

WEEZING - 018FD7CF

RHYHORN - 0112D7CF

RHYDON - 0101D7CF

CHANSEY - 0128D7CF

TANGELA - 011ED7CF

KANGASKHAN - 0102D7CF

HORSEA - 015CD7CF

SEADRA - 015DD7CF

GOLDEEN - 019DD7CF

SEAKING - 019ED7CF

STARU - 011BD7CF

STARMIE - 0198D7CF

MR MIME - 012AD7CF

SCYTHER - 011AD7CF

JYNX - 0148D7CF

ELECTABUZZ - 0135D7CF

MAGMAR - 0133D7CF

PINSIR - 011DD7CF

TAUROS - 013CD7CF

SEEL - 013AD7CF

DROWZEE - 0130D7CF

DEWGONG - 0178D7CF

GRIMER - 010DD7CF

MUK - 0188D7CF

SHELLDER - 0117D7CF

CLOYSTER - 018BD7CF

GASTLY - 0119D7CF

HAUNTER - 0193D7CF

KRABBY - 014ED7CF

GENGAR - 010ED7CF

ONIX - 0122D7CF

HYPNO - 0181D7CF

KINGER - 018AD7CF

VOLTORB - 0106D7CF

ELECTRODE - 018DD7CF

EXEGGCUTE - 010CD7CF

EXEGGUTOR - 010AD7CF

CUBONE - 0111D7CF

SLOWBRO - 0108D7CF

MAGNEMITE - 01ADD7CF

MAGNETON - 0136D7CF

FARFETCH’D - 0140D7CF

DODUO - 0146D7CF

DODRIO - 0174D7CF

SLOWPOKE - 0125D7CF

PRIMEAPE - 0175D7CF

GROWLITHE - 0121D7CF

ARCANINE - 0114D7CF

POLIWAG - 0147D7CF

POLIWHIRL - 016ED7CF

POLIWRATH - 016FD7CF

ABRA - 0194D7CF

KADABRA - 0126D7CF

ALAKAZAM - 0195D7CF

MACHOP - 016AD7CF

MACHOKE - 0129D7CF

MACHAMP - 017ED7CF

BELLSPROUT - 01BCD7CF

WEEPINBELL - 01BDD7CF

VICTREEBELL - 01BED7CF

MANKEY - 0139D7CF

TENTACOOL - 0118D7CF

TENTACRUEL - 019BD7CF

GEODUDE - 01A9D7CF

GRAVELER - 0127D7CF

GOLEM - 0131D7CF

PONYTA - 01A3D7CF

RAPIDASH - 01A4D7CF

PARASECT - 012ED7CF

VENONAT - 0141D7CF

VENAMOTH - 0177D7CF

DIGLETT - 013BD7CF

DUGTRIO - 0176D7CF

MEOWTH - 014DD7CF

PERSIAN - 0190D7CF

PSYDUCK - 012FD7CF

GOLDUCK - 0180D7CF

VULPIX - 0152D7CF

NINETALES - 0153D7CF

JIGGLYPUFF - 0164D7CF

WIGGLYPUFF - 0165D7CF

ZUBAT - 016BD7CF

GOLBAT - 0182D7CF

ODDISH - 01B9D7CF

GLOOM - 01BAD7CF

VILEPLUME - 01BBD7CF

PARAS - 016DD7CF

CLEFABLE - 018ED7CF

BUTTERFREE - 017DD7CF

WEEDLE - 0170D7CF

KAKUNA - 0171D7CF

BEEDRILL - 0172D7CF

PIDGEY - 0124D7CF

PIDGEOTTO - 0196D7CF

PIDGEOT - 0197D7CF

RATTATA - 01A5D7CF

RATICATE - 01A6D7CF

SPEAROW - 0105D7CF

FEAROW - 0123D7CF

EKANS - 016CD7CF

ARBOK - 012DD7CF

PIKACHU - 0154D7CF

RAICHU - 0155D7CF

SANDSHREW - 0160D7CF

SANDSLASH - 0161D7CF

NIDORAN - 010FD7CF

NIDORINA - 01A8D7CF

NIDOQUEEN - 0110D7CF

NIDORAN (MALE) - 0103D7CF

NIDORINO (MALE) - 01A7D7CF

NIDOKING - 0107D7CF

CLEFAIRY - 0104D7CF

Infinite casino coins

The Game Corners are missing from newer Pokémon games, but the one in Celadon City is here to stay. This cheat gets you infinite coins (not money) which can be used in the slot machine or exchanged for prizes such as Pokémon.

0199a3d5

0199a4d5

Encounter Legendary Pokémon

Pokemon: Mew.

Now you can finally catch Mew in generation one! Just be aware that these Pokémon sprites may appear different at first but will return to normal once captured.

0158D7CF = Dratini

0159D7CF = Dragonair

0142D7CF = Dragonite

014AD7CF = Articuno

014BD7CF = Zapdos

0149D7CF = Motres

0183D7CF = Mewtwo

0115D7CF = Mew

Surfing Pikachu

Who wouldn't want a surfing Pikachu? Just make sure Pikachu is in the first position of your party, and be aware that this will remove all of Pikachu's existing attacks.

013972D1

013973D1

013974D1

013975D1

You'll also now be able to play the Pikachu's Beach minigame at the Summer Beach House on Route 19 - a feature exclusive to Pokémon Yellow that previously required Pokémon Stadium to play!

