If you're among those still enjoying the chaos of the fourth iteration of Grand Theft Auto, you'll want to make sure you know all the relevant cheat codes to help (or hinder!) when playing as Niko in his missions.

GTA 4 saw the introduction of Serbian menace Niko Bellic, who landed in Liberty City with the aim to take over the joint.

And no matter the format, we've got you covered when it comes to creating carnage. Want to put all the cops on your case? Or lower their awareness of you? You can do all that and more.

Jump to:

How to use GTA 4 cheat codes

GTA 4 introduced a slightly different system for entering cheat codes. Thanks to the in-game mobile phone, you can enter cheats as phone numbers. All you need to do is open the phone menu, enter the call number corresponding to the cheat you wish to trigger, and press call. Easy! (Data rates may apply... Nah, just kidding.)

GTA 4 cheat codes on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X/S

Here are the numbers you need to upgrade weapons, access different vehicles and more...

Weapons 1: 486-555-0150

486-555-0150 Weapons 2: 486-555-0100

486-555-0100 Change Weather: 468-555-0100

468-555-0100 Raise Wanted Level: 267-555-0150

267-555-0150 Remove Wanted Level: 267-555-0100

267-555-0100 Armour: 362-555-0100

362-555-0100 Health, Armor, and Ammo: 482-555-0100

482-555-0100 Song Information: 948-555-0100

948-555-0100 Spawn Cognoscenti : 227-555-0142

: 227-555-0142 Spawn Comet: 227-555-0175

227-555-0175 Spawn Annihilator: 359-555-0100

359-555-0100 Spawn Burrito: 826-555-0150

826-555-0150 Spawn Double T: 245-555-0125

245-555-0125 Spawn FIB Buffalo: 227-555-0100

227-555-0100 Spawn Hakuchou: 245-555-0199

245-555-0199 Spawn Hexer: 245-555-0150

245-555-0150 Spawn Innovation: 245-555-0100

245-555-0100 Spawn Jetmax: 938-555-0100

938-555-0100 Spawn NRG-900: 625-555-0100

625-555-0100 Spawn Sanchez: 625-555-0150

625-555-0150 Spawn Slamvan: 826-555-0100

826-555-0100 Spawn SuperGT: 227-555-0168

227-555-0168 Spawn Turismo: 227-555-0147

GTA 4 cheat codes on PC

On the PC, there are lots of mods you can add to GTA 4, but we’re sticking with the official cheat codes.

Song information: 948-555-0100

948-555-0100 Spawn a Jetmax boat: 938-555-0100

938-555-0100 Spawn a Sanchez bike: 625-555-0150

625-555-0150 Spawn an NRG-900 bike: 625-555-0100

625-555-0100 Weapons 1: 486-555-0150

486-555-0150 Weapons 2: 486-555-0100

486-555-0100 Health, armor, and ammo: 482-555-0100

482-555-0100 Change weather and time of day: 468-555-0100

468-555-0100 Armor: 362-555-0100

362-555-0100 Spawn an Annihilator helicopter: 359-555-0100

359-555-0100 Increase Wanted level: 267-555-0150

267-555-0150 Remove Wanted level: 267-555-0100

267-555-0100 Spawn a Cognoscenti: 227-555-0142

227-555-0142 Spawn a Comet: 227-555-0175

227-555-0175 Spawn a SuperGT: 227-555-0168

227-555-0168 Spawn a Turismo: 227-555-0147

227-555-0147 Spawn an FBI Buffalo: 227-555-0100

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

GTA 4 cheat codes on PS3, PS4 and PS5

Banshee: 265-555-2423

265-555-2423 Change weather: 468-555-0100

468-555-0100 Feltzer: 662-555-0147

662-555-0147 Weapons 1: 486-555-0150

486-555-0150 Weapons 2: 486-555-0100

486-555-0100 Presidente: 265-555-2423

265-555-2423 Raise wanted level: 267-555-0150

267-555-0150 Remove wanted level: 267-555-0100

267-555-0100 Armour: 362-555-0100

362-555-0100 Health, armor, and ammo: 482-555-0100

482-555-0100 Song information: 948-555-0100

948-555-0100 Spawn a Cognoscenti: 227-555-0142

227-555-0142 Spawn a Comet: 227-555-0175

227-555-0175 Spawn a Jetmax: 938-555-0100

938-555-0100 Spawn a Sanchez: 625-555-0150

625-555-0150 Spawn a SuperGT: 227-555-0168

227-555-0168 Spawn a Turismo: 227-555-0147

227-555-0147 Spawn an Annihilator: 359-555-0100

359-555-0100 Spawn an FIB Buffalo : 227-555-0100

: 227-555-0100 Spawn an NRG-900: 625-555-0100

And that's your lot! Have fun gaming the system and playing around with all of these hidden extras in the game.

Read more:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.