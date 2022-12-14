The retro pixel style is always pleasant on the eye, and who can resist summoning an army of creatures using dark magic? However, if you're not used to this genre and find yourself struggling - fear not! We're going to share a few cheat codes to help you on your demonic journey to success.

Idle games are a decent way to idle away the hours (shoutout to the all-time classic Cookie Clicker ), and merge games are some of the most popular puzzlers out there. NecroMerger is a game that just about falls into both categories, and the art style and demonic themes make it look pretty darn appealing. To us, at least.

Of course, if you're not a cheat fan then keep on grinding. But if you fancy a bit of help, keep reading.

How to use cheats in NecroMerger

We'll start with a disclaimer - cheat codes for NecroMerger don't last forever. Once they're redeemed, they only last for a limited period before you'll stop getting the benefits. So bear that in mind!

In order to use the cheat codes, you'll first need to complete the tutorial (which, we hope, should be easy enough). After this, you should be looking at the home screen which will have the settings icon at the center-top of the page. Tap this, and an input field should appear in the corner of the screen. This is where you type the codes!

Full list of active NecroMerger cheat codes

As we've said, the codes expire eventually so use them while you can! We'll share below a list of codes that are currently active:

DEVOURER — receive 50 Gems

— receive 50 Gems FREEZING — receive 25 Ice Runes

— receive 25 Ice Runes GOLDRUSH — receive 100 Gold

— receive 100 Gold X78HT3P4 — receive 15 Astro Coins

Those cheats will help you out a bit, of course, but there's loads of other things in the game to keep you challenged and entertained too. Good luck!

