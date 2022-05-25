One thing to note before we get started, is that the way you input these Cookie Clicker cheats does vary a bit based on the browser you're using. So you'll have to follow one set of rules for Google Chrome, another for Apple's Safari browser, and so on.

If you want to use cheats in Cookie Clicker, you're in luck! There are loads of little hacks available for players to exploit in this strangely hypnotic biscuit-bothering game.

Created by French coder Julien Thiennot back in 2013, Cookie Clicker tasks the player with, well, clicking on cookies. The more cookies you click on, the more resources you can earn, and those resources generally help you generate more cookies. The game never ends, and neither does the lo-fi fun you can have with it.

But if you want to speed up your cookie-creating skills or enhance the game in some other way, keep on reading to learn all about Cookie Clicker cheats and how to use them. You can use the special links below to jump straight to whichever section of the article is most relevant to you.

Jump to:

How to enter Cookie Clicker cheat codes in Edge

If you're using the Edge browser, you need to press F12 to open the cheat panel in Cookie Clicker. When you see it, simply copy and paste in the code you want to use, making sure to put your desired number in the relevant place. Press enter when the code is ready and you should see the effect take hold.

How to enter Cookie Clicker cheat codes in Firefox

If you're using Firefox on a Windows PC, you need to press Control, Shift and K to open the Cookie Clicker cheat console.

On Firefox for Mac, press Control, Option and K to open up that Cookie Clicker cheat console.

Either way, once you see the panel open up, all you need to do is put the code in the little text box, add in any numbers that need to be added, and press enter.

How to enter Cookie Clicker cheat codes in Google Chrome

With Google Chrome on a Windows PC, you access the Cookie Clicker cheat menu by pressing Control, Shift and J.

For the MacOS version of Google Chrome, press Command, Option and J to bring up the Cookie Clicker hacking area.

In both cases, the area you're looking for should slide into view, allowing you to type in codes to your heart's content.

How to enter Cookie Clicker cheat codes in Internet Explorer

On Internet Explorer, you open the Cookie Clicker hack zone simply by pressing F12. When you see it pop up, you just need to type (or copy and paste) the code in there, and then press enter.

How to enter Cookie Clicker cheat codes in Safari

On Safari, the way to cheat in Cookie Clicker is by pressing Command, Option and C. This will open the cheating area, where all you need to do is input a code and then press enter.

Full list of Cookie Clicker cheat codes and hacks

How will you build your cookie empire? Julien Thiennot

Now, let's get to the main event, the big list of Cookie Clicker cheats that you might fancy using. The full list of Cookie Clicker cheats is included below for your perusal!

And here's a top tip for any newcomers: you don't have to include the triangular brackets. Instead, put the number or word that you're looking for in that spot instead. And don't forget to press enter when the code is ready, or you won't see the benefit.

Want to get rich (in cookies) as soon as possible? You could try out these cookie-generating cheats if you have a certain target in mind:

Game.Earn(<cookie amount>); - earn as many cookies as you want, on top of your current total

- earn as many cookies as you want, on top of your current total Game.cookies=1000; - set your total cookies to whichever number you want

- set your total cookies to whichever number you want Game.cookies= Game.cookies + <number>; - adds the desired amount of cookies to your current total

- adds the desired amount of cookies to your current total Game.cookiesPs=<number>; - sets your cookies per second amount

And here's a list of all the other cool hacks you can activate using Cookie Clicker cheat codes:

Game.Achievements[‘<achievement name>’].won=1; - unlocks the achievement of your choice

- unlocks the achievement of your choice Game.Ascend(1); - ascend to a heavenly space, turning your cookies into Heavenly Chips and Prestige

- ascend to a heavenly space, turning your cookies into Heavenly Chips and Prestige Game.AscendTimer=<time>; - change the Ascend Timer

- change the Ascend Timer Game.bakeryName=”<bakery name>”; - set a name for your bakery

- set a name for your bakery Game.bakeryNameRefresh(); - refresh your bakery name

- refresh your bakery name Game.BuildAscendTree(); - build the Ascend Tree

- build the Ascend Tree Game.buyBulk=<1/10/100>; - changes your X# buy amount

- changes your X# buy amount Game.CalculateGains(); - calculates gains

- calculates gains Game.computedMouseCps; - computes your mouse Cps (mouse cookies per second amount)

- computes your mouse Cps (mouse cookies per second amount) Game.computedMouseCps=<your desired mouse Cps amount>; - change your mouse Cps

- change your mouse Cps Game.dragonLevel=<level>; - set your dragon level

- set your dragon level Game.gainLumps(<amount of lumps>); - add as many lumps as you want

- add as many lumps as you want Game.Has(‘<achievement name>’); - check if you have a certain achievement

- check if you have a certain achievement Game.killShimmers(); - removes all shimmers

- removes all shimmers Game.LoadSave(); - load a saved file

- load a saved file Game.LoadSave(local); - load a local save file

- load a local save file Game.localStorageGet(Game.SaveTo); - save your game locally

- save your game locally Game.MaxSpecials(); - get the max amount of specials

- get the max amount of specials Game.Milk = <amount>; - change your milk amount

- change your milk amount Game.milkProgress = <milk amount>; - change your milk progress

- change your milk progress Game.mousePointer=0; - change your mouse pointer

- change your mouse pointer Game.particlesUpdate(); - update particles

- update particles Game.popups=0; - remove the game's popup notifications

- remove the game's popup notifications Game.RuinTheFun(1); - unlock everything)

- unlock everything) Game.santaLevel=<level>; - set the game's santa level

- set the game's santa level Game.sesame=0; - turn sesame on or off

- turn sesame on or off Game.SesameReset(); - reset the game

- reset the game Game.SetAllAchievs(1); - unlock all achievements

- unlock all achievements Game.SetAllUpgrade(1); - get all upgrades

- get all upgrades Game.Win(‘<achievement name>’); - another way to unlock an achievement of your choice

- another way to unlock an achievement of your choice Timer.track(‘milk’); - lets you track the milk timer

If you think you might be seeing glitches in your game, it's also worth knowing these debug codes for Cookie Clicker, which are inputted in the same place:

Game.DebuggingPrestige=false; - debugs your prestige

- debugs your prestige Game.debugTimersOn=<0 or 1> ; - turns the debug timers off or on

; - turns the debug timers off or on Game.DebugUpgradeCpS(); - debugs your Upgrades Cps

- debugs your Upgrades Cps Game.GetAllDebugs() ; - get all the possible debugs

; - get all the possible debugs Game.HardReset(2); - hard reset your game

And that's all we've got for you today in terms of Cookie Clicker cheats. We hope you have fun, and don't get too obsessed with getting your numbers up!

