GTA 4 cheats: Full list of codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC
Make Niko Bellic's life better... or worse!
GTA 4 saw the introduction of Serbian menace Niko Bellic, who landed in Liberty City with the aim to take over the joint.
If you're among those still enjoying the chaos of the fourth iteration of Grand Theft Auto, you'll want to make sure you know all the relevant cheat codes to help (or hinder!) when playing as Niko in his missions.
And no matter the format, we've got you covered when it comes to creating carnage. Want to put all the cops on your case? Or lower their awareness of you? You can do all that and more.
Jump to:
- How to use GTA 4 cheat codes
- GTA 4 cheat codes on Xbox One and Xbox 360
- GTA 4 cheat codes on PC
- GTA 4 cheat codes on PS3, PS4 and PS5
How to use GTA 4 cheat codes
GTA 4 introduced a slightly different system for entering cheat codes. Thanks to the in-game mobile phone, you can enter cheats as phone numbers. All you need to do is open the phone menu, enter the call number corresponding to the cheat you wish to trigger, and press call. Easy! (Data rates may apply... Nah, just kidding.)
GTA 4 cheat codes on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X/S
Here are the numbers you need to upgrade weapons, access different vehicles and more...
- Weapons 1: 486-555-0150
- Weapons 2: 486-555-0100
- Change Weather: 468-555-0100
- Raise Wanted Level: 267-555-0150
- Remove Wanted Level: 267-555-0100
- Armour: 362-555-0100
- Health, Armor, and Ammo: 482-555-0100
- Song Information: 948-555-0100
- Spawn Cognoscenti: 227-555-0142
- Spawn Comet: 227-555-0175
- Spawn Annihilator: 359-555-0100
- Spawn Burrito: 826-555-0150
- Spawn Double T: 245-555-0125
- Spawn FIB Buffalo: 227-555-0100
- Spawn Hakuchou: 245-555-0199
- Spawn Hexer: 245-555-0150
- Spawn Innovation: 245-555-0100
- Spawn Jetmax: 938-555-0100
- Spawn NRG-900: 625-555-0100
- Spawn Sanchez: 625-555-0150
- Spawn Slamvan: 826-555-0100
- Spawn SuperGT: 227-555-0168
- Spawn Turismo: 227-555-0147
GTA 4 cheat codes on PC
On the PC, there are lots of mods you can add to GTA 4, but we’re sticking with the official cheat codes.
- Song information: 948-555-0100
- Spawn a Jetmax boat: 938-555-0100
- Spawn a Sanchez bike: 625-555-0150
- Spawn an NRG-900 bike: 625-555-0100
- Weapons 1: 486-555-0150
- Weapons 2: 486-555-0100
- Health, armor, and ammo: 482-555-0100
- Change weather and time of day: 468-555-0100
- Armor: 362-555-0100
- Spawn an Annihilator helicopter: 359-555-0100
- Increase Wanted level: 267-555-0150
- Remove Wanted level: 267-555-0100
- Spawn a Cognoscenti: 227-555-0142
- Spawn a Comet: 227-555-0175
- Spawn a SuperGT: 227-555-0168
- Spawn a Turismo: 227-555-0147
- Spawn an FBI Buffalo: 227-555-0100
GTA 4 cheat codes on PS3, PS4 and PS5
- Banshee: 265-555-2423
- Change weather: 468-555-0100
- Feltzer: 662-555-0147
- Weapons 1: 486-555-0150
- Weapons 2: 486-555-0100
- Presidente: 265-555-2423
- Raise wanted level: 267-555-0150
- Remove wanted level: 267-555-0100
- Armour: 362-555-0100
- Health, armor, and ammo: 482-555-0100
- Song information: 948-555-0100
- Spawn a Cognoscenti: 227-555-0142
- Spawn a Comet: 227-555-0175
- Spawn a Jetmax: 938-555-0100
- Spawn a Sanchez: 625-555-0150
- Spawn a SuperGT: 227-555-0168
- Spawn a Turismo: 227-555-0147
- Spawn an Annihilator: 359-555-0100
- Spawn an FIB Buffalo: 227-555-0100
- Spawn an NRG-900: 625-555-0100
And that's your lot! Have fun gaming the system and playing around with all of these hidden extras in the game.
