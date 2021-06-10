GTA 6 release date – platforms, story, trailer, latest news and rumours

Fans have been hoping to experience the GTA 6 release date for quite some time now, but that fateful day is still yet to arrive in real life.

While we know for certain that a GTA game is being released soon, that one is the latest in a line of remasters for GTA 5 – a game that came out back in the Xbox 360 and PS3 days, which is something we struggle to wrap our heads around. A whole generation of consoles has come and gone since then!

But while we are excited to see how good that game looks with the power of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, what we really want to hear about is GTA 6. We know that it is coming at some point, there is no way it wouldn’t be, but it has been in development for so long now that we must surely be due to hear something soon.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two, is at E3 2021 and while it is unlikely they will give us any Rockstar news, we are allowing ourselves to dream that they will and so we are taking a look at all the GTA 6 rumours out there so far.

When is the GTA 6 release date?

Sadly, there is no date to mark in your diary at this stage. Rockstar has not announced a GTA 6 release date, leaving us all to enjoy our guesswork and fantasies in peace. Just to annoy you, considering this your reminder that the original GTA 5 release date was way back on 17th September 2013. Hopefully we won’t have to wait a full decade for the sequel.

Where will GTA 6 be set?

This is an interesting one as there are various locations being suggested, and the word is that the game will span countries for the first time with some of the game taking place in Brazil.

Back in its American setting, the main location is said to be Vice City, while Liberty City is set to feature but only in a mission or two and not as an open-world location. That’s all rumour, though!

What platforms will GTA 6 be on?

Technically, this is more speculation but we can say with certainty that you will be able to play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as Rockstar releasing a title like this not current-gen ready would be a strange decision, to say the least. If anything, we imagine it will only be on those and not the older consoles.

We imagine a PC release will be on the way too but what is a mystery is whether the series will make the leap to the Nintendo Switch – GTA 5 hasn’t yet so it is by no means a guarantee.

What is the GTA 6 story?

Nothing to report yet other than rumours but happily, there are some of them floating about. The next GTA was said to feature the first female protagonist in the series – long overdue – and while we would be surprised if that did not turn out to be true, others have said that there will be one solo character you play as who is a drug lord in training called Ricardo.

When in Brazil, you should get ready to read a lot of subtitles as English will not be the primary language used there and issues like immigration are said to be focused on quite heavily. Weapon wise it seems that you will only be able to carry two – which we are not thrilled about – and famous figures such as Fidel Castro are thought to be set to appear.

Is there a trailer for GTA 6?

Well, the game has not been confirmed so no trailer yet. Hopefully, it will be announced soon and we can add one here but for now, here is the latest trailer for the GTA 5 remaster that is due to be released on November 11th.

