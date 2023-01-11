Pokémon Yellow cheats: Full list of codes & how to cheat
Gotta cheat'em all?
Pokémon Yellow may be unique amongst the Pokémon pantheon as the first game based on the anime, but it is still susceptible to cheats much like the rest of the franchise.
The Game Boy game was an enhanced version of the original Pokémon Red and Blue entries, and was recently remade as Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee for the Nintendo Switch.
However despite being nearly a quarter of a century old (!), the original Game Boy version still remains popular to this day - so you better believe the cheats are, too.
So, whether you want to complete the Pokédex the easy way, get unlimited rare candies or finally get hold of a Mew in generation one, here are all the cool cheats in Pokémon Yellow.
How to cheat in Pokémon Yellow
Firstly, if you're using a physical copy of Pokémon Yellow (what an antique!) you will need a GameShark to cheat. The below cheats are all GameShark codes and will not work on the game alone.
Once your GameShark is connected, all you have to do is enter the code for your chosen cheat as listed below.
However, if you're using an emulator (you do so at your own risk), you'll find that these codes can be typed in directly into the cheat menu.
Just a few pointers first:
- Always save before cheating. As you might expect, cheating can lead to several issues including crashing the game, so you don't want to risk losing unsaved progress.
- Try not to use more than two cheats at once. As we've said above, cheating can lead to all sorts of issues with your game so you can limit this risk by not using too many cheats.
- There's a chance you could corrupt your save file, so make sure this is a playthrough you're potentially prepared to lose.
Cheating should be fun, just make sure you're aware of the risks to your game!
Full list of Pokémon Yellow cheat codes
See below for a full list of Pokémon Yellow cheats that can get you everything from infinite money to any Pokémon you like, and the legendary surfing Pikachu.
Be aware that cheats may not work every time, so it may take a few tries before you are successful.
Get 99 copies of the first item in your bag
This code increases the amount of the item at the top of your bag to 99. So long as the item remains in first place, the amount will not ever decrease from 99! We can think of several rare items we'd like to try this with - but bear in mind that master balls have their own duplication code.
01631ED3
Unlimited master balls
This cheat does exactly what it says on the tin. You'll then be able to buy master balls from the Poké Mart for a grand total of nothing.
01017CCF
Infinite HP in battle
01ff15do
Walk through walls
010138CD
Infinite PP
Don't sleep on the importance of power points, which dictate the number of times a move can be used! This cheat depends on where your chosen Pokémon is in your party:
1st Position = 01282CD0
2nd Position= 01282DD0
3rd Position = 01282ED0
Enemy burnt and can't attack
You don't have to do anything to win this battle!
0170e8cf
Have all eight badges
A word of warning - this cheat has been known to mess up people's bags. Make sure to save first!
01FF55D3
No random battles
If you've ever wanted an infinite repel.
01033BD1
Start the game with a Charizard
01033BD1
Infinite rare candy
This cheat requires you to enter a master code first.
Master code:
01281DD3
Rare Candies:
01281ED3
The rare candies should then appear in your bag!
Infinite money
019946D3
019947D0
019948D3
Attacks never miss and a better chance of critical hits
A double whammy if ever we saw one - Thunder will never miss again:
01ffd5cf
Change Pokémon level
This will change the level of any Pokémon you find in the wild - including to levels over 100!
010526d1 = Level 5
010a26d1 = Level 10
010f26d1 = Level 15
011426D1 = level 20
011926D1 = level 25
011E26D1 = level 30
012326D1 = level 35
012826D1 = level 40
012D26D1 = level 45
