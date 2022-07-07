Which car is fastest in GTA 5, and how can you get it?

GTA 5 has just been remastered (again) for the latest generation of consoles, and that has given many the reason they need to revisit the game, while many others have never stopped playing thanks in large part to GTA Online.

We are almost at the 10-year mark since GTA 5 first launched – on the Xbox 360 and PS3 if you can believe it. But its life cycle continues and while it looks like GTA 6 is coming in the relatively near future, there are still many reasons to venture back into the current one.

Of the many things to do in GTA 5, and there are many, is to hop in a car and drive around, race around, and cause general carnage – and any gamer will want to have the best of the best when it comes to GTA 5 vehicles.

And the best tends to also be the quickest. With many GTA supercars out there, you could spend a long time trying to work out which of them is the speediest on the streets of Los Santos. To complicate matters, there are cars that do not outwardly appear to be that special that can end up being among the best if you head to a garage to upgrade them – we have a least one of those below for a quick, cheap, and speedy vehicle.

We are here to make your decision a little easier, so here is what in our mind is the fastest car in GTA 5 – and how to get it.

Which car is fastest in GTA 5?

The fastest car in GTA 5 is the Grotti Itali RSX and let's be honest, the picture of it is more than enough to convince you that this is a GTA supercar to be reckoned with.

When it comes to all the key things – acceleration, braking, traction and top base speed – Grotti Itali RSX more than earns its hefty price tag at Legendary Motorsport as it excels in all of those key areas.

There are other cars that can get to a fast speed quicker and will therefore have a shot at beating it in a straight road race, but it's the handling of it that makes it the overall winner – if you are in a race with windy roads, then really is the best of the bunch.

How to get the fastest car in GTA 5

Let's get something out of the way first to avoid any disappointment. There is not an easy, quick, cheap way to get your hand on many of the super cars to add to your garage, and the Grotti Itali RSX is no exception.

Getting the fastest car in GTA 5 will set you back a lot of in-game cash and this one, our pick for the fastest GTA 5 car, costs a staggering $3,465,000 – so you might want to start saving.

And also, just in case you were wondering, there are no GTA 5 cheat codes that can be used to get you the car either.

What are some of the best cars in GTA 5?

That price makes this a car that many will never be able to get their hands on, and while other cars are not quite as good, you still have some options that won't set you back quite as much as the Grotti Itali RSX.

For example, for a mere (and we say mere in relation to the cost of the RSX) $1,795,000, you can get your hands on the Principe Deveste Eight. This is a sports car with amazing handling and there is also the chance of getting it as a top reward on the Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel – so you may be able to get it for nought!

Then there is the Bravado Banshee 900R. This is another fast one but it is cheap to buy at $105,000, only there is a caveat. You can buy the base version of the Banshee but you will need to take it to a garage to upgrade it. Happily, the cost is pretty small and that will only set you back another $600,00 – super cheap for the calibre of car that you will end up with after doing it.

The Karin Calico GTF and the Ocelot Pariah are two more that are worth considering. The latter, in particular, is a strong choice. It is a sports car for one, costing $1,420,000 – still high but ways down from the top cost vehicles – and if you go to the garage and get it kitted out, you'll be left with one of the best cars in the game.

But these are just a few of the greatest vehicles in GTA 5, and there are some who don't necessarily look for speed when they choose which car to cruise around the huge map in. Spending only a few minutes in the main part of the map will show you countless cars that look amazing that you will want in your garage.

So play about with them and see which one suits you. But if you can afford it, you can't do much better than the Grotti Itali RSX.