013226D1 = level 50
014B26D1 = level 75
016426D1 = level 100
019626D1 = level 150
01BE26D1 = level 190
Choose wild Pokémon
These codes allow you to specify which Pokémon appears in the wild - a dream come true if we ever saw one:
BULBASAUR - 0199D7CF
IVYSAUR - 0109D7CF
VENUSAUR - 019AD7CF
CHARMANDER - 01B0D7CF
CHARMELEON - 01B2D7CF
CHARIZARD - 01B4D7CF
SQUIRTLE - 01B1D7CF
WARTORTLE - 01B3D7CF
BLASTOISE - 011CD7CF
CATERPIE - 017BD7CF
METAPOD - 017CD7CF
GYARADOS - 0116D7CF
LAPRAS - 0113D7CF
DITTO - 014CD7CF
EEVEE - 0166D7CF
VAPOREON - 0169D7CF
JOLTEON - 0168D7CF
FLAREON - 0167D7CF
PORYGON - 01AAD7CF
OMANYTLE - 0162D7CF
OMANYTE - 0162D7CF
OMASTAR - 0163D7CF
MAJIKARP - 0185D7CF
KABUTO - 015AD7CF
KABUTOPS - 015BD7CF
AERODACTYL - 01ABD7CF
SNORLAX - 0184D7CF
HITMONLEE - 012BD7CF
HITMONCHAN - 012CD7CF
MAROWAK - 0191D7CF
LICKITUNG - 010BD7CF
KOFFING - 0137D7CF
WEEZING - 018FD7CF
RHYHORN - 0112D7CF
RHYDON - 0101D7CF
CHANSEY - 0128D7CF
TANGELA - 011ED7CF
KANGASKHAN - 0102D7CF
HORSEA - 015CD7CF
SEADRA - 015DD7CF
GOLDEEN - 019DD7CF
SEAKING - 019ED7CF
STARU - 011BD7CF
STARMIE - 0198D7CF
MR MIME - 012AD7CF
SCYTHER - 011AD7CF
JYNX - 0148D7CF
ELECTABUZZ - 0135D7CF
MAGMAR - 0133D7CF
PINSIR - 011DD7CF
TAUROS - 013CD7CF
SEEL - 013AD7CF
DROWZEE - 0130D7CF
DEWGONG - 0178D7CF
GRIMER - 010DD7CF
MUK - 0188D7CF
SHELLDER - 0117D7CF
CLOYSTER - 018BD7CF
GASTLY - 0119D7CF
HAUNTER - 0193D7CF
KRABBY - 014ED7CF
GENGAR - 010ED7CF
ONIX - 0122D7CF
HYPNO - 0181D7CF
KINGER - 018AD7CF
VOLTORB - 0106D7CF
ELECTRODE - 018DD7CF
EXEGGCUTE - 010CD7CF
EXEGGUTOR - 010AD7CF
CUBONE - 0111D7CF
SLOWBRO - 0108D7CF
MAGNEMITE - 01ADD7CF
MAGNETON - 0136D7CF
FARFETCH’D - 0140D7CF
DODUO - 0146D7CF
DODRIO - 0174D7CF
SLOWPOKE - 0125D7CF
PRIMEAPE - 0175D7CF
GROWLITHE - 0121D7CF
ARCANINE - 0114D7CF
POLIWAG - 0147D7CF
POLIWHIRL - 016ED7CF
POLIWRATH - 016FD7CF
ABRA - 0194D7CF
KADABRA - 0126D7CF
ALAKAZAM - 0195D7CF
MACHOP - 016AD7CF
MACHOKE - 0129D7CF
MACHAMP - 017ED7CF
BELLSPROUT - 01BCD7CF
WEEPINBELL - 01BDD7CF
VICTREEBELL - 01BED7CF
MANKEY - 0139D7CF
TENTACOOL - 0118D7CF
TENTACRUEL - 019BD7CF
GEODUDE - 01A9D7CF
GRAVELER - 0127D7CF
GOLEM - 0131D7CF
PONYTA - 01A3D7CF
RAPIDASH - 01A4D7CF
PARASECT - 012ED7CF
VENONAT - 0141D7CF
VENAMOTH - 0177D7CF
DIGLETT - 013BD7CF
DUGTRIO - 0176D7CF
MEOWTH - 014DD7CF
PERSIAN - 0190D7CF
PSYDUCK - 012FD7CF
GOLDUCK - 0180D7CF
VULPIX - 0152D7CF
NINETALES - 0153D7CF
JIGGLYPUFF - 0164D7CF
WIGGLYPUFF - 0165D7CF
ZUBAT - 016BD7CF
GOLBAT - 0182D7CF
ODDISH - 01B9D7CF
GLOOM - 01BAD7CF
VILEPLUME - 01BBD7CF
PARAS - 016DD7CF
CLEFABLE - 018ED7CF
BUTTERFREE - 017DD7CF
WEEDLE - 0170D7CF
KAKUNA - 0171D7CF
BEEDRILL - 0172D7CF
PIDGEY - 0124D7CF
PIDGEOTTO - 0196D7CF
PIDGEOT - 0197D7CF
RATTATA - 01A5D7CF
RATICATE - 01A6D7CF
SPEAROW - 0105D7CF
FEAROW - 0123D7CF
EKANS - 016CD7CF
ARBOK - 012DD7CF
PIKACHU - 0154D7CF
RAICHU - 0155D7CF
SANDSHREW - 0160D7CF
SANDSLASH - 0161D7CF
NIDORAN - 010FD7CF
NIDORINA - 01A8D7CF
NIDOQUEEN - 0110D7CF
NIDORAN (MALE) - 0103D7CF
NIDORINO (MALE) - 01A7D7CF
NIDOKING - 0107D7CF
CLEFAIRY - 0104D7CF
Infinite casino coins
The Game Corners are missing from newer Pokémon games, but the one in Celadon City is here to stay. This cheat gets you infinite coins (not money) which can be used in the slot machine or exchanged for prizes such as Pokémon.
0199a3d5
0199a4d5
Encounter Legendary Pokémon
Now you can finally catch Mew in generation one! Just be aware that these Pokémon sprites may appear different at first but will return to normal once captured.
- 0158D7CF = Dratini
- 0159D7CF = Dragonair
- 0142D7CF = Dragonite
- 014AD7CF = Articuno
- 014BD7CF = Zapdos
- 0149D7CF = Motres
- 0183D7CF = Mewtwo
- 0115D7CF = Mew
Surfing Pikachu
Who wouldn't want a surfing Pikachu? Just make sure Pikachu is in the first position of your party, and be aware that this will remove all of Pikachu's existing attacks.
013972D1
013973D1
013974D1
013975D1
You'll also now be able to play the Pikachu's Beach minigame at the Summer Beach House on Route 19 - a feature exclusive to Pokémon Yellow that previously required Pokémon Stadium to play!
